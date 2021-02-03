Kelly Clarkson Wants $9 Million for Her Encino Farmhouse

The home sits on just over half an acre of land.

The home is now on the market for a touch under $9 million.

Kelly Clarkson is re-listing her Encino farmhouse for sale. Scroll through to see inside.









Kelly Clarkson isn’t giving up on finding a buyer for her Encino home. The Grammy-winning musician is re-listing her Los Angeles farmhouse for sale, this time with a discounted $8.995 million price tag.

The original American Idol first attempted to part with the eight-bedroom, 9.5-bathroom mansion last May, when she listed the home for a touch under $10 million. She subsequently lowered the ask to $9.5 million, but wasn’t able to find the right buyer. After a brief break, the 10,108-square-foot home, located in the Royal Oaks neighborhood, is once again up for grabs.

Clarkson hasn’t owned the home all that long; she purchased the custom-built estate in June 2018 for $8.5 million, shortly after joining The Voice as a coach. She bought the home her soon-to-be ex-husband, Brandon Blackstock; now that they’re in the midst of a (rather messy) divorce, the Kelly Clarkson Show host seems to be ready to shed the homes they resided in together.

The Encino farmhouse features high ceilings, exposed wood accents and sliding walls of glass throughout. The kitchen is equipped with three islands and two dishwashers, plus breakfast bar seating. It’s open to a living room with a fireplace, which in turn leads to a covered al fresco dining area.

There’s also a more formal dining room inside, which neighbors a glass-enclosed wine storage area. Elsewhere in the house, there’s a home theater and a gym, per the listing held by Compass broker Chris Corkum.

The owner’s suite is fitted with a fireplace, high pitched beamed ceilings and a lounge area, as well as a walk-in closet and access to a private patio. The palatial bathroom contains dual vanities and a dramatic freestanding soaking tub.

Just in case there’s not enough room in the main house, there’s also a two-story guest residence with a full kitchen and two bathrooms.

The modern backyard is configured with a pool and spa, built-in loungers and a fire pit, in addition to a full outdoor kitchen with a pizza oven.

This isn’t the only home Clarkson is currently trying to part with, as she’s also hoping to offload her lake house in the Hendersonville area of Tennessee; she recently re-listed the retreat for a freshly discounted $6.95 million.