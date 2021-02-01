CBD Products UK 2021: The 5 Best Brands for Anxiety and Pain Relief

CBD Oil is making its way all over the UK. From issues with sleep and stress to sore muscles and joints, there seems to be nothing a CBD oil product can’t help improve. It’s not called a this miracle plant extract for no reason. Luckily, as of today there are a wide variety of CBD oil products available to purchase in the UK online and in stores.

Best CBD brands in the UK

With CBD Oil products being relatively unregulated in the UK, there are many options out there. We’re here to help you find 2021’s best CBD oil brands in the UK specifically for anxiety and pain relief. Our favorites are listed below.

Voted the best CBD oil brand in the UK by a plethora of leading magazines and publications by the likes of:

Naturecan delivers in every single department. Third-party lab testing, superior active ingredients, and transparency at all times. Naturecan guarantees zero THC across all of their products. And, their range is nothing short of incredible with everyday oils (in over 5 different strengths), convenient capsules, soothing balms and a huge selection of indulgent snacks – from gooey cookies and brownies to juicy CBD gummies. They even have a range of premium CBD beauty products available so you can reap the many skin benefits of this natural body booster.

Curious about quality? Rest assured, theirs is unparalleled. Using a unique seven-point testing process, Naturecan guarantees the purity and source of their premium ingredients, meaning they offer you certified safety and quality across every single product. Testament to this approach is the show stopping 40% CBD oil – one of the only high-strength CBD oils available – delivering the very best in effectiveness and purity.

2. George Botanicals

With quality formulations and a strong product range, George Botanicals deliver a no-frills option for all your CBD needs. With independent testing, product certifications, and using premium CO2-extract cannabidiol, this UK-based brand delivers high-grade herbal extracts at a competitive price. Plus, using only olive oil as their carrier oil, GB can guarantee the purity of their product – giving you peace of mind that all of their CBD products adhere to UK legislation.

Also, for the vapers among us, their e-liquids are a massive highlight. Boasting a range of fruity flavors including Blackcurrant & Menthol, Strawberry & Watermelon, Mangoes & Cream and Original Cannabis Sativa.

3. Bud & Tender

Founded by Mark Turner BSc. and Charles Clowes, this established UK brand is directly partnered with the School of Life and Medical Science at the University of Hertfordshire – for a scientifically proven seal of CBD quality. Providing lab reports and ingredient certifications for each and every one of their products, it offers customers full confidence when it comes to clean products. And with so many new CBD brands entering the UK space, it’s important to choose one you can trust.

So, what are the downsides? Although Bud & Tender have a reasonably good range of products, their price point is considerably higher than other competitors. We recommend only trying them out if there’s an offer available – making sure you always get the most for your money.

4. fourfivecbd

Founded by two former rugby players, this brand focuses on the power of CBD to keep athletes of all kinds (and that means you in the gym or on the field) performing at their best – both physically and mentally.

Rigorously tested, GMO-free and vegan-friendly too, fourfivecbd offer quality CBD across a good range of CBD products, with some exciting options to choose from. Our favorite is the promise of rest, recovery and rehydration with Europe’s first ever Effervescent CBD Multivitamin Tablets. Helping you get your dose of essential vitamins and everyday CBD in a quick and easy way – we’ll drink to that.

5. Medterra

Created in partnership with the Hemp Pilot Research Program, this US-based CBD brand offers a premium but affordable option for your everyday CBD needs. With quality CBD part of their brand promise, the main focus at Medterra is to offer trustworthy CBD oil at an affordable price, and they are bang on the money. You can pick up one of their 1000mg oils for only £49.99. However, this simple approach to CBD has resulted in a slightly smaller product range than the other top CBD brands that have made our list. Plus, coming directly from the US, shipping costs can soon creep up if you don’t meet their order threshold.

What is CBD?

Short for cannabidiol, CBD is one of over 100 naturally occurring chemical compounds found within the cannabis plant. Unlike its counterpart THC (tetrahydrocannabinol), CBD is a completely non-psychoactive element that interacts with our body’s endocannabinoid system – providing the benefits of this popular plant without the unwanted “high” and other negative side effects.

This endocannabinoid system found in our body helps regulate a wide range of cognitive and physiological processes, including mood, appetite, sleep, and pain. That makes the regular use of CBD an exciting and potentially life-changing addition to any health regime – but only if you choose the very best.

CBD is creating the biggest wellness buzz of the moment. Going from obscure hemp inclusions to being infused into every cookie, balm, choc, and drop available across the internet, CBD and its health benefits have people around the world scrambling to try it.

Is CBD legal?

Not sure what you can and can’t buy? Don’t stress. Let us give you the peace of mind you need when choosing the best CBD brand for you.

As most CBD products on the market contain only trace amounts of THC, you have nothing to worry about. As long as THC levels are low, the CBD available to buy is completely legal. This is another important reason for only choosing a CBD brand that can guarantee independent testing. So you’re confident their label is correct, complete and free of any unwanted nasties. This keeps your CBD use safe and ensures you and your body only receive the very best benefits nature has to offer.

Getting started

Our top recommendation when deciding which UK CBD brand is best would be Naturecan. With an unrivaled range, a unique seven-point testing process, and one of the most superior CBD oils available, there’s a quality product for everyone and nearly every need – making them a great place to start on your CBD journey.

