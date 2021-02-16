Everything to Know About Prince Harry and Meghan’s Upcoming Interview With Oprah

It was a very eventful weekend for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who announced on Sunday that they’re expecting their second child. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed the exciting news that Archie is getting a little sibling on Valentine’s Day, complete with a sweet black-and-white photo of the couple lying in the grass outside their home in Montecito.

Just one day later, it was announced that Prince Harry and Meghan will sit down with Oprah Winfrey for their first post-royal exit interview, in a 90-minute special that will air on March 7.

The “intimate conversation” is a big deal, as the Sussexes have thus far avoided speaking out publicly about their decision to step down as senior working royals. Now that they’ve been living in California for nearly a year, and are launching their nonprofit foundation, Archewell, the time felt right, according to a new report by royal expert Katie Nicholl for Vanity Fair.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s choice of interviewer makes perfect sense, as Oprah, who lives right by the Sussexes in Santa Barbara, has become a close friend of the couple. She was in attendance at Prince Harry and Meghan’s wedding back in 2018.

The special will begin as a one-on-one between Oprah and the Duchess of Sussex; the two will discuss “everything from stepping into life as a Royal, marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work to how she is handling life under intense public pressure,” per a press release from CBS. Prince Harry will join the conversation later on, and the couple will speak about their move to the U.S. and their “future hopes and dreams for their expanding family.”

Meghan is expected to touch on what led the Sussexes to step down as senior royals last year, but per Vanity Fair, the Duchess of Sussex will avoid revealing all the behind-the-scenes drama and details, “out of respect for the Queen.” Prince Harry and Meghan are excited to share a bit about their new lives and what they have in the works for the next few months, though they likely will err on the side of caution when it comes to discussing the Duchess’ successful lawsuit against Associated Newspapers.

There have been conflicting reports over whether or not the Sussexes informed the Palace and the royals about the interview beforehand; according to Nicholl, they did consult with Buckingham Palace aides before agreeing to the interview, though it’s not clear if they actually had a discussion with Queen Elizabeth. The Sunday Times, however, claims that Palace officials were “were given no warning by CBS and learnt of the interview on Twitter.” Either way, it’s only a courtesy, as now that Prince Harry and Meghan aren’t working members of the royal family, they are under no obligation to inform the Royal Household of their plans.

So, now that you know what to expect from the upcoming royal interview, you must be wondering how to watch the special next month. Mark your calendars for Sunday, March 7; the 90-minute conversation will air on CBS starting at 8 pm ET. There’s no need to fret if you don’t have cable, as the segment will also be available to stream on Hulu Live TV as well as YouTube TV.