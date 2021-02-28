The 2021 Golden Globes Winners: A Complete List

Golden Years

Brian Cox won Best Performance By An Actor in a Television Series – Drama at the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards in 2020. Who will go home with the gold this year? Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are in full swing tonight, with streaming giant Netflix amassing a jaw-dropping 42 nominations and David Fincher’s Mank leading the film charge with six nominations.

As you watch hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler riff off each other from opposite coastal outposts at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, consider Observer Entertainment your one-stop Golden Globes viewing shop. No stone has been left unturned, from our streaming guide to nominee list to biggest snubs, surprises and jokes. We’ll continually update this list of winners all night, so follow along and refresh this page for the latest victories as they happen.

Best Picture – Drama 

  • The Father
  • Mank
  • Nomadland
  • Promising Young Woman
    The Trial of the Chicago 7

Best Picture – Musical or Comedy 

  • Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Hamilton
  • Palm Springs
  • Music
  • The Prom

Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama

  • Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
  • Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
  • Frances McDormand, Nomadland
  • Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama

  • Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
  • Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
  • Anthony Hopkins, The Father
  • Gary Oldman, Mank
  • Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 

  • Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • Kate Hudson, Music
  • Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit 
  • Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy 

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
  • James Corden, The Prom
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
  • Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
  • Andy Samberg, Palm Springs

Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture 

  • Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
  • Olivia Colman, The Father
  • Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
  • Amanda Seyfried, Mank
  • Helena Zengel, News of the World
Daniel Kaluuya, after brief technical difficulties, accepted his Golden Globe for Judas and the Black Messiah on a livestream

Daniel Kaluuya, after brief technical difficulties, accepted his Golden Globe for Judas and the Black Messiah on a livestream. Getty Images for DCP and HFPA

Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture

  • Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
  • Jared Leto, The Little Things
  • Bill Murray, On the Rocks
  • Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Best Director – Motion Picture

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • David Fincher, Mank
  • Regina King, One Night in Miami 
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Chloé Zhao, Nomadland

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture 

  • Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
  • Jack Fincher, Mank
  • Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
  • Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Best Picture – Animated 

  • The Croods: A New Age
  • Onward
  • Over the Moon
  • Soul
  • Wolfwalkers

Best Picture – Foreign Language 

  • Another Round
  • La Llorona
  • The Life Ahead
  • Minari
  • Two of Us

Best Score – Motion Picture 

  • The Midnight Sky
  • Tenet
  • News of the World
  • Mank
  • Soul

Best Song – Motion Picture

  • “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah 
  • “Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
  • “Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
  • “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
  • “Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holliday

Best Drama Series

  • The Crown
  • Lovecraft Country
  • The Mandalorian 
  • Ozark
  • Ratched

Best Musical or Comedy Series

  • Emily in Paris
  • The Flight Attendant
  • The Great 
  • Schitt’s Creek
  • Ted Lasso

Best Television Motion Picture 

  • Normal People
  • The Queen’s Gambit
  • Small Axe
  • The Undoing
  • Unorthodox

Best Actress – Television Motion Picture

  • Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
  • Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
  • Shira Haas, Unorthodox 
  • Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
  • Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit

Best Actor – Television Motion Picture

  • Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
  • Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
  • Hugh Grant, The Undoing
  • Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
  • Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Best Television Actress – Drama Series

  • Olivia Colman, The Crown
  • Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
  • Emma Corrin, The Crown
  • Laura Linney, Ozark
  • Sarah Paulson, Ratched

Best Television Actor – Drama Series

  • Jason Bateman, Ozark
  • Josh O’Connor, The Crown
  • Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
  • Al Pacino, Hunters
  • Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason

Best Television Actress – Musical or Comedy Series

  • Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
  • Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
  • Elle Fanning, The Great 
  • Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
  • Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Television Actor – Musical or Comedy Series

  • Don Cheadle, Black Monday
  • Nicholas Hoult, The Great
  • Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
  • Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Best Supporting Actress – Television 

  • Gillian Anderson, The Crown 
  • Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
  • Julia Garner, Ozark
  • Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Cynthia Nixon, Ratched

Best Supporting Actor – Television 

  • John Boyega, Small Axe
  • Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
  • Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
  • Jim Parsons, Hollywood
  • Donald Sutherland, The Undoing

