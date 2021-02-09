How to Watch 24 of This Year’s Golden Globe-Nominated Films Right Now

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed the first set of nominees for the 78th Golden Globe Awards Wednesday, marking the official start of this year’s awards race. Movie buffs and casual enthusiasts alike can watch many of the season’s films from their La-Z-Boy recliners ahead of the February 28 awards show. Here’s a quick guide for where to watch 23 of this year’s biggest Golden Globe nominated films.

Mank

David Fincher’s Mank goes behind the scenes of Herman J. Mankiewicz’s race to finish the screenplay of 1941’s Citizen Kane. Starring Gary Oldman, Amanda Seyfried and Lily Collins, the film has picked up six Golden Globe nominations including best dramatic film, actor (for Oldman), director (for Fincher) and screenplay. Watch Mank on Netflix.

Nomadland

Available to stream on Hulu February 19, Nomadland tells the story of a woman’s journey through the American West after losing her job during the 2008 recession. Director Chloe Zhao and actress Frances McDormand secured nominations for best director and best actress, respectively. The film also picked up nominations in the best dramatic film and screenplay categories. Watch Nomadland on Hulu February 19.

The Father

The Father landed four Golden Globe nominations this year, including best dramatic film. About a father experiencing dementia and struggling to navigate his new reality, the film features Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman and Imogen Poots. Hopkins earned a nomination for best actor while Colman gained recognition for best supporting actress. Writers Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton also picked up a best screenplay nomination. The Father has not been released on streaming platforms but will hit theaters February 26.

Promising Young Woman

In addition to Carey Mulligan’s nomination for best actress and Emerald Fennell’s nomination for best director and screenplay, Promising Young Woman also landed recognition in the best dramatic film category. Carey Mulligan, Alison Brie and Max Greenfield star in the film. Watch Promising Young Woman on Amazon Prime, Apple TV or Vudu.

The Trial of the Chicago 7

The Trial of the Chicago 7 tells the story of a group of anti-Vietnam War protestors charged with conspiracy at the 1968 Democratic National Convention. Director Aaron Sorkin won nominations for best director and best screenplay while Sacha Baron Cohen’s performance secured recognition in the supporting actor category. Watch The Trial of the Chicago 7 on Netflix.

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Starring Sacha Baron Cohen, Maria Bakalova, Rudy Giuliani and Tom Hanks, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm scored three Golden Globe nominations this year, including best musical or comedy motion picture and best comedic actor (for Cohen) and actress (for Bakalova). Watch Borat Subsequent Moviefilm on Amazon Prime.

Hamilton

The film version of Hamilton boasts two Golden Globe nominations this year. Hamilton is nominated for best musical motion picture and Lin-Manuel Miranda was nominated in the best actor category for his performance. Watch Hamilton on Disney+.

Music

The movie musical Music, starring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler and directed by Sia, is nominated for best musical/comedy motion picture. Kate Hudson’s performance also snagged a nomination in the best actress category. Watch Music on demand with digital stores such as Google Play February 12.

Palm Springs

In Palm Springs, two wedding guests find themselves stuck in a time loop, repeatedly falling in love over and over again. Starring Andy Samberg and Cristin Milioti, the film broke records for its $22 million sale at the Sundance Film Festival. Samberg’s performance is nominated for best comedic actor and the film is nominated for best comedic film. Watch Palm Springs on Hulu.

The Prom

The Prom, starring James Corden and Meryl Streep, has two Golden Globe nominations this year in the categories for best musical/comedy film and best comedic actor (for Corden). The film follows two hapless Broadway stars as they support an Indiana teen girl’s effort to attend prom with her girlfriend. Watch The Prom on Netflix.

I Care a Lot

The comedy thriller I Care a Lot, starring Rosamund Pike, is scheduled for a streaming release on February 19. US audiences can watch I Care a Lot on Netflix while international audiences can view the film on Amazon Prime Video. Pike’s performance earned her a nomination for best actress in a drama. Watch I Care a Lot on Netflix February 19.

Emma

Anya Taylor-Joy, who stars as the eponymous Jane Austen heroine in Emma, is nominated in the best actress (comedy or musical) category. Watch Emma on HBO Max.

Sound of Metal

Sound of Metal, starring Riz Ahmed, reveals the struggles of a heavy metal drummer who begins to lose his sense of hearing. Ahmed’s performance won a nomination for best actor in a dramatic motion picture. Watch Sound of Metal on Amazon Prime.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The late Chadwick Boseman received a nomination for best actor in a dramatic film for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom. The film, also starring Viola Davis, depicts blues singer Ma Rainey and her band in 1920s Chicago as they navigate a tense recording session. Watch Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom on Netflix.

The United States vs. Billie Holiday

The biographical drama film The United States vs. Billie Holiday is nominated for best original song. Andra Day’s performance also earned her a best actress nomination. Watch The United States vs. Billie Holiday on Hulu February 26.

Pieces of a Woman

Pieces of a Woman portrays the grief that follows a woman’s heartbreaking home birth. Vanessa Kirby won a nomination in the best actress for a dramatic motion picture category for her role in the film. Watch Pieces of a Woman on Netflix.

One Night in Miami

In One Night in Miami, Leslie Odom Jr., Jim Brown, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Aldis Hodge portray a fictionalized 1964 meeting between Muhammad Ali, Jim Brown and Sam Cooke. Director Regina King earned a best director nomination for the film. Watch One Night in Miami on Amazon Prime.

On the Rocks

Bill Murray earned a supporting actor nomination for his performance in On the Rocks, about a mother (played by Rashida Jones) who reconnects with her playboy father in New York. Watch On the Rocks on Apple TV.

Hillbilly Elegy

Supporting actress Glenn Close landed a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Hillbilly Elegy, about a Yale law student who returns to his rural hometown in an effort to assist his mother’s struggle with her drug addiction. Watch Hillbilly Elegy on Netflix.

News of the World

News of the World earned two Golden Globe nominations, including best original score and best supporting actress for 12 year old Helena Zengel’s performance. The film, starring Tom Hanks, follows a Civil War general and his fight for survival escorting a 10-year-old girl across Texas. Watch News of the World on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu.

Soul

Soul, nominated for best animated motion picture and best original song, stars Jamie Fox, Daveed Diggs and Tina Fey. The film depicts a middle school music teacher seeking to reunite his soul and his body. Watch Soul on Disney+.

Over the Moon

Over the Moon scored a Golden Globe nomination for best animated film. Starring Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo and Ken Jeong, the film follows a girl who plans to meet a mythical moon goddess after building her own rocket ship. Watch Over the Moon on Netflix.

Wolfwalkers

Wolfwalkers is nominated for best animated film. Steeped in Irish folklore, the film takes place during the English colonization of Ireland as a hunter is sent to kill wolves attacking a growing city. The film stars Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker and Sean Bean. Watch Wolfwalkers on Apple TV+.

The 78th Golden Globe Awards will air February 28, 2021, on NBC.