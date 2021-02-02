Home Set: Winter Style Essentials for the Coldest Time of Year

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From the coziest knit pants and natural immune supplements to Gwyneth Paltrow-approved face oil and Chanel’s latest lipstick, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Commando Faux Patent Leather Legging with Perfect Control

Elevate your leggings situation with this on-trend (faux) patent leather pair. They’re so stretchy and comfortable, and we promise they don’t make any weird squeaking noises. $98, Commando.

GoopGenes All-in-One Super Nutrient Face Oil

Face oil is one of those products that people with oily or acne-prone skin tend to shy away from, but any beauty expert will tell you that using the right kind of face oil actually helps to regulate the natural oils your skin produces, and will help control any excess. We’re already obsessed with the new GoopGenes face oil, which is infused with nine different types of oils, including bakuchiol, a retinol alternative. The Gwyneth-approved product helps smooth, brighten and hydrate skin, and it helps to ease fine lines. $98, Goop.

Athleta Conscious Crop Bra

Athleta’s activewear is always comfy, durable and supportive, and we really love that they recently added extended sizing to 350 styles, including this cropped bra top. $59, Athleta.

Hilma Elderberry Immune Gummy

Hilma’s products are inspired by the usual remedies for headaches, allergies, upset stomachs, immunity support and the like that are found in the average medicine cabinet. The brand worked with doctors and scientists for years to complete research on natural alternatives to the artificial ingredients that comprise the majority of medicine cabinet staples, and finally released its first products in 2019. The entire line is made exclusively with all-natural ingredients, like these truly delicious elderberry immune gummies, which provide daily immune support and happen to be entirely vegan and natural. $25, Hilma.

New York Pilates NYP World

Don’t fret if you’re missing your favorite pilates classes, as there are plenty of virtual alternatives now. New York Pilates recently launched its first digital studio, with on-demand workouts all taught by founder Heather Anderson. You can choose classes based on length or targeted areas. $40 a month, New York Pilates.

Bybi Day Glow AHA Facial Tonic

We only recently discovered this natural, vegan beauty brand, but we’re already big fans. This AHA toner contains lactic acid to gently exfoliate and brighten; we recommend using it right after you cleanse in the morning. The entire line is also very well-priced. $16.99, Target.

Bandier Le Ore Lodi Ribbed Knit Pant

A leisure pant is key right now, and we’re loving the neutral shade and elegant fit of this ribbed knit pair. The merino wool is so soft, and the perfect transition material. $148, Bandier.

Chanel Rouge Allure Laque Lip Color

Chanel’s latest lipstick is extra long-lasting, so you won’t have to reapply for any of your late afternoon Zoom meetings. It’s also so hydrating, which is very appreciated at this rather dry time of year. $40, Chanel.

Victoria Emerson Paperclip Pearl Trio Necklace

A delicate gold paperclip-chain necklace with three freshwater pearls, for a modern take on the classic style. $58, Victoria Emerson.

WVVY Lace-Up Sweatshirt

Yes, more athleisure, because this is the work-from-home life. Also, a pop of color is always nice during the short, dark and cold winter days, as is the flattering cropped length of this sweatshirt. $44.77, HSN.

Sun Bum Hand Sanitizer

Yep, hand sanitizer is still the must-have item in 2021, but we’d really rather avoid the aggressive alcohol-esque smell of so many formulas. This hand sanitizer is infused with coconut oil and aloe extract, for a more soothing scent. $3.99, Sun Bum.

Silken Pure Pillowcase

A truly silky-smooth pillowcase for a princess-worthy sleep. It’s so much better for your hair and your skin, and it’s hypoallergenic. $98, Silken Pure.

Laila Ali French Terry Denim Boyfriend Jogger

Comfortable and flattering denim joggers that are so much cozier than jeans. $65, HSN.