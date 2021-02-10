CBD Near Me: Best CBD Oils Near You in 2021

It can be intimidating to jump into the world of CBD oils, especially when you don’t know where you should begin. While a high-quality oil is a powerful addition to any health regimen, a lesser quality oil may have little-to-no noticeable effects or may even contain unnecessary chemicals or preservatives.

CBD oil is an incredible remedy being that it is a natural product that aids with the relief of a plethora of different ailments and conditions, but unfortunately not every oil is made equally. As awareness increases about the potential health benefits, so too do the risks of being conned. It is imperative that our readers are aware of the presence of knock offs and cheap imitations — all while learning ways to avoid these traps entirely.

Thankfully, we’ve taken the tedium out of that process entirely. With our list below, you can make a more confident and informed purchase. So, join us as we dissect the most trusted online CBD oil retailers and separate the facts from fiction.

The Ultimate Debate: Local vs Online

Convenience: There are some key reasons you should consider purchasing CBD oil from an online retailer. Ranging from ease of purchase all the way up to the guaranteed quality of the ingredients. Buying CBD oil online is easy, reliable, and surprisingly fast, alleviating most of the struggles that would traditionally come with a local purchase. After all, it’s much easier to do proper research from the comfort of your home.

Disadvantage: When you buy CBD oil from a local store, it’s difficult to really know the product’s quality without just going off the word of the salesperson. While you may think this is fine, it can be risky, and you may end up with a product that is inferior or, in a worst-case scenario, is simply ineffective. Additionally, many states also have strict laws surrounding the distribution of CBD oils and products, thus if a product fails to meet the state’s rules and regulations you can assume it won’t be available. By using a website, customers can completely forgo these issues and shop directly.

Top 3 CBD Oils for Pain, Anxiety & Sleep

CBD Near Me 2021 – Vendor Reviews

1. CBDfx – Top Pick

Pros:

100% Vegan Non-GMO Tinctures

Full Spectrum and Broad Spectrum CBD Options

Solvent Free

Cons:

No Subscription Options

If you’re looking for a calming oil or a way to bolster your health and wellness regimen, then look no further than CBDfx’s CBD tincture oils. Made with only the highest quality organically grown hemp plants, their masterfully blended tincture oils come in two different formulas (calming or wellness) to help and aid customers based on individual needs.

Their Calming Tincture Oil is a powerful full-spectrum oil, meaning it has trace levels of THC present in the mix. At this low dosage, the THC will have no mind-altering effects, but it will instead aid in the effectiveness of the other cannabinoids and CBD oil components; this phenomenon is called the “entourage” effect. The oil is also unique for its higher concentration of CBN: a cannabinoid that is the result of aged THC.

As more and more people learn about this helpful compound, it becomes more and more sought after. It is highly prized for its relaxing and calming effects on the body and mind, making it a perfect ingredient for this calming oil!

CBDfx’s Wellness 2:1 Tincture is a broad-spectrum CBD oil, meaning it is completely devoid of THC. That being said, what it lacks in THC, it completely makes up for with its impressive arsenal of cannabinoids and terpenes.

One of the key differences between these two oils is the fact that the Wellness Tincture has CBG instead of CBN. This other minor cannabinoid has an effect similar to CBD although it interacts with the brain’s receptors, unlike its more well-known cousin. This makes the oil more all-around effective.

This tincture oil also contains various terpenes, aromatic compounds that also contribute to the entourage effect, as well as curcumin and CoenzymeQ10, two antioxidants with anti-inflammatory properties that work together to fight free radicals.

Regardless of which one you buy, you can shop easy knowing that CBDfx puts the same level of meticulous care into formulating each of these CBD tincture powerhouses.

2. Nuleaf Naturals – Strong Potency

Pros:

Lab Tested to Ensure Potency and Quality

Full Spectrum

Quick Shipping and Great Subscription Options

Cons:

Not Many Options

NuLeaf Naturals offers a few options for different CBD products, but only one CBD oil, and for good reason. Their organic CBD oil is chock-full of amazing cannabinoids, making this product a powerful contender for most CBD related needs.

This full-spectrum oil is packed full of complimentary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, and CBN.

When paired with the product’s naturally occurring terpenes, this creates a wonderful entourage effect, boosting this product’s already wonderful effectivity to even greater levels. This is a great perk as this oil is more meant for “overall usage”; it works fantastically well for a whole plethora of ailments ranging from stress relief to even acne reduction or pain relief.

As with many of the oils on this list, NuLeaf goes through extensive lab tests to ensure the potency of their oil’s cannabinoids and terpenes, but they don’t stop there. As a way of promoting the premium nature of their hemp, NuLeaf Naturals tests all of their goods to prove that they are all completely devoid of pesticides, herbicides, mold, fungi, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. With those nasty chemicals out of the way, the product is able to shine and perform at its best, providing maximum effectiveness and greatly boosting the benefits it offers.

NuLeaf Naturals Full Spectrum CBD Oil also ships extremely well and the website offers various options for different subscription services. If CBD oil is a well-established part of your health and wellness routine, then you’ll know how much of a hassle it can be to remember to keep your oil stocked; this can be especially inconvenient if you ever run out and need to wait for a new order to arrive. By having the option to choose when your new shipment of CBD oil comes in, you can just set it and forget it.

3. cbdMD – Great Customer Service

Pros:

Many Options with an Array of Flavors

Broad Spectrum CBD Tincture Oil

Good Savings with Subscription

Cons:

Price

If you’re a person who loves options, look no further than cbdMD’s high-quality broad-spectrum CBD oil tinctures. This oil is third-party tested so you know it’s going to be of great quality, but their expert blends and fun flavors make this product a distinct and prime pick for both new and older fans of CBD oils.

cbdMD’s tinctures are sold in an array of sizes, potencies, and even flavors. Many cbdMD fans agree that this is one of the company’s most unique and most beloved qualities, as their product can be purchased with the delicious taste of berry, orange, or even, mint! If you’re someone who needs strong flavors to help take supplements or you’re looking for a way to make your health routine more fun, then this is the perfect retailer for you.

If flavored oil isn’t your thing, that’s fine too! They still have their “natural” oil, for those who enjoy the classics in life.

This oil is broad-spectrum, meaning it is completely free of THC, unlike a full-spectrum oil. While the THC in full-spectrum oils is extremely minute, this can still be a turn off for some, making this a great option for individuals who may be sensitive to the cannabinoid. This oil is still packed with other cannabinoids like CBG and CBN as well as a few terpenes to still encourage the entourage effect.

Individuals who rely on or heavily use subscription services for their supplements will also be immensely pleased to see cbdMD’s “Autoship & Save” options. This subscription feature allows customers to choose the frequency in which their oil arrives but also packs some mean savings.

CBD By State – History / Legality / Availability

CBD Oil in Oregon

As one of the first states to welcome the legalization of cannabis, Oregon has a rich history with the plant starting in 1998 when the state passed laws allowing the medical usage of marijuana and extending even into 2014 with the legalization of recreational marijuana usage. These laws still exist to this day, allowing individuals to indulge in marijuana basically as if it were alcohol.

With these laws in place, it is completely normal for individuals over the age of 21 to own or purchase CBD oil products, regardless of if the original oil is full-spectrum or broad-spectrum.

CBD Oil in Texas

The battle for cannabis usage in Texas has been a difficult and tumultuous one, but here is the gist of it.

In 2015, the Texas Compassionate Use Act went into effect, allowing the usage of medical marijuana on a case to case basis for individuals with certain health conditions or diseases. A few years later, the 2018 Farm Bill brought a big hemp boom, later inspiring a law in 2019 to pass: a change that would legalize the farming, selling, and purchasing of hemp products. This means that all hemp-derived CBD oils are safe and legal to buy in Texas!

CBD Oil in Wisconsin

The usage of medicinal marijuana has been legal in Wisconsin since as far back as 2014, but the state still prohibits the usage of the plant for recreational purposes. That being said, low THC CBD oils or hemp-derived oils are legal to own and use for anyone over the age of 18. This means that if you are a resident of Wisconsin, you must make sure you must NOT buy any cannabis-derived CBD oils or any hemp-derived CBD oils that even contain trace amounts of THC (full spectrum oils). For residents of Wisconsin, it’s best to look for high-quality broad-spectrum oils.

CBD Oil in South Carolina

In 2014, a bill was passed in South Carolina permitting the usage of highly regulated CBD oil on kids with severe medical conditions so long as they obtained it through the Medical University of South Carolina. Later in 2017, the state passed a bill allowing farmers to explore the realm of industrial hemp, a move that was further pushed with the 2018 Farm Bill in the following year. As a way of clarifying what was and wasn’t legal, the South Carolina Department of Agriculture (SCDA) made a statement essentially saying CBD oils or tincture oils were fine, but CBD food items like gummies were illegal.

CBD Oil in Tennessee

Although the use of marijuana is illegal in Tennessee, a bill was signed in 2016 allowing the use, sale, and purchase of CBD oils so long as they had less than 0.6% THC. Unlike South Carolina, this legality also extends to edible products, making CBD oil-infused gummies or honey legal in the state. These CBD products must be derived from hemp instead of marijuana, as the second it passes that 0.6% THC threshold, the product immediately becomes illegal. Anyone over the age of 21 who can follow these guidelines is in the clear to purchase and use CBD oil in Tennessee.

CBD Oil in New York

In 2019, New York’s Hemp Bill came to fruition, bringing with it detailed outlines of the do’s and don’ts of New York CBD usage. The bill legalized hemp-derived CBD products with some strict specifications. A product like a balm or a tincture oil is fine and legal, but edible CBD products like CBD chocolate bars or CBD that can be smoked are still prohibited.

In some cases, individuals are legally allowed to use cannabis-derived CBD, but these are very rare instances that only extend to patients with certain medical needs. In situations like this, the CBD is highly regulated.

CBD Oil in Oklahoma

Oklahoma is another state that has been dabbling with legalization practices for a few years now. In 2015, a bill was passed distinguishing a difference between marijuana and CBD derived hemp containing less than 0.3% of THC. With this distinction, came the legalization of CBD products, a movement that would also help pass laws in 2019 around hemp farming practices. In Oklahoma, there are no possession limits on hemp-derived CBD, although there are still strict rules and regulations surrounding the usage and possession of marijuana. Since Oklahoma’s definition of legal CBD includes all help derived products with less than 0.3% THC, this means that both full and broad-spectrum CBD products are legal in the state.

CBD Oil in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania first dipped into the realm of industrial hemp back in 2016; an endeavor that later continued with the legalization of medicinal marijuana usage that same year. Two years later, the 2018 Farm Bill Act continued to legalize cannabis-related substances.

Today, both marijuana and hemp-derived CBD oils can be obtained and used in Pennsylvania, however, there are distinctions to be made between the two products. Hemp-derived CBD oils, of course, have less than 0.3% THC and can be legally obtained by residents over the age of 18. Marijuana-derived CBD oils have more restrictions, and can only be used, obtained, and possessed by individuals with medical marijuana cards.

CBD Oil in Indiana

Like with many other states, Indiana’s hemp endeavors began with the 2014 Farm Bill that allowed licensed individuals to cultivate industrial hemp for research. A few years later in 2017, hemp-derived CBD oil became legalized for certain patients, especially those exhibiting symptoms like seizures. Only a year later in March of 2018, a bill would be passed legalizing hemp-derived CBD oil for both medicinal and recreational usage. With all this in mind, it is safe to possess and purchase CBD oil as a resident of Indiana as long as the product contains less than 0.3% THC. This makes both full and broad spectrum oils choice options for Indiana residents.

CBD Oil in New Mexico

New Mexico’s history with its laws and legality revolving around cannabis are pretty standard, and the timeline is very similar to that of other states. It began with the 2014 Farm Bill where New Mexico first saw the cultivation of industrial hemp. In 2017, hemp was defined as a cannabis product containing less than 0.3% THC. While this holds for most residents of the state, federally recognized Native American tribes were also permitted to have their own definition for what constituted as hemp. Today, hemp-derived CBD products are legal in the state of New Mexico for both recreational and medical use. This means that both full and broad-spectrum CBD products are legal and good to go.

CBD Oil in Vermont

As far as CBD laws go, Vermont is certainly one of the more lenient states. Medicinal marijuana was legalized in Vermont as early as 2004 for authorized patients. In 2018, cannabis was legalized for both medical and recreational use in Vermont. Because of this, CBD usage is widely accepted although there are some restrictions still. Vermont still only permits hemp-derived CBD oil that contains less than 0.3% THC; cannabis-derived oil is still NOT legal. Even still, their CBD laws are relatively lax when compared to other states and they allow for the substance to be sold in food as well as beverage items.

CBD Oil in North Carolina

The Industrial Hemp Pilot Program first allowed the cultivation of hemp in North Carolina back in 2014. That same year, the Epilepsy Alternative Treatment Act was also passed, allowing certain children to use medical marijuana as a way of treating severe epilepsy. The laws about CBD specifically are a bit cloudy, and many customers are left in the dark about the legality of using the product. Hemp is permitted in North Carolina via the 2018 Farm Bill, however, there have been no specifications made about how CBD oil and CBD products fit into everything. It is generally more acceptable to purchase CBD oil online within the state, but doing so should still be done with caution.

CBD Oil in Alabama

It often comes as a surprise to some that Alabama is relatively lax when it comes to rules and regulations around CBD usage. The most demanding laws in Alabama concerning CBD pertain mainly to the growth and cultivation of industrial hemp or the labeling of CBD or hemp products, two factors that have an impact on consumers, but generally do not impact the purchasing experience. When the 2018 Farm Bill passed, it became legal for residents of Alabama to acquire CBD so long as it was hemp-derived and contained less than 0.3% THC. So long as a CBD product meets these requirements, it is able to be purchased in the state or even online.

CBD Oil in Colorado

Colorado is a state that is notorious for its stances and views on cannabis usage, with their first bill legalizing the usage of medicinal marijuana passing as early as the year 2000. Adult-use marijuana was legalized some years later in 2012, leaving many to believe that CBD usage is also completely fine. While CBD products are legal in the state, there are still a few rules and restrictions one should keep in mind when purchasing CBD as a Colorado resident. There are strict labeling and testing laws when it comes to manufacturing and selling CBD. Consumers must just make sure that their CBD is hemp-derived and contains less than 0.3% THC.

CBD Oil in Ohio

In the state of Ohio, medical marijuana has been legal since 2016, when a bill passed allowing the plant to be used to treat certain medical conditions. This legalization extended to marijuana or cannabis-derived products like CBD. Later in 2018 with that year’s Farm Bill, hemp products were legalized throughout. Under this bill, hemp was defined as a product containing cannabinoids containing less than 0.3% THC. This meant that, under this definition, hemp-derived CBD oils and products were now completely legal. While purchasing hemp-derived CBD is permitted in Ohio, there are strict laws about selling it, making it a difficult product to sometimes find in stores. This makes online shopping a great option for Ohio residents.

CBD Oil in Kentucky

Kentucky’s history with CBD and hemp laws resembles that of many other states. The 2014 Farm Bill marked the first instance in recent years where hemp was legally allowed to be industrially cultivated in the state. Doctors were also now allowed to prescribe hemp-derived CBD products to patients. Cannabis-derived CBD, however, remained illegal even in a medical setting. Years later in 2017, hemp-derived CBD was legalized for adult use. The bill defined legal CBD as a CBD product with less than 0.3% CBD, and even allowed for the compound to be sold in food and beverage form. Even after this change, cannabis-derived CBD remained illegal in all settings.

CBD Oil in New Jersey

New Jersey is another state who embraced industrial hemp as early as 2014 rather than 2018 like many others. With the coming of the 2014 Farm Bill, New Jersey officially legalized the cultivation of industrial hemp, categorizing CBD as something independent of Marijuana. In 2018, the term “industrial hemp” became more well defined, now coming to mean a cannabis product containing less than 0.3% THC. These changes marked the full legalization of hemp-derived CBD products like CBD oil. Even now, these laws even extend to other CBD products, legalizing the possession and usage of things like CBD food, beverages, and makeup products.

CBD Oil in Georgia

While CBD itself is legal in Georgia, certain CBD products are not, making it extremely important to be well researched before acquiring some in the state. Instead of passing 0.3% THC industrial hemp in 2014 or 2018 with those years’ respective Farm Bills, the Georgia governor aligned their definition of legal industrial hemp in 2019 to match the federal definition.

Even with this change, CBD regulations remain rather strict; CBD oil with appropriate levels of THC is legal, but products like food, beverages, dietary supplements, and even animal feed remain illegal. Products like cannabis-derived CBD oil are only legal for use in medical settings when purchased by patients with the proper recommendations from their doctors.

CBD Oil in Florida

Although Florida has a bit of a rocky history with its laws pertaining to marijuana, CBD laws are fairly straightforward (at least when compared to some other states).

Industrial hemp containing less than 0.3% CBD has been legal in the state of Florida ever since the 2018 Farm Bill passed. Shortly after in 2019, the state passed a secondary bill that made greater changes to the legality of CBD products like CBD oil; this bill defined CBD as separate from marijuana, freeing it from the title of “controlled substance.” By this definition, hemp extracts like those found in hemp-derived CBD oil were completely legal and safe.

CBD Oil in Michigan

As far as CBD laws go for states, Michigan has some of the most relaxed, with their legalization process going further back than many others. Cannabis-derived CBD became legal for medicinal use as early as 2008. Ten years later, in 2018, cannabis-derived CBD became legalized for adult use as well, provided consumers were over the age of 21. A year later, in 2019, the state clarified that hemp-derived CBD (containing less than 0.3% THC) was also legal. This meant that CBD in both its forms (cannabis-derived and hemp-derived) was legal in the state of Michigan, though CBD was still not permitted in certain forms. CBD food, beverages, and supplements are still illegal.

Conclusion

CBD oil is a wonderful option for relief and aid and is a great way to try something new without putting unwanted chemicals or additives into your body. It provides an array of benefits and options, allowing every type of consumer a chance regardless of lifestyle or needs.

With these brands and websites, you can shop safely knowing you’ll get a bang for your buck with these premium quality oils, regardless of if you’re looking for a certain effect, outcome, or even flavor. Although the products named here are ranked, every oil on this list is made with only the best ingredients and each has its own unique benefit. Shop easy knowing that you can find a high quality, effective, and easy to obtain product right from the comfort of your home.