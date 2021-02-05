Tennis Pro Serena Williams Shows Off the Contemporary Art Gallery in Her New Home

When you’re potentially the greatest tennis player the world has ever seen, it stands to reason that you can do whatever you feel like doing in your spare time. Serena Williams epitomizes this adage: within the last couple of years, the athletic phenomenon has launched a limited-edition luggage collection, welcomed a baby daughter with her husband Alexis Ohanian, the former CEO of Reddit, and completed the construction of a new home in Miami. In a house tour for Architectural Digest, Williams revealed this week that instead of a living room, her new home features a central art gallery for some of her favorite pieces.

In terms of artistic tastes, Williams favors flashy pieces by bombastic art world favorites such as Leonardo Drew, David Kracov and Radcliffe Bailey. She also has a Kaws x Campana Brothers chair in the center of her gallery that’s made up of a clump of plush red Elmo toys. In the Architectural Digest video, she also approaches a large piece by Radcliffe Bailey that features a genuine moon rock affixed to its materials. “Sometimes I feel like when I want to go to space I just touch that little guy, so that’s pretty amazing,” Williams explains.

The tennis pro also shows off a set of doors from Nepal that stand in her gallery, as well as 3D artwork featuring paint and a needle that she’s made herself. Williams also notes that her gallery isn’t yet finished, and that she’s anticipating the arrival of pieces by artist Titus Kaphar. Finally, she shows off two feminine figurines by artist Brendan Marshall which Williams has chosen to represent herself and her sister, Venus. However, perhaps the funniest part of the video comes when Williams attempts to show off her trophy collection; it’s clear she isn’t even certain how many trophies she has, what they’re for and where they all are. When you’re this good, who needs to keep track?