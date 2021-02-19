Best Whole House Water Filters: Reviews & Guide 2021

Whole house water filters are also referred to as the point of entry (POE) filtration systems. They are ideal for cleaning water while it enters the house before it is channeled through showers and various faucets. These filtration systems are designed to remove harmful contaminants and ensure your water is of superior quality.

Good filters reduce hardness and the improve taste and smell of water, helping to ensure it will not negatively affect skin and hair, as well as ensuring your laundry remains soft and renders water safe for consumption.

Whole house water filters are more eco-friendly when compared to other filtration systems, including purchasing bottled water that generates plastic waste.

The fact that the market hosts too many filters makes it difficult to pick one. We’ve done the research and presented the ones we believe are the best based on a variety of key factors. This article touches on the workings of a filtration system, its features, benefits, maintenance, and much more.

The Top Whole House Water Filters:

Why a Whole House Water Filter System is a Necessity

Before we discuss why we need the system, let us look at what a whole house water filtration system entails. It is a purification system that treats and cleanses water, ensuring contaminants are removed, and only purified water is going through all faucets. In other words, the water reaching any faucet is filtered, including the water that goes to the washing machine.

The water from the supply sources is questionable with regards to quality. Also, it is mostly chlorinated. Chlorine serves as a disinfectant that eliminates bacteria and any other germs. However, a large amount of chlorine is not good for health. Additionally, chlorine renders the hair dull, and it has been observed that skin tends to become dry with chlorine.

What stands out regarding whole house water filters is that the total volume of water that goes through the system comes out the other side. There is no wastage of water at all, unlike other systems that may lead to loss of water in the process of purification. A whole house filter also eliminates a good number of sediments, rust, and chemicals, including chloramine and chlorine.

Moving on to the economically friendly aspect, it is definitely more suitable for the environment since purchasing bottled water leads to plastic piling up, which may not always be recyclable.

Additionally, the transportation of water bottles using trucks adds to our carbon footprint.

Do You Need A Whole House Water Filter?

Water can be procured from a municipal supply and also from the well one may have in their backyard. What remains the same in either case is that the water can be made better. You can test the water before it is sent through the filtration system to learn more about its quality.

Your senses are well equipped for testing water. You can gauge if the water has a strange taste or weird smell. You can also assess if it is chlorinated, whether there are particles in it, and if it is cloudy. Additionally, a test kit can be purchased that allows you to examine the water at home with more detail.

If your close observation reveals all the aforementioned abnormalities, or if the test kit sheds light on the quality and it turns out to be less than optimal, you should consider the option of a whole house water filtration system that will certainly minimize the issues.

Best Whole House Water Filters [With Reviews]

Ensuring there is purified water through all faucets is crucial to decrease the probability of falling ill and protecting pipelines, clothes, skin, and hair.

This solution is not very expensive, and the installation process is relatively simple and hassle-free, making a filtration system for the house a good idea for peace of mind regarding what you are ingesting and using.

We have listed what we think are five of the best whole house water filters after poring over a lot of material and reviews.

1. SpringWell Whole House Water Filter – Top Pick & Editor’s Choice

SpringWell’s whole house filtration system is an easy and convenient network for freshwater with a capacity equivalent to one million gallons. This innovative product is priced appropriately and has been one of the top-rated filtration systems.

The SpringWell system is fine-tuned to purify water smoothly for many years. It stands out amongst other filtration systems due to various key features, including cost-effectiveness, premium quality, and the fact that it is long-lasting, in addition to filtering out sediments, contaminants and providing better taste and odor.

Features/Benefits

This system is designed to remove harmful contaminants that may have been left after the municipal water purification is completed and supplied to the city.

Chloramine, chlorine, PFAS PFOS, pesticides, PFOA, herbicides, and haloacetic acids are targeted and eliminated using the high-quality catalytic approach involving coconut shell carbon and also certified media.

The four-stage system (ActivFlo filtration) is a proprietary design enabling a significant amount of contact time between water and the filtration media, implying every stage in the filter media has longer contact with water and thus eliminates more contaminants.

Stage one removes chemicals through KDF media, while stage two removes any organic contaminants with coconut shell carbon media, including pesticides and VOCs. Stage three ensures channeling is eliminated while contact time is enhanced. And finally, stage four is to filter silt, sand, and any sediment using the 5-micron filter.

All components used in the entire system are certified parts that ensure optimum performance in addition to durability, and not to mention reliability. The system is low maintenance, with no drop in water pressure, and also comes with an optional add-on, a UV purification system to kill bacteria, viruses, and pathogens.

Pros:

The system can filter one million gallons.

The company offers a six months satisfaction guarantee (complete refund).

SpringWell provides a lifetime warranty on some parts of the system.

The system comes with a complete installation kit for easy installation.

There is no drop in the pressure of water; the company claims the highest GPM

It is long-lasting and proven effective with high-quality filtration media.

Shipping is free, and also this product is shipped within 24 hours of placing an order.

Cons:

Not ideal for condos.

Unless you are excellent with DIY, you may need a plumber to install.

A replacement filter is not provided with the package.

Final Verdict

Springwell’s whole house water filter is of premium quality encompassing four stages of purification with straightforward installation and easy maintenance. It is a reasonably priced, effective system utilizing proprietary ActivFlo filtration. This filtration system is highly desirable to many customers, based on the numerous satisfied buyers.

Click here to visit Springwell’s Official Website.

2. SoftPro Carbon Filter – Best Carbon Water Filter

The SoftPro Carbon Filter System employs a catalytic carbon filter to remove chloramines, VOCs, chlorine, and any other chemicals. The operation is chemical-free. It is a whole house filter designed to remove 99% of contaminants that could be in the water supply.

The SoftPro Carbon Filter can strain out over 1000 contaminants. Odors and tastes that water softeners cannot remove are eliminated by the SoftPro carbon filter because it backwashes without salt or chemicals.

Features/Benefits

The SoftPro catalytic backwashing activated carbon filter removes contaminants, reduces chlorine, and gets rid of unwanted odors and tastes.

The water treatment procedure is an innovative method wherein catalytic carbon, which is a unique type of activated carbon, is responsible for a chemical reaction on the carbon’s surface that facilitates the removal of chlorine and chloramine.

The main components of the system are the filter tank and activated catalytic carbon media.

The GAC filter, which is the granulated activated filter, traps the chemicals that are dissolved in water when the water passes through the GAC filter. Oxidized iron particles and sediments are removed by the system. Nevertheless, the overall minerals are retained.

The SoftPro system is sold in four sizes (one cubic foot, one and a half cubic feet, two cubic feet, and two and a half cubic feet). The prominent aspect is that the product comes with a lifetime warranty. Another highlight or a flexible aspect is that you can pay in four interest-free installments without having to pay the entire amount upfront.

The company partnered with a non-profit organization to contribute towards transforming water in nations where the availability of clean water is limited.

Pros:

It has a chemical-free operation.

The system arrives with a lifetime warranty.

The company offers an interest-free installment payment option.

Shipping is free.

Low maintenance.

Effective removal of unwanted tastes and odors, VOC’s, chlorine, chloramine, and other chemicals.

100% customer satisfaction commitment – return the product within 6 months if not satisfied, and you will get a full refund.

Orders are shipped within 24 hours.

Cons:

You may need professional help for installation.

Settings for water hardness are not available.

Final Verdict

SoftPro’s catalytic activated carbon filtration system is deemed low maintenance with salt-free and chemical-free backwashing. The SoftPro Carbon Filter system has the added advantage of a lifetime warranty.

Excellent filtration is accomplished through the process of trapping chemicals in the granulated activated carbon so that they are segregated from the water before the water is released into the pipelines for utilization in the house.

Click here to Check out the SoftPro Carbon Filter System.

3. SpringWell Whole House Well Water Filter – Best for Well Water Filtration

When it comes to private wells, the whole house filter system from SpringWell is considered to be a perfect solution. The water filtration system is designed to incorporate sophisticated technologies.

Additionally, the well water filter system is eco-friendly. Contaminants such as sulfur, manganese, and iron are filtered out with this system which ensures you enjoy water that is devoid of unpleasant tastes and odors. Non-staining, clean water is obtained without any lowering of water pressure.

Features/Benefits

The SpringWell system enables the removal of up to 8ppm hydrogen sulfide, 1ppm manganese, and up to 7ppm iron.

The company boasts that the system can be labeled no maintenance because you can set a daily backwash, which removes accumulated contaminants. Thus, the filter media bed is refreshed for further filtration. Furthermore, sulfur smell —which resembles rotten egg smell— is eradicated due to the process of refreshing that is done regularly.

Surfaces such as sinks will remain stain-free as iron, sulfur, and manganese are filtered out. The well water can also be used confidently for cooking once it goes through SpringWell’s filtration system.

The mechanism of the SpringWell filter system is referred to as ‘air injection oxidizing,’ where an air pocket is maintained at the top of the tank when the system is up and running. Once water passes the air pocket, sulfur, iron, and manganese are oxidized and filtered out. During this process, dissolved oxygen gets included in the water.

The electronic control valve included in the system is automatic. Program it once and be worry-free while the patented piston in the valve takes care of the process, ensuring minimum downtime and low maintenance.

The SpringWell system is available in two options. The smaller option is suitable for up to four bathrooms (12 GPM), while the larger option is ideal if the number of bathrooms is greater than four. In other words, larger homes will benefit from the bigger option, which is 20 gallons per minute (GPM).

The entire process comprises four steps:

Step one: Water goes through an air pocket situated at the top of the tank. This oxidizes the sulfur, iron, and manganese.

Step two: Sulfur gas or the oxidized material gets lodged in the green sand fusion bed. Filtered water is available at the end of this stage.

Step three: Now, the backwashing of contaminants takes place. Thus, the fresh air pocket is reset.

Step four: Finally, the clean water is dispersed in the house. Water at this stage is free of manganese, iron, and hydrogen sulfide.

The combined utilization of air injection techniques and greensand filter media makes this system effective. There is an optional UV water purification system offered by SpringWell that can be integrated for added filtration based on the need for it, which can be determined by testing the well water using water analysis test kits.

Pros:

Rotten egg smell due to sulfur is kept at bay.

Orange/black staining is eliminated as iron is filtered out.

After the initial programming, it runs by itself, without the need for additional maintenance or intervention.

There is no need to replace filters.

A tablet or smartphone with the app installed on the device assists in viewing, adjusting, or initiating a backwash

The company offers a 6-month satisfaction guarantee program. Return the product for a full refund within six months if you are not satisfied with the results.

A lifetime warranty on various parts of the system is provided by the company.

SpringWell offers quick and free shipping.

The company offers financing schemes so you can pay monthly for 3 months, 6 months, or 12 months.

Cons:

Professional help for installation may be necessary.

The system is not inexpensive.

There is a probability of cross-threading due to plastic fittings.

Final Verdict

The SpringWell whole house well water filter system is worth the price, despite not being inexpensive.

You can eliminate staining in showers and toilets and remove rotten egg smell caused by sulfur and ensure better-tasting water, all without constant intervention due to the availability of the option to program the system for regular backwashes and for refreshing the air pocket.

It is being hailed as an ideal filtration system in instances of private wells in the backyard.

Click here to Get the Best Deal from the Official Springwell Website.

This filtration system from Aquasana is a high-performance unit that is also long-lasting. You can get clean, great-tasting water for up to one million gallons, which equates to a span of about 10 years. Of course, this depends on your usage.

Recognized as an effective, low-maintenance system, it is capable of removing nearly 97% chlorine from water and making it suitable for consumption.

Features/Benefits

Aquasana utilizes innovative SCM salt-free technology that serves as a water softener, ensuring that pipes are in good condition for a longer period of time without any scale build-up.

Other contaminants that are eliminated by Aquasana whole house water filter include heavy metals such as mercury and lead, organic chemicals including pesticides, VOCs and herbicides, and other industrial solvents.

The smart design of Aquasana Rhino ensures the contact time of water with the media is increased so superior performance is guaranteed, and clogging can be prevented.

The optional UV filtration with the system sterilizes 99.99% of bacteria and viruses. There are also upgraded components in the pro-grade install kit. These include brass fittings that are relatively easy to fix and maintain, parts such as pre-filters, post-filters, shut-off valves, and bend supports for reducing organic particles and sediments, and also to enable filter changes. The pro-grade install kit is a highly recommended optional feature for enhanced performance of the system.

Superior filtration is possible due to the well-planned and carefully designed stages which function without backflushing. The sediment pre-filter stage captures silt, rust, and sediment.

A water conditioner that is free of salts is an optional stage that ensures mineral binding is inhibited and scale build-up is prevented. The copper-zinc & mineral stone stage lowers chlorine and heavy metal content and prevents algae and bacteria’s growth.

The activated carbon filter stage decreases pesticides and herbicides, while the post-filter and UV filter stages that are both optional are crafted to reduce organic particles and protect from microorganisms, respectively.

Pros:

No odor and clean taste

Water flow is good

Water quality is superior due to reduced contamination.

Filters are of premium quality.

Shut off valves that facilitate hassle-free filter changing are available to purchase

Since there is no backflushing, water wastage is reduced.

The company offers free shipping.

Cons:

It is difficult to install. You may require professional tools such as a pex crimper or help from professional personnel.

The filter may need to be changed often.

Final Verdict

The Aquasana Rhino whole house filter system is a popular filtration system because the size of the house or number of bathrooms does not affect the performance. It utilizes efficient filters making it equipped to handle filtration for large homes, and is also built with premium quality.

The optional features for a little extra charge enhance the package to include additional filtration choices that prevent clogging and protect pipelines from scale build-up.

Pelican Water’s water filters and softeners are known for their premium quality. The advanced products the company offers are considered cost-effective, eco-friendly, and effective for eliminating impurities in the water.

The harmful contaminants that may have managed to seep into the city water supply system or were not removed entirely at that stage can be filtered out before you start using the water in your house. Installing this high-quality Pentair Pelican premium whole house water filter system takes away 97 percent of chlorine.

The performance of the unit is certified. It does not require electricity for functioning, and water does not get wasted in the process. With minimal maintenance, you can enjoy fresh, clean water.

Features/Benefits

The Pelican Water filtration system encompasses four stages wherein the first stage is a 5-micron pre-filter system that removes silt, sand, debris, and sediment as small as 5micron. To get a perspective of what 5micron is, we can say the human hair is 20 times that size.

The next two steps, stages two and three, utilize activated carbon that is based on a catalytic coconut shell to filter pesticides, chlorine, herbicides, chloramines, industrial solvents, and pharmaceuticals. Finally, stage five uses a patented copper and zinc oxidation media (referred to as KDF-55).

The easy to install, low maintenance unit is available in two models. One model serves up to three bathrooms, which is a capacity of 600,000 gallons, while the other model is designed to cater to homes with four to six bathrooms, a capacity equivalent to one million gallons.

The Pelican whole house water filter has a tank with a huge diameter that can accommodate the filtration carbon media which enhances the performance of the filter. Additionally, the cost of replacing parts or replacing filtration media is relatively less compared to other brands in the market.

The premium stainless-steel wrapping of the system ensures quality and durability. The up-flow filtration system employed here is more effective than the down-flow in some other systems as changing media is simpler, and it lets you save time and money.

The swirling motion in the up-flow system ensures more contact of filtration media with water ensuring better filtration and also helps prevent channeling.

Pros:

The filtration system is a four-stage process with premium quality water output.

There is a lifetime warranty on various parts as well as the tank.

The design allows installation either outside or inside.

Capacity is good for both models.

It does not require electricity.

Water is not wasted in this system

The components are of high-quality, and the product is certified

The maintenance involved is minimal

90-day money-back guarantee

Cons:

It does not filter some contaminants such as iron and fluoride, but the company offers separate filters for these impurities.

May need professional help for installation.

The system does not come with indicators alerting for a filter change.

Instructions lack clarity

Conclusion

Overall, the Pelican Water filter is a premium filtration system encompassing four stages that ensures a wide range of contaminants are removed during the process of filtration. This includes bacteria, sediments, copper, zinc, chlorine, chloramines, pesticides, pharmaceuticals, and industrial solvents. The performance of this product is certified. It offers high capacity, minimal maintenance, a lifetime warranty on some parts, and also a 90-day satisfaction guarantee.

You are sure to get clean, better-tasting water. Additionally, appliances are protected, and the unit ensures there is no wastage of water.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on the Pelican Water filter from the Official Website.

Buyer’s Guide: What to Look for in A Whole House Water Filter

If you are thinking of purchasing a whole house water filter, you need to bear in mind that every household is not the same and may not need the same filtration system.

You need to assess what is in the water that is supplied to your house, or what is in the well in your backyard before making the purchase. Most filters’ basic functioning is the same, but what each is intended to eliminate may be different.

Are you seeking to remove a particular element or generally trying to ensure clean, fresh, good tasting water? These are questions you need to ask yourself. Most filtration systems are designed to eliminate rust, heavy metals, dirt, sand, sediment, chlorine, and odors.

Some tips that will help you in the decision-making process are listed below. The first tip concerns the water flow, while the second aspect to consider is filters.

Water Flow

Numerous whole house water filtration systems produce a varied amount of water per minute. GPM, or gallons per minute, is the metric that represents flow rate. Filtration systems come with this specification included in the system’s ratings.

The treatment system works in a way that whatever contaminants reach it are entirely filtered out throughout all faucets in the house. What you need to consider is your house’s requirements, particularly peak hour requirements, such as mornings when everyone is getting ready for work or school.

Some products produce fewer gallons per minute. If that does not suit your household with many members, you should refrain from purchasing. However, smaller households will benefit from this type of filtration system. In general, whatever the size of your family, a minimum of 10gpm is necessary for whole house filtration systems. This can ensure there is no interruption in water flow, and that the water pressure does not fluctuate.

Filters

Each filter is designed to filter a particular contaminant or a certain group of impurities. Starting with a home water analysis test seems like a smart idea in deciding which filters you may need.

We think that an assessment, which takes less than an hour, sheds light on whether there are heavy metal contaminants in the water, or there are microorganisms that need to be eliminated.

A regular system comprising a copper-zinc filter sometimes is all you may need. Or, if bacteria turn out to be the biggest threat, choose a filter that offers UV filtration. Some companies provide UV filters as an optional add-on.

Some of the common contaminants are sediments such as rust, sand, dirt, and dust. These are particles one can see in the water. Since they are visible, mechanically straining out is possible. But, when there is a large quantity, multi-stage filtration is required with either reusable or disposable filters.

The other type of contaminant is chemicals. Carbon filtration takes care of chemical contaminants. Chlorine is a common disinfectant that is present in the city water supply and can be removed using carbon filtration, which is a part of most whole house filtration systems.

The other contaminant is iron, which is of two kinds, namely ferric and ferrous contaminants in city water supplies. Iron particles and rust can be removed using sediment filters, while oxidation or ion exchange is utilized for removing clean water iron.

Which Type of House Water Filter Should You Get?

Certain factors determine which type of whole house filtration system needs to be purchased. Take into account the water consumption requirement of your house. Also, consider the test results from the home water testing kit as that highlights the particle size we are looking to eliminate.

As it applies to any product or appliance that we purchase, the longevity of the main component in the system needs to be considered. In this case, we are talking about filter longevity.

Consumption

Think long run and plan to make a purchase. If the consumption in your house is high, choosing a cheaper filter will be a bad idea considering that you will need to change it often. This leads to more expenses as opposed to purchasing a slightly higher costing one that lasts a little longer.

Pick a filter that fits your consumption needs. Water consumption and filter longevity need to be given some thought before acquiring the filter. Using the same filter continuously for a long time may also lead to clogging, and then the quality of the water gets affected.

Filter Longevity

Whole house filtration systems claim that the product is low maintenance. That information may mislead you into forgetting to change filters when needed. It is important to know about the longevity of the filters. Longevity is different for each filter.

Water consumption requirement is the deciding factor when choosing a filter. Some come with a million-gallon filter while others are just a 100,000-gallon filter, indicating that you change once that number of gallons is reached. Make sure to check the filter longevity before buying the filter.

Microns

Micron rating is specified on filters. The water test results serve as the guiding factor in deciding what micron rating you may need. Most filters have a one to five-micron rating or a series of filters screening out progressively until it goes down to sub-micron level. This means that particles of five micron are eliminated, then one micron, and so on, until the water is pure.

There are very expensive filters that can screen out particles as small as 0.35 microns, which may not be required in most cases. In the case of well water, this factor becomes all the more significant considering that the municipal water supply goes through the filtration process before distribution, while well water needs additional care with regards to purification and treatment.

Whole House Water Filter Systems Installation & Maintenance

How to Install a Filtration System

If you are a person that has experience with DIY projects, then you will find the installation process to be simple. However, if you are not the do-it-yourself kind of a person, make sure to get some professional help.

The installation process is not very cumbersome; it just needs some previous experience with this kind of task, or any DIY tasks related to fixing things in the house.

Listed below are the standard steps that go into the installation process. The entire process can be broadly classified as five critical steps. The steps include draining the pipes, cutting the pipe, inserting the fittings, turning the water back ON, and changing the filter regularly.

Draining the Pipes

To begin with, you need to ensure you turned off the main water supply. Following turning off, you need to drain the system.

Pick a spot that is perfect for installing the filter. Since the filter needs to be changed regularly, it should be a location that you can reach easily. Make sure to mark the spot.

Cutting the Pipe

The pipe needs to be cut with a pipe cutter at this stage.

Inserting the Fittings

The instructions manual should guide you with the next steps, which are usually installing the compression nut and the brass or plastic fittings. Teflon tape needs to be used on the fittings

It is vital to ensure that the filter is installed with the ports facing the correct direction. The “in” port and “out” port should face the direct direction.

Turning the Water Back On

The filter’s inlet valve should be turned off, and the main water supply should be turned on. At this stage, check if there are any leaks. Next, turn ON the inlet valve. And then check to see if there are leaks.

Changing the Filter Regularly

Each time you change filters, make sure to turn off the inlet valve and utilize the wrench provided to remove the cartridge filter as it is designed for that purpose.

The filters should be changed at the frequency recommended by the company.

How to Change the Whole House Filtration System’s Water Filter

Maintenance is critical for any house water filtration system. And filter changing is a part of maintenance. Even though the process of changing filters is not the same for all models, the basic approach remains the same.

When you are ready to change the water filter, make sure to turn the inlet valve of the water filter OFF.

A wrench is provided with the package that needs to be used at this stage to turn the filter off. It would be a good idea to keep a container handy, so any water that is dripping can be collected.

A clean cloth that is also dry should be used to clean the filter, particularly the inside of it.

The new filter needs to be inserted at this stage. Make sure to use the wrench that has been provided to tighten it.

Turn On the inlet valve at this stage.

For 10 minutes, let the water run, so the filter gets activated. Only after ten minutes you should taste or drink the water.

Conclusion: Should You Buy a Whole House Water Filter?

We hope our review is instrumental in guiding you to purchase the right whole house water filter. There are options in here that address filtration needs for both private wells and municipal water supply.

You can make a decision based on your needs as the five filtration systems we listed above are of various price ranges and capacities, with some offering flexible payment options.

The municipal water supply is purified, but there could be contaminants lurking in it. Also, it may contain chlorine, which is a disinfectant used to purify. These whole house filtration systems are designed to eliminate a good percentage of chlorine in addition to other contaminants, impurities, and chemicals, not to mention microorganisms.

All systems discussed in the article are effective systems, delivering on the promise of what the product claims to offer or what the system assures it will filter. Happy customers are backing these filtration systems. It is important to point out that not all are meant to remove the same contaminants.

So, read carefully and make sure you pick the one that fits your requirement. Home water analysis test kits are available in the market that provide a detailed analysis in a very short span of time (most not exceeding half an hour) that can guide the selection process.

