The Most Romantic Hotels in New York for a Valentine’s Day Staycation

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, but don’t fret if you haven’t picked up an enormous bouquet of red roses or a heart-shaped box of chocolates. Sometimes, the most romantic gift of all is a special experience, like an indulgent stay at the most luxurious of hotels.

Travel might still be largely on pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, but you don’t have to get on a plane to escape on a decadent getaway. Instead, consider a thoughtful staycation right in New York for Cupid’s day, and embrace the full pampering hotel treatment you and your partner are craving right now, without leaving the city.

Below, see our top selections for the most luxurious, indulgent and romantic Valentine’s Day staycation hotel packages in New York.**

Four Seasons New York Downtown

27 Barclay Street

Bring the spa to your hotel room this Valentine’s Day at the Four Seasons Downtown, with the Just for Two package. It includes an in-room Rose Revival Soak for couples, which is prepared in the enormous (and very Insta-worthy) private soaking tubs in your hotel bathroom, complete with Himalayan salts to naturally lift spirits (which we could all use right about now), tuberose and lemongrass for love and positivity as well as citrus and floral notes, because a pretty fragrance is crucial. Oh, and you’ll be sipping on sparkling rosé champagne and nibbling on indulgent homemade treats. The Just for Two package is available throughout February, and also comes with a bottle of champagne upon arrival, plus breakfast in bed. From $895, Four Seasons New York Downtown.

Baccarat Hotel

28 West 53rd Street

You deserve some sparkle this February 14, which is exactly what you’ll get upon arrival at the Baccarat Hotel. The glitzy hotel’s Love and Luxuries Valentine’s Day offer begins with a bottle of Cristal, and you’ll also get to keep the special Baccarat champagne flutes as well as cashmere robes to take home with you. This package will be especially appealing to the photo-adoring couple, as it includes a private photo shoot in the Grand Salon, with a professional photographer and styling services. And because this day is all about pampering, the stay also includes a couples’ treatment in the hotel’s Spa de La Mer. From $8,000, Baccarat Hotel.

The Mark Hotel

25 East 77th Street

You can’t go wrong with a stay at the Meghan Markle-approved Mark Hotel on the Upper East Side, and they’ve really elevated their staycation offering for the most romantic time of year, thanks to the Fool Proof Valentine’s Day Menu. Aside from the rosé champagne and chocolate-covered strawberries that await your arrival, you can also order from the Fool Proof menu, which includes selections ranging from a box of Ladurée macarons, a couples massage, a La Perla silk camisole set or a candlelit dinner, all of which will be promptly brought up to your room. If you really want to take a serious leap on Valentine’s Day, you can even order the Mark’s wedding officiant for an in-room ceremony, because sometimes flowers just won’t do. It’s a Valentine’s Day exclusive, though, as the offer is only available for stays between February 12 and February 15. From $665, The Mark Hotel.

Equinox Hotel

33 Hudson Yards

Book Equinox Hotel’s Valentine’s package for a romantic staycation, complete with a bottle of rosé champagne, Ladurée macarons and breakfast in bed. You and your partner also get to select either a couples infrared sauna or cryotherapy session at the Spa by Equinox Hotels. From $845, Equinox Hotels.

The Lowell

28 East 63rd Street

The iconic Lowell Hotel is elevating its staycation vibe this Valentine’s Day, with the Elements of Love package. We love that the stay at the Lowell, a member of Leading Hotels of the World, includes two pairs of Frette pajamas (embroidered with you and your partner’s initials, because a monogram moment is key), a dozen long-stemmed red roses, rosé champagne and the hotel’s signature Nest candle. You can even pre-send your significant other a love note, which the Lowell will print out on elegant stationary to discover upon check-in. From $1,900, The Lowell.

The Carlyle, a Rosewood Hotel

35 East 76th Street

The much-beloved Carlyle has hosted everyone from Princess Diana to John F. Kennedy to George Clooney, but don’t expect to hear any tidbits about the famed past guests, as the hotel is known (and adored) for its discretion. Book the Rosewood Romance package for an extra indulgence on Valentine’s Day; it includes a stay in one of the chic rooms with breakfast for two, champagne and chocolate. If you’re just not able to celebrate Cupid’s day on the 14, don’t fret, as the option is available the entire year. From $795, The Carlyle.

** Safety and cleanliness are still the top concerns when going outside your home right now, so no matter where you’re heading, remember to wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance. The pandemic is not over, and we urge everyone to check the CDC website for the most recent and relevant information and guidelines for any kind of travel during the COVID-19 crisis.