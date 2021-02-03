Kate Middleton’s Royal Home Office Now Includes Influencer-Approved Lighting

The Duchess of Cambridge recently opened up about the difficulties of juggling remote learning, work and home life amid the U.K.’s coronavirus lockdown. Kate Middleton acknowledged that it’s a hard time for everyone, especially parents who are also taking over homeschooling responsibilities.

Like many others, Prince William and Kate have transitioned to virtual work engagements, and while it took a few months to get the hang of it, the Duchess of Cambridge has become a true professional Zoom-er, complete with influencer-approved lighting.

Duchess Kate is entirely “self-sufficient” at working from home now, according to Vanity Fair royal expert Katie Nicholl. While she usually has a full team to help with her ensembles and beauty situation, the Duchess of Cambridge now selects her own outfits and does her own hair and makeup. Yes, that means Kate’s much-discussed longer, straighter hairstyle is all her own handiwork.

Kate’s become much more confident in front of the camera, per Nicholl, and she has “learned to enjoy rather than dread video calls.” The Duchess of Cambridge has even set up a “DIY shoot location at Anmer Hall,” and she’s mastered the whole work-from-home set-up, as along with a special stand for her laptop, she also invested in a the influencer-adored ring light, to “ensure the shot is well lit.”

Prince William and Kate usually have their own videographer as part of their online team, but they now only have a “skeleton staff” with them at their Norfolk country home, where they’ve been spending lockdown with Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, so they have been filming all their own virtual engagements.

Kate also embraced a social media first this week, as she shared a selfie for the first time ever. The Duchess of Cambridge recorded a video of herself to raise awareness for Children’s Mental Health Week; she intentionally chose a casual, natural setting outside at Anmer Hall. It’s now on the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Instagram account, and she didn’t even need to use her ring light for the (very well-lit!) clip.