Best Sleeping Pills and Natural Sleep Aids

Best Sleeping Pills To Improve Your Sleep

1. Sleep Support Plus

Sleep Support Plus is a US-made herbal sleep aid manufactured by Vita Balance Inc. based in Virginia.

Like all other products in this list, this is also a proprietary blend of herbs, minerals, vitamins, and traditional extracts that helps to regulate the sleeping metabolism.

All the ingredients are procured from natural, herbal, vegan-friendly, and gluten-free sources, making this product versatile for all kinds of users.

The pills are made by combining the traditional ingredients like valerian extracts, St John’s wort, etc. while featuring modern-day ingredients like 5-HTP and melatonin.

Also, these pills come from an FDA approved cGMP facility, thus ensuring top-notch quality for their products.

Tryptophan, melatonin, goji berry, lemon balm, chamomile, and valerian are some of the natural ingredients used in this product.

Manufacturer prescribes to take 2 capsules 20 -30 minutes before bedtime for best result.

What I like about this product?

Top of the line herbal supplement to achieve a healthy sleep cycle.

Occasional sleeplessness is banished with regular usage.

This pill has a calming effect.

Made from 100% herbal and organic ingredients.

Entire production happens in an FDA approved cGMP facility within the US.

All the ingredients are of medical grade.

Has excellent customer testimonials for this pill.

The price tag is pocket friendly.

What I don’t like about this product?

Availability outside the official website is one downside.

The results might take a bit of time to arrive.

2. Future Kind+ Natural Sleep Aid

Future Kind is a US-based nutraceutical company, and their natural sleep aid called Vegan Sleep is an organic formulation that will help you enjoy a sound sleep.

Unlike chemical drugs, this natural product helps to correct your sleep by optimizing the metabolism and hormonal cycles.

This is a scientifically studied product with valid pharmacodynamics, which is demonstrated through researches.

If you use this product correctly, you can enjoy faster & deeper sleep and wake up energized the next day.

The melatonin levels are gradually increased alongside serotonin boosting, making this product one of the best sleep aids.

Some of the major ingredients include L-theanine, Griffonia seed, Valerian root, Chamomile extract, Passionflower, Lemon balm, etc.

The manufacturer recommends taking two capsules every day with a glass of water. You can either take it before or after food.

What I like about this product?

Made from 100% organic and herbily sourced products.

You can enjoy faster, deeper, and pleasant sleep.

Not just sleep, it can reduce stress and make your day pleasant.

Scientifically backed product.

Manufactured in a cGMP facility; therefore, the product is safe to use.

Endorsed by popular dieticians, doctors, and sports personnel.

No animals are harmed in its testing or manufacturing.

All the ingredients are of premium quality.

The brand offers 60 days money-back guarantee.

What I don’t like about this product?

It might take some time for the product to give full results.

It cannot be purchased from popular e-commerce websites or mortar & brick stores.

3. Melatolin Plus

This here is a brilliant regenerative sleep aid manufactured by Key Player Limited based in UAE.

It is one of the most preferred sleep aids used by people in case of jet lag or shift work, thanks to its nutraceutical formulations that work just like the chemical counterparts.

This product works from the inside and positively impacts your sleep quality by bridling the stress or anxiety affecting your sleep.

Some of the ingredients can help regulate your mood, thus ensuring a calm and peaceful state of mind.

Melatonin is a biomolecule that regulates sleep in the human body. Melatolin Plus safely ensures a healthy level of this compound in your system.

The major ingredients in this product include lemon balm, L-tryptophan, L-theanine, Ashwagandha, GABA, hop cone, saffron flower, chamomile, and vitamin B6.

You are supposed to take 2 capsules 30 minutes before sleep with 300 ml of water. Make sure you keep your body hydrated for a good night’s sleep.

What I like about this product?

This pill helps you achieve faster sleep, thereby reducing sleep latency.

Regular users can enjoy long hours of deep sleep, thus improving sleep quality.

It can benefit people with jet lag and shift work.

Extended use of Melatolin Plus can reduce anxiety, stress, mood swing, and hypertension.

Contains top and medical-grade ingredients obtained from organic sources.

The manufacturer offers a money-back guarantee for those who purchased from the official website.

What I don’t like about this product?

This product cannot be purchased from any other offline stores or e-commerce websites.

Extra shipping charge incurred.

4. Melt PM (h3)

Melt PM is a brilliant nutraceutical formulation from the house of Vitauthority, based in the USA. They have a huge lineup of wellness products, and this one is one of the best performing sleep aids from the brand.

It’s not just an ordinary sleep aid; instead, wellness support that can take care of your weight management, craving, metabolism, and appetite control.

Frequent users of this product had a healthy life routine after using Melt PM for an extended period.

The formulation is designed so that it would take less time for you to enter the deep sleep, thus ensuring a good morning.

The stress-busting property of this supplement is contributed by proprietary Sensoril, which is an Ashwagandha based product with sleep-promoting ability.

Other major ingredients include L-Theanine, Valerian Root, Grains of Paradise, L-Carnitine, Melatonin, etc.

The manufacturer recommends taking 2 capsules every day 30 minutes before bed. Before that, tolerance assessing is also recommended to juice the best out of it.

What I like about this product?

You can enter into a deep sleep quickly with regular use of this product.

Sleep latency is significantly reduced.

This pill can also address stress, anxiety, and other mood-related issues.

Gives you an energetic good morning.

It is made from 100% herbal sourced and organic ingredients.

It contains no soy, dyes, stimulants, or harmful chemical components.

Manufactured in an FDA approved c-cGMP facility.

The manufacturer offers a 60 days money-back guarantee.

What I don’t like about this product?

L-carnitine might be allergic to some people.

Dose optimization is required if you are using it for the first time.

5. Amoils Sleep Aid Formula

Healing Natural Oils is a CA-based company with a reputation for nutraceutical formulations, and Amoils Sleep Aid is one of their best bets so far.

It is a sleep aid that can work from within to help regulate your sleep and banish mild to chronic insomnia.

The highlight is the organic nature of this product. It is manufactured using herbal sourced ingredients of medical-grade, thus contributing to the quality of the pill.

Since the ingredients are raw extracts and non-psychoactive, it doesn’t lead to addiction; thus, it is safe to use for an extended period.

The company claims to have sold more than 1 million products worldwide, which adds authenticity to the brand.

Some of the ingredients in this product include Corylus avellana nut oil, Cedrus atlantica wood shavings, Lavandula officinalis flower bud, Melissa officinalis blossoms, Salvia officinalis 6C, etc.

This product comes in oil form and, the manufacturer recommends massaging 1 or 2 drops on temples and neck 30 minutes before bedtime.

What I like about this product?

None of the ingredients are psychoactive; therefore, there is no risk of addiction.

Regular users will get unbroken and deep sleep.

The formulation is FDA listed; therefore, it scientifically valid.

Safety is guaranteed since it is made from medical grade components.

More than 1M products are sold worldwide since 2001.

You will get 90 days money-back guarantee with this product.

What I don’t like about this product?

The formulation is in oil form; therefore, using it before sleep might be a bit difficult.

No available on regular pharmacies or offline stores.

6. Transparent Labs Sleep Aid

Transparent Labs is a Utah based wellness and male supplement manufacturer with years of reputation. Their WellnessSeries Sleep Aid is a brand-new product targeting bodybuilders.

Sleep is one of the major criteria for faster muscle growth, and that is the motivation behind including a sleep promoter in their lineup.

The sleep-promoting ingredients like VitaCherry, theanine, glycine, rutaecarpine, and melatonin will help your body rest, thereby improving blood flow and cell growth.

You can enjoy a refreshing morning the next day with this product, all thanks to the proper dissemination of vital minerals included in this supplement.

It contains Magnesium, Zinc, Glycine, and other vital nutrients necessary to regulate a good night sleep.

The best part is that you can use this pill in tandem with their lineup of bodybuilding supplements without any cross interactions.

Transparent Labs recommend taking 3 capsules before sleep in order to enjoy a pleasant sleep.

What I like about this product?

100% organic and herbally formulated product for promoting sleep.

Works in perfect harmony with other bodybuilding supplements from Transparent Labs.

The organic nature of this product makes it safe to use.

It contains a series of vital nutrients and minerals that can positively contribute to overall energy and vitality.

This product doesn’t contain any artificial sweeteners, coloring, or preservatives.

All the ingredients are made from non-GMO plants and are gluten-free as well.

Amazing offers when purchased in bulk

What I don’t like about this product?

No money-back offers.

You need to take 3 capsules every night to enjoy the benefits.

7. REM 8.0 Sleep Therapy

REM 8.0 Nighttime Formula is a novel sleep therapy from Atlanta based brand Formutech Nutrition.

This is a standalone sleep enhancer from a bodybuilding brand and is a decent performer, according to user reviews.

Unlike others on the list, this is a powder-based product, which you can mix with water and consume 30 minutes before bed.

Vitamin B6 is one of the major ingredients of this product, whose deficiency might lead to decreased melatonin secretion.

A proprietary blend of herbal extracts is the highlight of this product, which helps you correct the metabolism and fix all sleep problems.

The manufacturer recommends taking one scoop of REM 8.0 sleep aid with 4-6 oz of water 30 minutes before sleep.

What I like about this product?

Helps to promote night sleep within a few weeks of regular use.

It contains Vitamin B6, which is a key nutrient in preventing sleep deprivation caused by anemia.

Features a proprietary blend of herbal extracts with sleep-promoting properties.

Also helps in increased energy, stamina, and alertness during the day.

The amount of deep sleep is increased.

The proprietary blend can also contribute to weight management.

What I don’t like about this product?

The brand reputation is not great compared to competitors.

The brand is popular only for sports nutrition.

Inconvenient powder form

8. BalanceGenics Natural Sleep Aid

BalanceGenics Natural Sleep Aid is a natural supplement for people suffering from insomnia. It is manufactured by the US-based BalanceGeneics and has long years of reputation.

This product has melatonin in it, which can help you regulate sleep, thereby promoting night sleep.

Other ingredients like tryptophan, theanine, etc., contribute to better and healthy metabolism and promotes daytime wakefulness.

All the components are organic and used as their raw extracts; therefore, they don’t lead to habit formation. So you can safely use it for an extended period.

Some of the major ingredients include tryptophan, theanine, 5-HTP, melatonin, and vitamin B6, all of which are key sleep promoters.

Apart from promoting good sleep, this product can also help you improve energy, beat jet lag, manage body weight, and correct your circadian rhythm.

The manufacturer recommends taking one capsule before bed.

What I like about this product?

Nutraceutical blend of sleep-promoting agents.

Has a strong brand reputation, and there are many positive reviews from real-life users.

The herbal ingredients are safe and non-habit forming.

Contains vitamin B6, which is mostly absent in other sleep aids.

Helps you manage the body weight.

Regular users can have improved daytime wakefulness.

What I don’t like about this product?

This product cannot be purchased from any other sources; it is only sold through the official website.

No money-back guarantee.

Best Natural Sleep Aids And Remedies FAQ

What are natural sleep aids, and how are they different from sleeping pills?

Natural sleep aids are nutraceutical products that use organic and herbal ingredients to induce and promote good quality sleep.

Unlike the chemical drugs, the active molecule is present in its bulk, thus not harming any organs during its action.

The herbal composition is also optimized, studied, and scientifically validated through laboratory studies, which makes these nutraceutical sleep aids more or less similar to chemical drugs.

The chemical drugs work directly on the brain by altering the signaling, while natural sleep aids work indirectly by regulating the metabolism to promote sleep.

The latter is safer because a lot of intermediate steps are involved, which neutralize any harmful effects.

How do natural sleep aids work?

Natural sleep aids mostly contain melatonin, theanine, and other ingredients that can optimize the metabolism regulating sleep.

The first mechanism is to optimize the essential mineral levels, which play an important role in modulating sleep metabolism.

Secondly, the hormonal balance is corrected, which would help you attain a state of peace, thus increasing the melatonin naturally.

Thirdly, the sleep aids themselves will supplement with melatonin to compensate for any deficiency.

Some of the products contain vitamin B6, which helps in preventing anemia induced sleep disorders.

Do I need a doctor’s prescription to use sleeping pills?

No, you don’t need a doctor’s consultation or prescription to use these categories of products.

They are sold as nutraceutical supplements, which are natural and organically formulated wellness products, popularized recently.

Since there are no psychoactive ingredients used in any of these supplements, you don’t need to consult a medical professional.

However, if you are using any other drugs to treat your sleep disorder, you might want to consult your doctor before using any sleep aids.

But in general, you don’t have to.

Is it safe to use natural sleep aids?

Yes, 100%. Firstly, none of these products are made from refined chemical components. Therefore they are not classified under drugs.

Secondly, like a pharmaceutical drug, these products also undergo rigorous lab studies and sometimes clinical studies before making it out into the market.

Thus, any harmful side-effects are easily documented and rectified before marketing.

Most nutraceutical manufacturers keep a close watch on their product performance in public to update the formulation in the next iteration.

The only thing to keep in mind is that make sure the products are from a top -tier brand like the ones on our list.

Can I use natural sleep aids with my existing medication?

Since sleep aids are made from herbal extracts and other ingredients of natural origin, you can safely use them with other medications.

But, if you are using any psychoactive drugs for insomnia, it will be better to consult your doctor before using these products.

Even though there won’t be any drug interaction, it will be safe to take precautions.

Most of the products listed in this article are top-tier brands, who had conducted third party and in-house testing to ensure the sleep aids are safe with other medication.

So, in a nutshell, it is safe to use sleep aids with other medications.

How long should I rely on natural sleep aids?

It depends on your need, body, metabolism, and degree of sleep disorder. Mostly, you can continue using sleep aids for a longer duration.

Since these are herbal products, there is no risk of side-effects, and for that reason, you can make this a part of your routine.

But if you are using sleep aids to temporarily tackle your sleep problem, use it for a minimum of 3- 4 weeks for the product to act on your system.

Since these are organic herbal products, it might take a little longer to act, in contrast to chemical drugs.

Are there any side-effects for sleeping pills?

No, there are no harmful side-effects reported for natural sleep-aids. However, be careful that you are not buying a cheap chemical drug-based one.

The chemical products might contain psychotropic drugs with sedating effects, leading to addiction and brain damage in long term use.

The kind of products mentioned in this article are safe, side-effects-free, and are organic in nature.

It is more or less similar to taking food. The ingredients themselves are raw plant or herbal extract and don’t stay in the system for longer.

Therefore, natural sleep aids do not cause any unwanted effects.

What are the benefits of natural sleep aids?

Even though it is dubbed as a sleep aid, the benefits extend beyond just sleep. Here are a few:

Increased deep sleep for a longer duration.

A proper transition between various sleep cycles.

Optimized circadian rhythm.

Reduced anxiety and stress.

Wakefulness during the daytime.

Improved alertness and attentiveness.

Helps to beat jet lag.

Benefits shift workers to correct their sleep cycle.

Good sleep ensures proper weight management.

The list of benefits can extend beyond this list, and it might be different for different individuals. But, improved sleep quality will be common for all.

Will natural sleep aids affect my regular sleeping pattern?

No. The sleep aid is mostly used to correct your disturbed sleep cycle so that you can enjoy deep and peaceful sleep.

Your body might have optimized a sleeping pattern, but due to environmental, physical, and biological factors, you may not be able to juice the best out of it.

This is where the sleep aids intervene and help you achieve good quality sleep.

Therefore, sleep aids would not interfere with your sleeping pattern but improve the quality of your sleep.

Are sleeping pills scientifically proven?

Yes, all of the branded and top-tier nutraceutical sleep aids are subjected to rigorous lab studies and testing before making it out into the market.

If you can google search each of the ingredients featured in the products listed in this article, you would land on various scientific journal papers corroborating the sleep-promoting properties.

Not just that, the in-house scientists also conduct various studies to ensure the safety of the formulation in its user, thus ensuring double safety.

