Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation is Auctioning Off a Unique Bottle of Cognac

When you’re incredibly wealthy, simple well liquor just won’t do: according to Sotheby’s, many years ago, the legendary rapper and billionaire Jay-Z sampled a unique strain of D’USSÉ cognac that so impressed him, he filed it away mentally as something that should be enjoyed during a unique occasion. Now, on March 13th, the Shawn Carter Foundation will be auctioning off a unique bottle of that cognac in order to raise money for individuals seeking out a place amongst the echelons of higher education. Specifically, the cognac in question comes in a diamond-shaped crystal bottle, and it’s also adorned with 24 karat gold leaf.

Sotheby’s is estimating that the cognac will sell for between $25,000 and $75,000 due to its extreme novelty, the fact that it carries Jay-Z’s signature and the fact that it’s part of Sotheby’s first dedicated live Spirits sale in New York. “When our Cellar Master, Michel Casavecchia, discovered the aged liquid at the Château de Cognac and explained how truly one of a kind it is, it was important to me to honor it by doing something that would celebrate its singularity,” Jay-Z said in a statement. “Once that barrel is emptied, there’s no way the liquid can be recreated. The whole process behind the 1969 Anniversaire collection reminded me why I got involved in the spirits industry in the first place – to create something that will stand the test of time.”

In 2019, Jay-Z was officially declared the first billionaire hip-hop artist, so it makes total sense that the rapper and mogul is partnering with Sotheby’s in order to tempt wealthy buyers with unique cognac confections. Someone who has as much clout as Jay-Z is almost certain to wield it thoughtfully, and in the best circumstances, such powerful people do so for a good cause.

