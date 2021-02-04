How to Send Fax Online from Computer, Gmail, Google Drive & Mobile Phone

Fax communication is quite prevalent even today, with billions of faxes sent and received every year. In fact, there are many government and business organizations that accept documents only through faxing.

It was earlier important to have a fax machine and a landline connection in order to send and receive faxes. However, in today’s age, when everything is shifting to internet communication, how can one send faxes?

People can now send fax online through their computer, Gmail, Google Drive, phone, and any other online platform. People who have used fax for official use know its benefits and how it distinguishes itself from other communication sources.

Part 1: How to Send Fax Online

Due to immense development in communication techniques and technology, fax is now a cyber process, and people can send and receive fax through software or other means.

To send or receive fax through online means, you need an online fax service that works through the computer without needing extra hardware.

The software process has an easy functioning solution, and it can turn any computer into a high-end fax machine. It requires you to download the software. After this, you can move to the dashboard of the application and send a fax to the person of your choice.

Moreover, we can also send fax online through other means such as Gmail, Google drive, computer, and phone. Sending a fax through these means is not a difficult procedure, and anyone can easily communicate and send a fax through it.

Part 2: How to Fax from Computer

There is another communication medium for sending and receiving a fax. It is sending fax through a computer. This approach is not new and has been in use for ages. When there was no internet facility, people used to send or receive fax by using an external fax modem.

This is an expensive approach to buy an extra modem. Moreover, fax modems also require you to have a phone line set to your device. And the popularity of the phone line set has declined significantly.

Online fax service providers such as CocoFax have bridged the technology gap that was present between the fax and the internet age devices.

The added benefit is that there is no need for any additional hardware. No more tangling phone lines or fax modems, as CocoFax works directly through its software interface. It provides a free fax number, safe and encrypted faxing. It provides a fax solution for both sender and receiver.

To send a fax online, you need to access the original website and tap on “Start Faxing.” This will lead you to a new screen where you would choose your fax number along with its locality and area code. Tap “Next” to enter your account information along with purchasing the package that you require. Finally, you can start sending a fax through the computer.

You have to click on the “Send Fax” button. This will open a fax creation popup, which can be used to draft fax. After the “To,” you need to enter the fax number where you want to send the fax. CocoFax does not only support the pdf format, but xls, xlsx, png, jpg are also sendable. After typing the fax, one can click on the “Send,” and the specific person would receive it.

Part 3: How to Send Fax from Gmail

CocoFax provides one easy way for people to send and receive faxes online. Faxing through a computer with CocoFax is a lot more convenient than doing it through a fax machine setup. However, there might be times when opening a dedicated dashboard solely for faxing can feel like a hassle.

Gmail, while convenient, does not support any fax features on its own. To align email convenience with fax security, CocoFax provides email to fax service, which lets users send and receive a fax from Gmail directly.

The process is very similar to sending an email. The major difference is that instead of the recipient’s email address, users enter their fax number, followed by ‘@cocofax.net‘.

Additionally, you should enter the recipient’s country code too. In case the recipient’s fax number is 123456 with a country code of +44, the entire fax number will be: 44123456@cocofax.net.

If the sender is in the US and they want to send the fax to another US number, they will need to enter 1 before the fax number. So the fax number would become 1123456@cocofax.net.

The actual document that the user wants to fax can be attached to the Gmail as an attachment. CocoFax supports a wide array of document and image formats, such as pdf, doc, docx, xls, xlsx, png, jpg.

When the user is registered, he can head over to gmail.com to send a fax. You can click on the mail and create mail. Users can also save it in drafts and use it later.

Whenever a user sends a fax through CocoFax, they also get a delivery report in their Gmail inbox about the successful transmission of the fax. If the fax was not delivered for any reason, they could send it again.

It is important to create a CocoFax account and register the Gmail address before using that address to send faxes.

Any faxes received by a user are also forwarded to their Gmail inbox. Therefore, Gmail can become an integrated email cum fax platform for CocoFax users.

Part 4: How to Fax from Google Drive (docs, sheet, slides)

One can use it to send Fax through google drive in CocoFax. First, you need to log in to the CocoFax account through your existing Gmail. Later, open google drive. Open the document you want to send and go to the add-on in the menu bar. Search for the CocoFax add-ons.

Complete the installation. Enter the recipient’s details in the “To” bar. After these steps, click on the “Send” button. You’ll receive a confirmation email across your email address over a successful transmission of the fax.

CocoFax supports xlsx and docx format, and the user can then create mail and send it via Cocofax’s interface. It is not the best approach as viruses keep striking Google drive, and in case of any malware, your data can be lost permanently. Hackers can also view the information easily, and there will be no intimation given to users.

Moreover, it only supports two formats and does not work on formats like pdf, doc, xls, and png.

Part 5: How to Fax from Phone Free

CocoFax also supports faxing from smartphones and tablets. Since it is possible to fax directly via Gmail, users can use the Gmail client in their phone to send faxes, regardless of the phone model they are using. It works on both iOS and Android phones.

It requires you nothing but the installation of Cocofax on the target phone, and then you can send and receive fax online from the phone.

Therefore, in order to fax through a phone’s Gmail application, the process is the same as that explained in Part 2.

To reiterate, all faxes sent using CocoFax provide a delivery report directly to the email inbox to know if the fax was successfully sent.

Part 6: Frequently Asked Questions

Here are the answers to some commonly asked doubts by the readers:

Q: Why was my fax not delivered?

The common reasons for undelivered faxes are that the receiver’s fax machine is busy, it is switched off, or you entered an incorrect fax number. Theoretically speaking, the fax service provider is generally not at fault.

Q: Can I receive faxes online?

Yes, many online fax service providers like CocoFax offer fax numbers to the users. Anyone can send a user faxes on their number. The received faxes are forwarded to the registered email inbox.

Q: Can I send faxes internationally through the internet?

Yes, internet faxes are the same as faxes sent through a fax machine; they can go anywhere where there is fax coverage.

Q: Does the person on the other end need an online fax service account?

No, when sending a fax online, the receiver can have a fax machine or an online fax service. The fax will be delivered either way.

Q: What do I need to enter in the ‘To’ field to fax through Gmail?

While sending faxes through Gmail, the ‘To’ field should contain the receiver’s fax number followed by ‘@cocofax.net.’

Endnotes

The article has concluded efficient ways of faxing from the computer and how to send a fax from Gmail from CocoFax accompanying other approaches as well. With fax communication convenient than ever before, more and more professionals are switching over to it due to its added security benefits. Therefore, it is worth checking out how online faxes work as it can be necessary at any time in the future.

