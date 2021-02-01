Keen.com Review: Testing the Best Keen Psychics to See How Accurate They Are

When you need psychic questions answered, you don’t want to waste time and money on fakes. Keen is a popular psychic platform, having conducted millions of readings. Some users, however, note that the site also has its downsides.

Is Keen the right site for your needs? In this Keen review, I’ll break down how Keen works.

🔎Keen First Look:

👍 What We Like

Introductory offer with 3 free minutes

24/7 customer service and satisfaction guarantee

Wide range of specialties and price points

👎 What We Don’t Like

Doesn’t offer video readings

Not all psychics’ styles suit all people

Popular psychics may be expensive

🎟️ Deals Available

⚖️ Bottom Line

Keen is well-known in the psychic industry with numerous positive customer reviews that speak for themselves. Their trusted advisors have spoken with millions of clients across the globe and are a source of guidance and support for those who believe in psychic abilities. Keen is ideal for English speakers and people happy to communicate over the phone or via online messages.

Why Should I Use a Psychic Website Such as Keen?

When you have an urgent question to answer or are facing life issues, a psychic platform like Keen gives you quick access to psychics who can help you find answers. This is particularly true during times when visiting an in-person reader isn’t possible.

In comparison to an in-person guide, Keen and other websites provide a variety of psychic options. You can select an advisor based on their skill categories, specialties, tools, and other criteria. You can also read customer reviews and see average ratings to see how well their psychics have served other people.

How Do I Use the Keen Website?

To use the Keen site, you’ll need to decide what kind of reading you want and how much you want to spend.

With Keen’s advisors, you can get phone readings from psychics or use online chat or video. Some psychics offer all three services, while others specialize in a particular method. You can find this information on their profile pages or by searching.

After the introductory offer, psychics on the site charge between $1.99 and $9.99+ per minute.

To use Keen, you will need to register on the site. This requires an email address.

Once you have registered with the site, you can select a psychic and use the trial to access free psychics online. To speak longer than 3 minutes, you have the option of adding more funds to your account. However, you will have to add a payment method to connect with the psychic through the website or by phone.

Keen Psychic Readings Types

Psychic Readings (General)

If you’re unsure which reading type is right for you, a general psychic reading is your best option. During these readings, psychics tune into your energy to identify major trends, issues, and strengths in your life right now.

Financial Outlook

When you have questions about money, financial outlook readings can help you answer them. If you have a career inquiry related to your earning potential, this reading type is also a good choice.

Psychic Mediums

Mediums get in touch with a loved one who has died, passing on key messages to you. If you need to communicate with deceased people or ask questions, this type of reading would likely be a good fit.

Love and Relationships

Many psychics from other categories can also answer questions related to your love life. However, psychics specializing in Love and Relationships have particular expertise in romantic topics from soulmates to divorce. A reader in this area can also connect love life questions to your life as a whole.

Tarot Readings

To answer your inquiry or tune into your energies more generally, readers can perform tarot card readings. These are 78 cards with images (e.g., The World, the Lovers) that give insight into your situation.

Astrology

Astrology readings involve psychics looking at your birth chart to determine your natural tendencies. They also compare your birth chart to the current and future placement of the planets to see how trends will affect you. Some Keen guides also have expertise in Chinese, Mayan, and Vedic astrology.

Other Reading Types

Keen advisors also offer readings in other areas. These include dream interpretation, Feng Shui, otherworld connections, pet psychics, angel card readings, aura and chakra cleansing, spiritual readings, and cartomancy.

Best Keen Psychics

Top-rated psychics on Keen have hundreds or even thousands of five-star reviews from real people and years of experience. Here are a few of users’ top picks.

Dollwitch

With more than 26,000 readings under her belt, Dollwitch has an average rating of 5-star review ratings. She works by phone and specializes in remote viewing.

After the introductory offer, Dollwitch charges $9.35 a minute.

Medium Laura Moore

Despite her username, Laura is not just a medium: she is also a clairvoyant, a clairaudient, and an empath. Her specialty topics include love and relationships, as well as deceased loved ones and grief.

With twenty years’ experience, Laura has an average of 4.9 stars from 5,712 reviews. She works by phone and charges $15.99 a minute.

Gifted George

George’s focus is on love and relationship problems. An empath with clairaudient, clairvoyant, and clairsentient skills, he can also do remote viewing.

An advisor since 2001, George has 1,556 reviews averaging five stars. Working by both call and chat, George charges $19.99 a minute.

Empathic Healing Evangelica

Evangelica works with archangels, though she also uses other tools, including tarot cards and reiki. She can answer questions on a variety of topics, from pets to finances.

Working by phone and chat, Evangelica has 222 reviews averaging 4.9 stars. She charges $6.99 a minute.

Immortal Truth

A clairsentient with empath skills, Immortal Truth focuses on love and relationship questions. They can also help locate lost items, cleanse chakras, and work with tarot or pendulum tools.

With more than 11,000 reviews, Immortal Truth has conducted 34,000+ readings with an average of 4.9 stars. They do readings by both phone and chat, charging $1.99 a minute.

How to Find a Psychic on Keen

If you want to see the widest variety of choices, the Keen site homepage gives you three search features: reading topic, method, and cost. Select “Psychic Readings,” for the topic, click “any” on method, and leave the price feature range at its widest setting.

To find a specialist in a particular topic or tool, click “advisors” on the main site menu, then choose “all categories.” From there, select the category you’re interested in.

Once you land on the category page, you can narrow down the cost range with the search feature, use the medium features (call or chat), and sort by either “top-rated” to sort by average review or “featured.”

This site page will feature their username, their main specialty, and their introduction. You can also see how long they’ve been an advisor, how many readings they’ve done, and their average rating.

The search section also features advisors’ rates, what methods they use, and if they are available now or later. The list of languages they speak also helps users around the world get readings in their native language.

By clicking on the psychic’s name or profile picture, the design lets you see more details about their specialties, skill categories, and methods. This page also includes relevant information on the advisor, particularly their background and approach.

Finally, the profile pages show written reviews from real people to illustrate the Keen psychics’ styles and effectiveness. The average review rating is more useful than one individual review. However, by looking at more than one review, you can get a sense of the psychic’s overall style.

Keen Free Trial: Get a Keen Free Psychic Reading

Keen offers new users free 3 minutes. You need to register and provide a payment method to get these minutes, but you do not have to pay up-front.

You can also make the choice to purchase 10 minutes for $1.99. This gives you the option of either getting a longer reading with one reader or splitting the minutes up among different advisors to find the best one for you.

Each offer is for new customers only, so you’ll only be able to pick one. After the free offer, you can add funds to your account to continue your conversation with your advisor if you desire.

Keen Psychic Reviews

To get the best sense of how psychics on Keen serve people, I’ve looked all over the internet to find Keen reviews. Here are some of the most useful Keen user experiences I found.

Alternatives to Keen for Online Psychic Readings

If Keen isn’t right for you, or you wish to explore other options, other psychic sites offer online psychic readings. Here are the top-rated psychic reading sites to check out!

Offering the same services as Keen, Kasamba provides readings by phone, chat, and email.

Kasamba offers three free minutes. Unlike Keen, you get these minutes with each new advisor you try. After the introductory offer, their rates range from $1.99 to $20+ per minute.

If you’re wondering whether Kasamba is right for you, check out our Kasamba Psychics Review to learn more.

Providing phone and chat readings with advisors, AskNow’s psychic platform provides new users with package deals.

Their trial offer provides a longer experience than Keen’s. You can purchase 30 minutes for $30 or 20 minutes for $20. When you buy one of these packages, you also get five minutes for free with an elite/master reader.

Unlike Keen, Psychic Source offers video readings in addition to chat and phone experiences.

Psychic Source gives three free minutes of a psychic reading when new users purchase a package. These packages start at $1 a minute, then go up to $4.99+ a minute afterwards.

Keen Psychics FAQs

What Should I Expect from an Online Psychic Reading on Keen?

Once you’ve connected with your psychic, ask your life questions. Then, the guide will tune into your energy field remotely.

Some psychics on Keen may use specific tools, such as tarot cards or astrology charts. Others just use their natural abilities.

Psychics may ask you for information about your life during your reading. This does not mean they are not psychic. Remember, they tune into your energy. They do not have a database of specific information at their fingertips!

How Is Keen Different From Other Psychic Services?

Keen has several differences from other psychic platforms.

First, Keen screens their psychics for abilities before accepting them into their network. This is key to accessing guides with actual psychic talent.

Keen offers email readings, which not all sites do. But it also doesn’t offer video readings, which might be a turn-off for some people who like that type of connection.

Finally, Keen also allows you to get in line for a particular psychic if they are currently on a call.

Is There Customer Support on Keen Psychics?

Yes! Keen has 24/7 customer support available. If you have an issue, you can contact them through the form on their Customer Support page. You can also contact them at 877-533-6435, or visit their FAQ page for answers to common inquiries.

Does Keen Have an App?

Yes! Keen has an app you can use on your mobile device. This includes a search tool, connections to your favorite psychics, and free daily horoscopes that you can share socially.

What Payment Methods Does Keen Accept?

You can use PayPal or major debit/credit cards on Keen, including Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover cards.

Can I Request a Refund From Keen and How?

You can request a refund from Keen. The maximum allowed amount is the same as your total available balance.

To get a refund, contact Customer Support via phone or the online form. Keen will refund unused money from your account.

Getting a Keen Psychic Reading: Keen Review Takeaways

If you’re looking for a psychic experience to provide you with guidance, Keen’s psychic platform is a popular option to consider.

The key is to find a good match among their advisors. Search carefully through the psychics’ skill categories, tools, and styles to see if there is a psychic who meets your needs on the site.

If you are uncertain whether to try Keen, one of their introductory offers lets you experiment with the website with less financial risk.

Have you gotten a reading from a psychic at Keen before? Share your review in the comments!

