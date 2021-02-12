Prince William and Kate Get to Take a Break from Homeschooling Duties Next Week

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been homeschooling Prince George and Princess Charlotte throughout the U.K. lockdown, but Prince William and Kate Middleton will get a bit of a break from remote learning duties starting Monday, when their children begin their weeklong February half-term break.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are both students at Thomas’s Battersea, a private school located in London. They’ve transitioned to remote learning over the past few months, due to the coronavirus lockdown, so the little royals been keeping up with their schoolwork at the Cambridges’ country home, Anmer Hall, in Norfolk.

Prince William and Kate usually lighten their workload when their kids are on break, so it’s likely they’ll cut down on virtual engagements next week so they can spend time together as a family.

Even though the Cambridges won’t be going off on a vacation, they’ll still get to enjoy the time off at Anmer Hall. Prince William and Kate make sure that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all spend time outdoors everyday; the Duchess of Cambridge has spoken about how important it is for children to go outside and be in nature.

It’s an added bonus of spending the lockdown at their 10-bedroom Norfolk mansion, which is located right on the Queen’s Sandringham Estate. Prince William and Kate reportedly feel most at home when they’re at the Norfolk country estate, as they’re able to give Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as normal a life as possible there. Plus, they now have a new puppy to play with.

The half-term is coming at the perfect time, as the Cambridges are definitely in need of a bit of a vacation. Prince William and Kate have both spoken out about the challenges of homeschooling amid the coronavirus pandemic, as parents have to juggle remote remote learning responsibilities along with childcare, home life and work. During a conversation with parents around the U.K., the Duchess of Cambridge admitted that remote learning was “exhausting,” and very sweetly said that her husband has been her biggest support.