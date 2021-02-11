The Lifestyle Brands Giving Back for Black History Month

February marks Black History Month, a time to remember, recognize and celebrate Black culture, history and people. It’s more important than ever to note that observing and honoring the Black community shouldn’t be limited to just one month every year, and we all must work to educate ourselves and others on how we can do better.

That includes our shopping habits, and while the fashion, beauty and style industry has made strides in working towards diversity and inclusivity, there’s still a long way to go.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

It has never been more crucial to shop with purpose, and during Black History Month, a number of fashion, beauty, wellness and other lifestyle brands are donating to organizations and nonprofits that support the Black community. It’s important to note that we believe that businesses should *always* strive to increase equality and inclusivity for the Black community, and we also just want to add a reminder to make an effort to shop Black-owned businesses.

Below, see just a few of the lifestyle brands that are contributing to the BHM conversation by making financial donations to important initiatives.

Etica

The sustainable denim brand is donating 10 percent of all sales to the NAACP Empowerment Programs. They’re also throwing in a free botanical tie-dye mask with every purchase. Etica Denim.

Bourbon Summer Cartoon Crisis

The New York-based women’s and men’s athleisure and suiting brand is donating 100 percent of the net profits throughout February to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, which exclusively represents the Black college community. Bourbon Summer Cartoon Crisis.

SVNR

If you’re looking to add a new bauble to your jewelry collection this month, consider this Brooklyn-based brand. SVNR is donating 100 percent of net proceeds from select styles to Building Black Bed-Stuy, an organization dedicated to protecting and preserving the Black community in Brooklyn’s Bed Stuy neighborhood, including providing financial relief to Black-owned businesses. SVNR.

Bandier

Luxe athleisure retailer Bandier is collaborating with activist Erica Ford and her New York-based LIFE Camp organization; it’s a community-led nonprofit dedicated to “making peace a lifestyle” via violence prevention and intervention. The initial six-piece collection features comfy pieces with designs inspired by post-Civil Rights poster art, 1960s summer of love merch and 1990s concert merch; each style is emblazoned with LIFE Camp’s mission statement, “Peace is a Lifestyle.” 100 percent of the profits go to LIFE Camp. Bandier.

Miss Swiss

From February 12 through February 26, Miss Swiss is donating 20 percent of sales from the brand’s very convenient makeup holders to Gyrl Wonder, a nonprofit initiative that works to empower young Black women through social impact, goal-setting and career education. Miss Swiss.

LaSette

This Black female-owned lingerie brand is donating proceeds throughout the month to the Loveland Foundation, a nonprofit that seeks to provide mental health resources and opportunities to the Black community, especially young women and girls. LaSette.

Chelsea Paris

The Black-owned footwear brand is donating 10 percent of the net proceeds from its website sales to Color of Change, to fight racial injustice. Los Angeles-based designer and founder Theresa Ebagua said that the past year “reinforced the importance of accurately integrating Black experiences and civic contributions in our education system. Black history is an integral part of history and perhaps, if we as a collective, wholly understood the significance of Black existence we would be more likely to uphold and value Black lives.” Ebagua, who was born in Nigeria, said, “It is important to me, as a Black businesswoman, to honor these moments of excellence and triumph throughout the year and especially during this month; and as a mother, to teach my kids the importance of their culture, heritage, and Black excellence.” Chelsea Paris.

Juniper Books

It’s always a good month to read a new book, and we think it’s important to focus on Black authors during February. Throughout the month, Juniper Books is donating a percentage of every purchase of the James Baldwin Book Set, Maya Angelou Set and Toni Morrison Portrait Set to the Thurgood Marshall College Fund. Juniper Books.

Made by Mary

If you’re thinking about buying a delicate piece of jewelry this February, check out Made by Mary’s new $70 Unity Triangle Necklace, for which the brand is donating 10 percent of all proceeds to the Loveland Foundation. The limited edition necklace, designed by Fatima Dedrickson, features a design that’s meant to represent women of all races, religions, body types, ages and sexual orientations, as well as strength, courage and commitment to grow. Made by Mary.

Pottery Barn

Pottery Barn is partnering up with the NAACP for Black History Month, with a limited edition throw. The brand is donating 25 percent of the purchase price directly to the NAACP, as well as sharing multiple donations pages for those who would like to contribute. Pottery Barn.

Pottery Barn Kids

Pottery Barn Kids launched its own initiative for Black History Month, too. The brand is collaborating with The Conscious Kid, an organization focused on education, research and policy initiatives that promote positive racial identity in the youth population, on curated bundles of children’s books that are authored and about people of color. Pottery Barn Kids.

Ten Wilde

The handmade jewelry company is donating $1 from every single sale throughout the month to Color of Change. Ten Wilde.

PopSockets

PopSockets has partnered up with Best Buy and its Teen Tech Centers, which work with teens from disinvested communities to help provide mentorship, tech opportunities and training. For the past few months, the brand’s designers have worked with four Black teen artists (DJ, Dredrick, Jalen and Weslyn) who attend the Tech Centers, to create special Poptivism designs. 50 percent of each sale goes to the Best Buy Foundation, to support the Teen Tech Center program. PopSockets.

Maya Brenner x Nyakio Beauty

The Los Angeles-based jewelry designer worked with Nyakio Beauty founder Nyakio Grieco on a limited edition “Unity” collection of baubles for BHM. The Maya x Kio capsule is comprised of 14-karat gold earrings and necklaces, with phrases like “vote,” “rise up” and “justice.” 50 percent of the proceeds go to organizations including Color of Change, Girls Inc. of Los Angeles and I am a Voter. Maya Brenner.

IPSY

Last June, beauty subscription service IPSY pledged to invest $5 million in the development and amplification of Black-owned beauty brands, and they recently announced they’ve already exceeded the commitment and are now upping the investment to $7 million. For Black History Month, IPSY is encouraging members to shop directly from Black-owned beauty brands, as well as giving its platform to Black creators. In addition, the brand is growing its Beauty Through the Black Lens blog series, in which Black influencer, dermatologists, make-up artists, models and others within the beauty sphere talk about their experiences in the skincare realm. IPSY.

Old Navy

Old Navy partnered with Miami-based visual artist Reyna Noreiga to design a graphic tee celebrating Black History Month. The collaboration is the first in the brand’s new Project WE series, which will include graphic tees designed by a variety of diverse artists. To mark the launch, Old Navy is donating $1 million to the Boys and Girls Clubs of America to support youth arts programs. Old Navy.

Mono B

The newly launched activewear brand is donating 10 percent of sales from its stylish and comfy athleisure throughout the month to GirlTrek, a public health nonprofit movement for Black women. Mono B Athleisure.

Pretty Connected

This New York-based brand makes very chic multi-use chains that work for your (very crucial!) mask, phone, sunglasses or even just as a pretty necklace. Pretty Connected is donating $1 for every chain ordered to Black Girl Ventures, an organization that helps give Black and Brown female funders access to capital. Pretty Connected.

Levi’s x Fresco Steez

The denim brand partnered up with artist and political organizer Fresco Steez to help design a graphic collection inspired by the Black community. The collection is composed of 10 different graphics, in an homage to Black political movements and heroes. In honor of the launch, Levi’s is donating to Power U, an organization focused on organizing and developing Black and Brown female youth leadership. Levi’s.

Oh.So

This natural self-care and wellness brand (we love their hand sanitizer and deodorant) is contributing 10 percent of profits throughout February to Black Girls Code, a nonprofit that works to empower young women of color with tech education. Oh.So

Gap

Gap recently joined Aurora James’ 15 Percent Pledge, in which retailers pledge 15 percent of their shelf space to Black-owned businesses and designers. Gap is donating $200,000 to the organization in honor of the new commitment during BHM, and Gap also announced that the brand’s plan to amplify Black voices includes a new collection with t-shirt and hat designs by artists Tatiana Hill, Courtney Minor and Dwayne Dupréy. Gap.

Bonbonwhims

Clare Ngai launched this WOC-owned jewelry and accessories brand during the pandemic, in order to help raise money for BIPOC communities in need. For Black History Month, Bonbonwhims is donating 100 percent of the proceeds from every purchase of the green-and-red Lucky Charm Ring to GirlTrek. Bonbonwhims

Lilysilk

Who doesn’t want a little silky luxury right now? Lilysilk (we recommend the indulgent pillowcases) is donating 5 percent of every single sale from now through February 22 to Black Lives Matter. Lilysilk.

SOSS

Every month, SOSS donates $1 from a specific product to the Inglewood Community Fridge, of which its CEO, Vernon G. Yancy, is a co-founder. For Black History Month, the self-care and grooming brand is donating $1 for every unit sold of its Fearless Moisturizing Beard Souffle, Fearless Stimulating Beard Butter and Fearless Beard Essentials Bundle. SOSS.

Forever21

Forever21 is collaborating with artists Ashley Sky Walker, Stormy Nesbit and Henry Jones on limited edition capsule collections for Black History Month. Each collection is comprised of pieces that celebrate the voice and vision of the artists, with a portion of proceeds going to charities including Black-owned, Los Angeles-based boutique Sole Folks, which empowers underserved entrepreneurs and offers space for Black creators to showcase their brands. Forever21.

Affirmation Culture

The wellness-oriented candle brand initially released its Call for Justice votive last year, following the murder of George Floyd. Affirmation Culture wanted to create awareness of racial inequality and injustice, while simultaneously raising money for BLM foundations and organizations. The brand has thus far raised over $13,500, and now they’re released a new Call for Justice candle in honor of BHM. The new candle comes with one of 10 quotes from a number of Black activists, with 20 percent of the profits from each $41 candle donated to Black Minds Matter UK and Grassroots Law. Affirmation Culture.

Muxe New York

The gender free New York-based streetwear brand is donating 15 percent of profits throughout Black History Month to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute, which works to protect and defend the rights of the Black transgender community. Muxe New York.

Freck

The beauty brand knows that giving back for just one month isn’t enough, so Freck has a permanent giveback in which 20 percent of the profits from its On Repeat cleanser are donated to Black Lives Matter funds. Freck.

Daem

The Brooklyn-based watch brand, which recently released an exclusive Basquiet collab collection, is donating a portion of all profits in February to the Historically Black Colleges and Universities Foundation, which helps Black students across the country attain well-deserved higher education opportunities. Daem.

Haverhill

Why not buy a pretty piece of jewelry and contribute to fighting racial injustice? Throughout February, Haverhill will donate 100 percent of proceeds from its Hope Collection to Color of Change. Haverhill.