The 2021 Golden Globes Winners: A Complete List

The 78th Golden Globe Awards are in full swing tonight, with streaming giant Netflix amassing a jaw-dropping 42 nominations and David Fincher’s Mank leading the film charge with six nominations.
As you watch hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler riff off each other from opposite coastal outposts at Rockefeller Center’s Rainbow Room in New York and the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, consider Observer Entertainment your one-stop Golden Globes viewing shop. No stone has been left unturned, from our streaming guide to nominee list to biggest snubs, surprises and jokes. We’ll continually update this list of winners all night, so follow along and refresh this page for the latest victories as they happen.
Best Picture – Drama
- The Father
- Mank
- Nomadland
- Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Best Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Hamilton
- Palm Springs
- Music
- The Prom
Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama
- Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
- Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
- Frances McDormand, Nomadland
- Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman
Best Actor – Motion Picture Drama
- Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Anthony Hopkins, The Father
- Gary Oldman, Mank
- Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Kate Hudson, Music
- Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit
- Rosamund Pike, I Care a Lot
- Anya Taylor-Joy, Emma
Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
- Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- James Corden, The Prom
- Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton
- Dev Patel, The Personal History of David Copperfield
- Andy Samberg, Palm Springs
Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture
- Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy
- Olivia Colman, The Father
- Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian
- Amanda Seyfried, Mank
- Helena Zengel, News of the World
Best Supporting Actor – Motion Picture
- Sacha Baron Cohen, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
- Jared Leto, The Little Things
- Bill Murray, On the Rocks
- Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami
Best Director – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- David Fincher, Mank
- Regina King, One Night in Miami
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Chloé Zhao, Nomadland
Best Screenplay – Motion Picture
- Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
- Jack Fincher, Mank
- Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7
- Florian Zeller, Christopher Hampton, The Father
- Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Best Picture – Animated
- The Croods: A New Age
- Onward
- Over the Moon
- Soul
- Wolfwalkers
Best Picture – Foreign Language
- Another Round
- La Llorona
- The Life Ahead
- Minari
- Two of Us
Best Score – Motion Picture
- The Midnight Sky
- Tenet
- News of the World
- Mank
- Soul
Best Song – Motion Picture
- “Fight for You,” Judas and the Black Messiah
- “Hear My Voice,” The Trial of the Chicago 7
- “Io Si (Seen),” The Life Ahead
- “Speak Now,” One Night in Miami
- “Tigress & Tweed,” The United States vs. Billie Holliday
Best Drama Series
- The Crown
- Lovecraft Country
- The Mandalorian
- Ozark
- Ratched
Best Musical or Comedy Series
- Emily in Paris
- The Flight Attendant
- The Great
- Schitt’s Creek
- Ted Lasso
Best Television Motion Picture
- Normal People
- The Queen’s Gambit
- Small Axe
- The Undoing
- Unorthodox
Best Actress – Television Motion Picture
- Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
- Daisy Edgar-Jones, Normal People
- Shira Haas, Unorthodox
- Nicole Kidman, The Undoing
- Anya Taylor-Joy, The Queen’s Gambit
Best Actor – Television Motion Picture
- Bryan Cranston, Your Honor
- Jeff Daniels, The Comey Rule
- Hugh Grant, The Undoing
- Ethan Hawke, The Good Lord Bird
- Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
Best Television Actress – Drama Series
- Olivia Colman, The Crown
- Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
- Emma Corrin, The Crown
- Laura Linney, Ozark
- Sarah Paulson, Ratched
Best Television Actor – Drama Series
- Jason Bateman, Ozark
- Josh O’Connor, The Crown
- Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
- Al Pacino, Hunters
- Matthew Rhys, Perry Mason
Best Television Actress – Musical or Comedy Series
- Lily Collins, Emily in Paris
- Kaley Cuoco, The Flight Attendant
- Elle Fanning, The Great
- Jane Levy, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist
- Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Best Television Actor – Musical or Comedy Series
- Don Cheadle, Black Monday
- Nicholas Hoult, The Great
- Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jason Sudeikis, Ted Lasso
- Ramy Youssef, Ramy
Best Supporting Actress – Television
- Gillian Anderson, The Crown
- Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
- Julia Garner, Ozark
- Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
- Cynthia Nixon, Ratched
Best Supporting Actor – Television
- John Boyega, Small Axe
- Brendan Gleeson, The Comey Rule
- Dan Levy, Schitt’s Creek
- Jim Parsons, Hollywood
- Donald Sutherland, The Undoing
Golden Years is Observer’s clear-eyed coverage of the awards horserace.