The New Movies and TV Shows on HBO Max in March 2021

We’ve been bullish on HBO Max’s long-term prospects from the jump, even if the service’s rollout has been hit with bumps and bruises along the way. Despite the slow early going, March provides an opportunity for a nice little boost to maintain momentum after Wonder Woman 1984‘s solid Christmas release with an avalanche of high-profile content hitting the service.
Leading the way among originals is Godzilla vs. Kong, the mythic meeting of two iconic movie monster beasts that arrives March 31. Though a film of such gigantic proportions would be best served on the big screen, its availability on HBO Max may actually save it from a less than desirable fate. Joining the blockbuster kaiju battle is the long-awaited release of Zack Snyder’s Justice League on March 18. After four years of heavy pressure from a passionate and sometimes toxic online fan campaign, the elusive Snyder Cut will debut as a four-hour movie.
Dramedy series Genera+ion joins the platform on March 11, following a diverse group of high school students whose exploration of modern sexuality (devices and all) tests deeply entrenched beliefs about life, love and the nature of family in their conservative community. Also new this month are the documentary debuts of Tina, COVID Diaries NYC, and Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests. It’s exclusive originals that drive new subscription growth, but it is pre-existing library content that keeps them on the hook.
On that front, Superman: The Animated Series flies onto HBO Max for the first time in high definition to join the platform’s growing catalog of attractive DC content. For casual streaming viewers, it’s important to know that HBO Max has the single-best film library in the game, even more attractive than Amazon’s in our opinion. Next month, film lovers can enjoy the Rocky franchise, Speed, Eddie Murphy’s Beverly Hills Cop trilogy, and the Oscar-winning The King’s Speech. Not too shabby of a line up.
Here’s every TV show and movie arriving on HBO Max in March.
Exact Dates to be Announced:
Isabel, Limited Series
Prodigal Son
March 1:
10 Years, 2012 (HBO)
A Mouse Tale, 2012 (HBO)
Adventureland, 2009 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 1976 (HBO)
Assault On Precinct 13, 2005 (HBO)
Bandits, 2001 (HBO)
Barefoot, 2014 (HBO)
Blade, 1998
The Brothers Grimm, 2005 (HBO)
Bowfinger, 1999 (HBO)
Cesar Chavez, 2014 (HBO)
Charlotte’s Web, 2006 (HBO)
CHiPs, 2017 (HBO)
Constantine, 2005
The Doors, 1991 (HBO)
Dr. Dolittle 2, 2001 (HBO)
Dream House, 2011 (HBO)
Driving Miss Daisy, 1989
Eulogy, 2004 (HBO)
Fierce People, 2007 (HBO)
Final Analysis, 1992 (HBO)
Final Space, Seasons 1-2
Finding Neverland, 2004 (HBO)
Gloria, 2014 (HBO)
Going In Style, 2017 (HBO)
Gone, 2012 (HBO)
Hard, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
Hellbenders, 2013 (HBO)
Henry Poole Is Here, 2008 (HBO)
House Arrest, 2012 (HBO)
Immigration Tango, 2011 (HBO)
Jungle Master, 2014 (HBO)
Just Before I Go, 2015 (HBO)
The King’s Speech, 2010
Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man, 2006 (HBO)
Live By Night, 2016 (HBO)
The Lost Boys, 1987
Machine Gun Preacher, 2011 (HBO)
Malice, 1993 (HBO)
Man On A Ledge, 2012 (HBO)
Miss Sharon Jones!, 2015
No Se Aceptan Devoluciones (AKA Instructions Not Included), 2013 (HBO)
Ocean’s Eleven, 2001
Ocean’s Thirteen, 2007
Ocean’s Twelve, 2004
One More Time, 2016 (HBO)
Our Brand Is Crisis, 2015 (HBO)
Parental Guidance, 2012 (HBO)
Pitch Perfect, 2012 (HBO)
Princess Kaiulani, 2010 (HBO)
The Quiet Ones, 2014 (HBO)
The Raven, 2012 (HBO)
Red Dragon, 2002 (HBO)
Repentance, 2014 (HBO)
The River Wild, 1994 (HBO)
School Dance, 2014 (HBO)
Secretary, 2002
Shadows, 2021 (HBO)
Stand Up Guys, 2013 (HBO)
Super Capers, 2009 (HBO)
Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride, 2005
The Undocumented Lawyer, 2021 (HBO)
Unforgettable, 2017 (HBO)
The Voices, 2015 (HBO)
Veronica Mars, 2014
Wedding Crashers, 2005
Wiener Dog Internationals, 2017 (HBO)
March 3:
Hunter x Hunter, (Dubbed, episodes 100-148) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 4:
Persona: The Dark Truth Behind Personality Tests, Max Original Documentary Premiere
March 5:
No Matarás (Aka Cross The Line), 2021 (HBO)
Re:ZERO -Starting Life in Another World- Season 2 (Dubbed, episodes 14-25) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 6:
12 oz. Mouse, Season 3
Lost Resort
Rocky, 1975 (HBO)
Rocky Balboa, 2006 (HBO)
Rocky II, 1979 (HBO)
Rocky III, 1982 (HBO)
Rocky IV, 1985 (HBO)
Rocky V, 1990 (HBO)
March 8:
The Investigation, Limited Series Finale
March 9:
Ballmastrz: 9009, Season 2
COVID Diaries NYC, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 10:
YOLO: Crystal Fantasy
March 11:
Genera+ion S1A, Max Original Premiere
South ParQ Vaccination Special
Tig n’ Seek, Season 1B Premiere
March 12:
Isabel
Nuestras Madres (Aka Our Mothers), 2021 (HBO)
Tigtone, Season 2
March 13:
Speed, 1994 (HBO)
Three Busy Debras
March 14:
Allen v. Farrow, Documentary Series Finale
Messy Goes to Okido
March 15:
March 16:
Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma, Season 5 (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)
March 17:
Superman: The Animated Series
March 18:
Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
-
Determined to ensure Superman’s (Henry Cavill) ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne (Ben Affleck) aligns forces with Diana Prince (Gal Gadot) with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions.
March 19:
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20:
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
March 22:
Beartown, Limited Series Finale
March 23:
Real Sports With Bryant Gumbel, (HBO)
March 26:
Hotel Coppelia, 2021 (HBO)
March 27:
Tina, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 30:
The Last Cruise, Documentary Premiere (HBO)
March 31:
Godzilla vs. Kong, Warner Bros. Film Premiere, 2021
LAST CHANCE TO CATCH: SELECT TITLES LEAVING HBO MAX IN MARCH
March 1:
Shazam!, 2019 (HBO)
March 12:
Vacation, 2015
March 13:
The Curse Of La Llorona, 2019 (HBO)
March 14:
Judas and the Black Messiah, 2021
March 22:
Pokemon Detective Pikachu, 2019 (HBO)
March 28:
Tom & Jerry, 2021
March 31:
Alien, 1979 (Director’s Cut) (HBO)
Alien 3, 1992 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Alien Resurrection, 1997 (Extended Version) (HBO)
Aliens, 1986 (HBO)
All The Right Moves, 1983 (HBO)
Alvin And The Chipmunks: Chipwrecked, 2011 (HBO)
Any Given Sunday, 1999
Batman & Mr. Freeze: Subzero, 1998
Bridget Jones: The Edge Of Reason, 2004 (HBO)
The Bush Years: Family. Duty. Power., 2019
The Chronicles Of Riddick, 2004 (Director’s Cut) ( HBO)
Die Hard 2, 1990 (HBO)
Die Hard With A Vengeance, 1995 (HBO)
Die Hard, 1988 (HBO)
Edtv, 1999 (HBO)
The End: Inside The Last Days Of The Obama White House,, 2017
Grudge Match, 2013 (HBO)
Habana Boxing Club, 2018 (HBO)
Hours, 2013 (HBO)
The Last Emperor, 1987 (HBO)
Last Knights, 2015 (HBO)
Love & Basketball, 2000
Michael, 1996
Mrs. Doubtfire, 1993 (HBO)
The Night Before, 1988 (HBO)
P.S. I Love You, 2007
Purple Rain, 1984
Queen & Slim, 2019 (HBO)
Revolutionary Road, 2008 (HBO)
Richard Jewell, 2019 (HBO)
Ruby Sparks, 2012 (HBO)
See No Evil, 2006 (HBO)
Sleight, 2017 (HBO)