Ceracare Reviews: Legit Ingredients or Blood Sugar Pill Scam

Ceracare is a diabetes support supplement that claims to optimize blood sugar levels using powerful, concentrated ingredients full of natural antioxidants that are scientifically formulated to promote blood circulation and glucose metabolism.

Just take one capsule of Ceracare per day, and you can purportedly support blood sugar using vitamins, minerals, and plant extracts.

Many diabetics and pre-diabetics want better control over blood sugar. Is Ceracare the solution you’ve been waiting for? Or is it yet another overhyped and overpriced diabetes supplement? Let’s take a closer look at how Ceracare works in our review.

About Ceracare

Ceracare is a blood sugar support supplement marketed to people with diabetes and pre-diabetes.

If you have diabetes or pre-diabetes, then your body struggles to control its blood sugar. Some doctors prescribe insulin or metformin to help control blood sugar. These drugs help your body regain control of its blood sugar by regulating insulin.

The makers of Ceracare, however, claim that diabetics and pre-diabetics can support blood sugar using antioxidants and herbal extracts.

Each bottle of Ceracare contains 30 capsules. The capsules contain antioxidants, plant extracts, and herbs that can purportedly support blood sugar.

Ceracare is similar to other diabetes supplements marketed online: these supplements all claim to support blood sugar, helping diabetics manage their condition. Some supplements even claim to reverse diabetes or help you stop taking diabetes medication.

In addition to supporting blood sugar, Ceracare claims to promote better blood circulation and support healthy glucose metabolism, two benefits important to people with diabetes.

Blood sugar is one of the biggest health problems facing Americans—and people around the world. High blood sugar is oftentimes a major side effect of diabetes. If left untreated, diabetic blood sugar imbalance can lead to a number of significant health issues. High blood sugar can lead to the loss of limbs, and even death. Many people experience blood sugar problems without ever developing diabetes. But this is nevertheless still a huge health issue.

It’s hard to find a viable way to treat blood sugar issues within the traditional health infrastructure. Blood sugar medications can come with several side effects. In particular, some blood sugar drugs can cause urinary issues, stomach problems, and even weight gain. While truly serious side effects are rare, many sufferers of high blood sugar want to avoid these troubling problems.

A growing portion of the blood sugar suffering community is turning toward supplements as a way to treat high or low blood sugar without experiencing the negative impacts of traditional medications. Clearly, no supplement is proven to help improve blood sugar. The FDA takes a crystal-clear stance on dietary supplements: no supplement should be used as a genuine medication to treat any illness. No supplement is FDA approved for this exact reason.

But this doesn’t mean that nontraditional medications like supplements are useless. Some supplements use a variety of ingredients which have been shown to improve blood sugar in men and women. Ceracare is a new supplement being formulated as a way to safely and naturally solve blood sugar problems in people. Because blood sugar is such a serious component of health, we ask readers to be extremely cautious before using any new supplement.

Always do your due diligence and research a formula and its contents before making any major purchase, and especially before introducing the supplement to your body.

Can Ceracare improve blood sugar in adults? How should it be used? Today, we’re answering all your questions about this blood sugar supplement. We’ll run you through the gauntlet of scientific research in order to cut past all the hype and answer the most important question: is Ceracare worth the money?

Let’s find out how Ceracare works.

What Does Ceracare Do?

Ceracare contains herbs, antioxidants, and plant-based extracts that support blood sugar and target other diabetes symptoms.

The makers of Ceracare claim people with diabetes and pre-diabetes can enjoy all of the following benefits by taking Ceracare daily:

Supports Circulation: Many diabetics have circulatory issues. When left untreated over time, these circulatory issues can lead to severe problems in your extremities. Ceracare claims to support healthy blood circulation. Good blood circulation prevents tingling and the “pins and needles” sensation in your extremities.

Supports Blood Health: Ceracare claims to support not just blood flow – but also blood quality. The website claims that the “powerful antioxidants ingredients” support blood health, blood flow, and blood quality, among other benefits.

Supports Vitality & Energy: Ceracare claims to improve your energetic wellbeing, combating fatigue and increasing vitality. Many diabetics struggle with low energy, and Ceracare claims to target low energy.

Safe and Effective: The makers of Ceracare claim their formula is 100% natural, safe, and effective. Because the supplement uses natural ingredients and is manufactured in the United States, the supplement is safer than other, less trusted diabetes supplements.

Works with Any Age: Ceracare claims to work on anybody, including men and women who are young and old. The gentle and powerful formula can help people of all ages support blood flow and blood sugar.

What Ingredients is Ceracare Made Of?

Ceracare discloses its ingredient label upfront, listing most of the ingredients and dosages within the formula. Overall, Ceracare contains high profile vitamins and minerals that are very different and not similar to an ordinary multivitamin supplement. Although the company has added a handful of herbal extracts to specifically target diabetes and blood sugar issues, it is the specific dosages and proprietary blend that the Cera Care supplement creators are eager to talk about in full on their official website of CeraCare.us.

The full list of ingredients includes:

Vitamins and Minerals: Ceracare contains vitamins and minerals similar to a multivitamin supplement. The formula contains significant doses of vitamin C, vitamin E, biotin, magnesium, zinc, manganese, and chromium. All of these ingredients are commonly found in multivitamins.

Vanadium: Ceracare contains 200mcg of vanadium, which is not common in multivitamins but is common in diabetes supplements. Studies show that vanadium could support blood sugar when taken in high doses (like 100mg per day), which means the 200mcg dose in Ceracare is unlikely to impact your blood sugar significantly.

Proprietary Blend: Ceracare contains a proprietary blend of herbal extracts at unlisted doses. These herbal extracts include a mix of the most popular diabetes supplement ingredients available today, including guggul, alpha lipoic acid (ALA), banaba leaf extract, cinnamon bark, licorice root, and bitter melon. Many people take these ingredients individually to support blood sugar, and Ceracare contains all of these ingredients mixed together. However, the proprietary formula does not seem large, with just 415mg of total formula across all of these ingredients. Although Ceracare contains a strong mix of ingredients, it doesn’t seem to contain significant doses of any listed ingredients.

Overall, Ceracare’s ingredients are similar to other above-average-quality diabetes supplements available online today, but what makes the Cera Care blood sugar supplement for optimal blood sugar levels, glucose metabolism, and cardiovascular health.

Ceracare Benefits: What Does Science Say?

The Ceracare sales page makes many bold claims about the formula and its effectiveness. Are any of these claims proven by science? Or is Ceracare yet another overhyped diabetes supplement backed by limited evidence?

Here’s how the makers of Ceracare describe the formula:

“This breakthrough formula helps naturally awaken the feedback loop responsible for the blood sugar and healing and regenerative potential that’s lying dormant within you.”

That sounds good. However, it is important information to know that Ceracare has not completed any clinical trials, nor has the company published any studies on the formula. To date, there’s no evidence anyone has taken Ceracare to successfully support blood sugar or avoid certain diabetes symptoms as the supplement was just recently released and any testimonials outside of the ones on the official website are not able to be located yet.

Certain ingredients in Ceracare have been linked to blood sugar support in small studies, although Ceracare seems to use doses that are much too low to significantly impact blood sugar, insulin resistance, or diabetes in any significant way – this may be because there is the variety of CeraCare ingredients that all work in unison and create a sort of entourage effect that all can contribute their unique properties together in the same capsule.

We’ll analyze that evidence below.

First, some studies show vanadium could help manage blood sugar. In this study, researchers gave 100mg of vanadium to rats with diabetes. After one year, researchers observed better blood sugar control in rats compared to a placebo, suggesting vanadium could help diabetic rats manage blood sugar. However, Ceracare contains only a fraction of the dose used in this study, and it’s unlikely that the 200mcg dose of vanadium in Ceracare will help.

Ceracare’s proprietary formula contains a blend of popular diabetes supplement ingredients, including guggul, cinnamon, and bitter melon extract. All of these have been linked to blood sugar management in multiple studies. However, because Ceracare does not list the dose of any of these ingredients, it’s hard to determine if Ceracare contains a scientifically-proven dose.

Other ingredients in Ceracare have mixed evidence. As WebMD explains, there’s no good scientific evidence to support the use of guggul in diabetes supplements. Although some small studies have linked guggul to various benefits, these studies have been small and mostly involved animals – not humans.

Ceracare contains significant doses of chromium, a common vitamin. Although chromium is very common, you can find it in plenty of diabetes supplements because of its connection to diabetes symptoms. This study showed that chromium can reduce insulin resistance, reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and reduce the risk of type 2 diabetes, among other benefits. Other studies have validated the use of 200 to 1,000mcg of chromium per day to improve blood glucose control. Again, Ceracare seems to have used the right ingredient but at the wrong dose: there’s just 76mg of chromium in each serving of Ceracare, and this dose has not been linked to significant impacts on diabetes or blood sugar.

Overall, Ceracare contains plenty of scientifically-validated ingredients. These ingredients are linked to better blood sugar management, reduced symptoms of insulin resistance, and other benefits. However, Ceracare’s doses are much lower than the doses found in competing supplements, but that is due to the unique combination that this natural blood sugar support supplement offers – even though the doses used in scientific studies are for each individually isolated nutrient. Some may argue that for that reason, it seems unlikely Ceracare works as advertised to significantly impact blood sugar in any way, but the creators of the product think they have cracked the code to naturally increase cardiovascular blood flow health, glucose metabolism, and diabetes-related sugar management.

How Much Does Ceracare Cost?

Ceracare is priced at $69 per bottle, although the price drops as low as $49 or $59 per bottle when ordering multiple units:

1 Bottle: $69 + $6.95 Shipping

3 Bottles: $177 + Free Shipping

6 Bottles: $294 + Free Shipping

Ceracare is officially only available through Ceracare.us.

Each bottle of Ceracare contains 30 capsules or 30 servings. You take one capsule of Ceracare per day to support blood sugar.

Ceracare Refund Policy

Ceracare is backed by a 60-day refund policy.

Although we’re skeptical Ceracare works as advertised, the supplement backs up its claims with a 60-day money-back guarantee. If Ceracare does not significantly impact your diabetes or blood sugar within the first 60 days, then you are entitled to a refund.

Ceracare will not refund original shipping fees (around $7 per order), and you could be charged a 30% restocking fee. One thing all consumers need to make sure is that they do not order fake CeraCare pills from a random third-party retail platform. Even popular marketplaces like Ebay.com and Amazon.com do not sell authentic CeraCare supplements and should be avoided at all costs. To ensure not only getting the real product directly from the manufacturer, be sure to eliminate all the worry from the CeraCare scams and order only from the official website to ensure the refund policy and money-back guarantee is easy to enact should the product not work out for you.

Who Made Ceracare?

Ceracare is made in the United States in an FDA-registered, GMP-certified facility. Beyond that, we know little about who created Ceracare so far, where the ingredients are sourced, or what type of medical experience the team has – but do make it very clear they go through strict standards of making sure the product is made with the utmost integrity and quality metrics in place.

You can contact the makers of Ceracare using the following methods:

Mailing Address: 37 Inverness Drive East, Suite 100, Englewood, CO

Email: support@ceracare.us

Email Form: https://ceracare.us/pages/contact/

Conclusion

Ceracare is a diabetes support supplement that claims to support blood sugar, blood quality, blood flow, and other healthy glucose metabolism effects.

Unfortunately, some consumers may not have enough sound evidence to outright prove that Ceracare works as advertised. The supplement contains many popular diabetes-fighting ingredients (like bitter melon extract, chromium, and licorice), and although the doses are much lower than the doses used in competing supplements or scientific studies, the rare combination of all of these unique CeraCare blood sugar pill ingredients is one that does hold a lot of promise in terms of being a natural catalyst to optimize the ever-important function of healthy blood sugar levels.

The Ceracare website gives us quite a few independent reasons to think the formula might be worth its salt. The ingredients used by this supplement are backed by numerous studies. Emerging research suggests that some of these ingredients may help our bodies to better regulate blood sugar, which is good for diabetics and non-diabetics alike. Results may vary from person to person, as is often the case with dietary supplements in this niche.

The sixty-day money-back guarantee by Ceracare is another big reason that consumers with blood sugar imbalances should consider trying the product. This makes trying Ceracare relatively risk-free, although returns may force you to pay an additional return or shipping fee. The evidence suggests that this supplement might be effective, and everything we found on the product website shows that the company maintains a relatively impressive level of transparency.

If you like Ceracare’s marketing and want to try the supplement for your blood sugar control, then it’s available online today through Ceracare.us, and it’s backed by a 60-day refund policy. Is Ceracare worth the money? We think it just might be and it is easy to get started purchasing CeraCare supplements via the official website at CeraCare.us.

