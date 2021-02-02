Tesla’s High-End Car Problem Worsens, Recalls Over 130K Model S, Model X Cars

As Tesla churns out record number of its cheaper Model 3 and Model Y vehicles amid its push toward the mainstream, the company’s older and higher-end models are increasingly running into problems. Per the latest order by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla is recalling roughly 135,000 Model S sedans and Model X SUVs over an issue with their signature touch-screen control panel.

In a recall notice issued last month, the NHTSA said the touch screen can fail when a memory chip runs out of storage space and affect safety functions such as defrosting, turn-signal functionality and back-up cameras. The agency estimates that the problem would eventually affect about 158,000 vehicles, including Model S built between 2012 and early 2018 and Model X built between 2016 and early 2018. That number accounts for roughly 54 percent of all Model S and Model X made during those periods.

As of last summer, about 12,600 vehicles had already experienced issues related to touch screen flaws, representing a 15 percent failure rate for Model S (and a small number of Model X) made between 2012 and 2015, according to data provided by Tesla to the NHTSA. Tesla began delivering the Model S in the third quarter of 2012, and the Model X in the third quarter of 2015.

