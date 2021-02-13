eHarmony vs Match: Which Dating Site Delivers Better Results?

Today, we’re going to talk about Match and eHarmony, the top two established dating sites, and how they compare against each other.

Both Match and eHarmony already have a lot in common, such as their serious approach to dating and their in-depth personality quizzes. However, we feel that eHarmony takes a more serious approach to dating, whereas Match is becoming more popular amongst younger users and casual daters.

We hope that this eHarmony vs. Match review will help you on the journey of finding love.

eHarmony: An Overview

eHarmony has been around since 2000, and their primary goal lies in helping you to find someone you can settle down with. They also take a more traditional approach than other dating sites.

At eHarmony, they believe that each partner should bring something to the table in the relationship and that you both are compatible with things that matter, such as finances, family planning, and more.

Additionally, its in-depth personality test has helped create a staggering 14 million matches per day.

eHarmony is suitable for most age demographics; however, singles aged 25+ have had the most luck in finding their perfect match.

👍 What We Like

In-depth personality quiz

Members are seeking serious relationships

Video chatting available

Free 7 day trial

Very secure

Easy to navigate

👎 What We Don’t Like

Expensive

No advanced search function

Match: An Overview

Established in 1995, Match has helped thousands of singles find love and friendship. This dating site is a good choice for all ages, ranging from millennials, GenZ, and upwards.

They have continually updated their app and site to suit the younger members while also including fun features to make the entire process more enjoyable, such as offering daily matches to keep things engaging.

Upon signing up, you’ll need to fill out a questionnaire that will allow it to determine potential matches for you, to save you from browsing through countless profiles yourself.

Match also offers a unique filtering tool that lets you find someone based on specific criteria, such as looks, personality, interests, and so on.

👍 What We Like

Well-designed interface

Suitable for all ages

Quick sign-up process

Advanced search feature

Video chatting available

👎 What We Don’t Like

Profile approval takes 24 hours

The free version is very limited

eHarmony VS Match Face to Face

Let’s see which dating site, eHarmony or Match, will come out as the top one in this comparison.

eHarmony vs. Match: Which Site Has the Best Sign-up Process?

Both Match and eHarmony have a unique matching system when it comes to finding potential dates. They greatly differ from the other popular online dating sites like Bumble or Tinder in that they require you to fill an in-depth quiz to determine what type of person will suit you best.

Match has a quick, 5-minute quiz that asks important questions such as your goals, habits, and values. This will help you weed out the big no-nos, smokers, partygoers, or whatever the case may be.

Whereas eHarmony offers a more in-depth five-part compatibility quiz with hundreds of questions to answer. While this is lengthy, it will help its unique algorithm to figure out your most compatible matches thus, providing you with a better chance to find love.

Winner: eHarmony wins this round.

eHarmony vs. Match: Which Site Is the Most Affordable?

Regarding the price, eHarmony falls into the more expensive range, with its annual plan costing $35.90 per month and $59.90 for six months. Their prices often change, but they generally end up being more than $20 per month.

While eHarmony has a free version to try, it’s very limited, and you won’t be able to do too much, apart from some light browsing.

Match offers a slightly cheaper option. You can either pay $35.99 per month as a monthly plan, or $19.99 for three months, $17.99 for six months, and you also have the option of paying $15.99 per month for the annual subscription.

While the costly membership fees may be off-putting, it’s helpful knowing that members who join these platforms are serious about finding someone more long-term.

Winner: Match is the more affordable choice.

eHarmony vs. Match: Which Is Easier to Navigate?

An easy to navigate app or website is an important aspect of any dating app. Luckily, both eHarmony and Match offer an easy-to-use desktop site and a downloadable app for when you’re on the go.

Both the website and app on Match.com is well designed, with many of its features easily visible on the header menu. Its minimalistic and aesthetic approach makes it easy for the user to navigate it, and the color choice of blue and white is a nice touch, too.

eHarmony also sports a user-friendly interface that isn’t too overcrowded. Young and old users alike should have no problem navigating it.

Winner: eHarmony wins this round since its interface suits all ages.

eHarmony or Match: Who Has the Highest Success Rate?

The best dating apps are usually home to a large variety of members who are looking for the same thing as you – to find their perfect match.

So whether you’re looking for a casual relationship or marriage, both Match or eHarmony are designed for singles who are serious about dating.

Both dating sites come with a high success rate in helping couples find love. eHarmony is responsible for nearly 4% of U.S. Marriages, and it claims on its platform that a new love connection is made every 14 minutes.

Whereas Match is responsible for the birth of over one million babies from couples who met on its app, and has facilitated 517,000 relationships, alone.

Winner: eHarmony is the best option.

eHarmony vs. Match: Who Has The Best Members?

Regarding members, eHarmony is home to many older and serious singles looking for a long-term commitment. In contrast, Match offers both young singles who are looking for something more casual or those who are ready to settle down.

However, when it comes to actual numbers, Match boasts over 21.5 million members on its platform. Whereas eHarmony has around 15.5 million members on its site.

Winner: Match has the most members.

eHarmony vs. Match: Who Has the Best Messaging System?

When it comes to messaging, there are quite a few similarities between Match and eHarmony. Both are very secure, and Match even provides you with your unique email address.

Additionally, both systems have also rolled out a video dating option where you can virtually date or just have a face-to-face conversation with your match.

Match also comes with additional messaging features such as ”Real Talk” where you’ll have many conversation topics and icebreakers to gently guide you into the conversation.

eHarmony has a similar function where you can also send automated questions to someone you’re interested in to start a conversation or keep one going when running out of topics. You can also send ”winks” via the app to let someone know you’re interested.

Winner: eHarmony wins this round (but it was close).

Match vs eHarmony: Which Dating Site Has Best Customer Support?

Both dating websites offer full customer support, as well as informative articles and a knowledge base.

eHarmony provides a popular answers section where you can get responses to questions like. ”How do I cancel my subscription?” or ” How do I delete my account?” You’ll also have access to general topics such as matches & messaging, quizzes, subscription queries, and more.

If your question is still unanswered, you can also contact customer care, as their team is available 24/7 with a typical 36 hour response time.

Match also comes with an in-depth FAQ section where you’re able to get answers to your billing, membership, subscription inquiries, and more. However, you can still contact someone via email or submission form, and they promise to get back to you within 24 hours.

Winner: eHarmony has a more intuitive layout regarding questions you may have, and they also have more articles on dating tips available too.

Match or eHarmony: Standout Features

Extra features are a great way to help you find matches, usually because they are so fun and engaging. Here are some standout features that both eHarmony and Match come with.

‘’What if” – eHarmony comes with a ”What if” function that provides you with 30 extra matches who are out of your compatibility section, meaning that they are not the type of members you’d normally go for. This gives you more options to browse through, in case you haven’t found someone you liked yet.marr Reverse matches – Match also has a ”reverse matches” function. While it’s a little similar to eHarmony’s ”what if” one, it’s a much longer, tailored list that includes all the users who you aren’t compatible with for you to browse through. ‘’Match me’’ – Match also has a paid feature that lets you highlight your profile. By clicking the ”Match Me” option on another user’s profile, you’re able to get on their recommendations list.



Date check-in – Another standout feature that Match includes is the ‘’date check-in’’ function. Created this with the user’s safety in mind, it encourages members to create a list of three emergency contacts. When they go on a date, they can alert Match if something is wrong, who will send an SOS message to the designated contacts.

Winner: Match includes more standout features.



eHarmony vs. Match: The Takeaway

Overall, both eHarmony and Match are considered one of the best dating sites for serious relationships and come with their share of upsides and downsides when it comes to dating.

While Match comes with interesting standout features and with more affordable memberships — we believe eHarmony is the winner here. Its unique matching system alone has the power to match you with someone who shares the same goals and values, and statistically, it’s responsible for countless marriages in the U.S.

That being said, check out this eHarmony review for more info to see if it’s something you might be interested in, and thanks for reading.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.