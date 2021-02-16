Home Set: New Winter Beauty Essentials

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a glowy highlight stick and dewy skin cream to gem-toned sustainable flats and the best new Vitamin C serum, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick

Makeup artist Gucci Westman put serious work into making sure that the products in her beauty line are made entirely of clean ingredients, without any toxins. This silky-smooth gel highlight stick gives just the right about of glow to accentuate your natural face shape, and unlike many cake-y formulations, it’s is so easy to apply, even for those of us that aren’t make-up professionals. $48, Westman Atelier.

SkinCeuticals Silymarin CF Serum.

SkinCeuticals *finally* released its new antioxidant serum, and the product, which is the result of six years of research, is well worth the wait. The latest iteration of the brand’s much-adored Vitamin C serum is entirely oil-free, which is a truly wonderful addition to the skincare realm for those of us with more blemish-prone complexions that tend to be on the combination-oily side. The Silymarin CF Serum is made using an antioxidant (silymarin) that’s derived from milk thistle, as well as ferulic acid, salicylic acid and L-ascorbic-acid, which combine together to help reduce oiliness, fine lines and dark spots. It also seriously helps improve skin texture and refine the look of large pores. $166, SkinCeuticals.

Lafco Champagne & Roses Gift Set

Valentine’s Day might be over, but that doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself to champagne and roses in the form of a lovely candle duo. $84, Lafco.

The Feelist Most Wanted Radiant Facial Oil

Feelist created its best-selling Most Wanted Radiant Facial Oil specifically for those who are (at least on the surface) vehemently anti-face oil. Thanks to a combination of jojoba seed oil, marula oil, rosehip oil and evening primerose oil, this non-greasy formula is great for even those with combination, oily or acne-prone skin. The oil also contains 500 mg of calming CBD. $98, The Feelist.

Rothy’s The Point in Deep Teal

Rothy’s just released new gem-hued shades of its sustainable, stylish and comfortable flats, which happen to be made entirely of recycled plastic. We love the green and blue double-stitch aesthetic, because warmer days are coming and you’ll want to put these on the moment you stow away your snow boots. The shoes are also royally-approved, as Meghan Markle is a longtime fan of the eco-friendly brand. $145, Rothy’s.

Highline Wellness CBD Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies

If you’re looking for the health benefits of the ACV wellness moment right now, we highly recommend trying it out in gummy form. If you want an extra boost, consider this new CBD version. $35, Highline Wellness.

Maurie and Eve Kelly Hoodie

Yes, it’s been almost a year at home, and no, we are not giving up our athleisure yet. We are, however, very into this buttery yellow hoodie as a reminder that spring is just around the corner. $188, Maurie and Eve.

Allies of Skin 1A™ Retinal & Peptides Overnight Mask

This is a serious multi-tasking night moisturizer, for help with skin that’s in a need of a bit of brightening, hydrating and anti-aging. $109, Allies of Skin.

Kosas Cloud Set Setting Powder

We absolutely love a dewy skin moment, but there’s a fine line between glowy and just plain greasy. Kosas’ new setting powder is the perfect remedy to banishing excess oil while keeping your luminous look intact. It’s an ultra-light, sheer formulation that controls unwanted shine. $34, Kosas.

Ranavat Sacred Rose Hand Cream

All this constant (and necessary) hand-washing means dry and flaky skin, but luckily there are plenty of lush options to give your hands some much-needed moisture, like this rose lotion that we’ll be slathering on for the foreseeable future. $32, Ranavat.

Prima Sleep Tight Supplement

It’s a stressful time all around, and we know how hard it can be to get a good night’s sleep. Prima’s new nighttime supplement is composed of CBD, amino acid compounds and calming herbs (but no melatonin) that will help put you to bed, but won’t result in that groggy feeling in the morning. $68, Prima.

Tatcha Limited Edition Dewy Skin Cream

You can’t go wrong with Tatcha’s much-lauded Dewy Skin Cream; within days of using the moisturizer, you’re sure to get compliments on your glowing skin. A portion of every Tatcha purchase goes towards education equality through its Beautiful Faces, Beautiful Future Fund as part of an ongoing partnership with Room to Read, and this month, Tatcha released this limited edition size of the Dewy Skin Cream to celebrate 5 million days of school for children around the world. $80, Tatcha.

Parade Universal Essentials Pack

Parade recently released entirely seamless underwear styles, which are so comfy and don’t show any awkward lines. $34, Parade.