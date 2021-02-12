The Best New Movies and TV Shows to Stream Valentine’s Day Weekend

I’m not qualified to help you sort out your love life this Valentine’s Day, but I can help you pick some interesting movies and shows to curl up with. Observer Entertainment has curated the guide below to help figure out what to watch this weekend on your off-hours. We’ve included most of the major streaming services, like Netflix, Amazon and Hulu, below, and swap in others week by week as the offerings allow, with recommendations for all of them.

The list below is not comprehensive, but it is curated. Here are some of the finest offerings available to stream online or watch on TV right now.

Framing Britney Spears

Part of The New York Times Presents series of documentaries, Framing Britney Spears reconsiders what we think we know about the pop performer and her treatment by the media and her adoring or hating public. It pulls no punches, examining the unfair treatment of Britney Spears through the lens of the legal battles that have swirled around her fight to control her estate. Along the way it becomes a harrowing portrait of how our society elevates and lays low talented women in the spotlight. Watch Framing Britney Spears on Hulu.

Judas and the Black Messiah

Shaka King’s film starring Daniel Kaluuya and LaKeith Stanfield is being hailed by many as a Hollywood triumph, a rare major motion picture about a Black Panther, Fred Hampton. The film works best as a showcase of Kaluuya and Stanfield’s powerful performances. As critic Oliver Jones wrote in his Observer review this week, Stanfield’s “O’Neal remains something of a cipher wrapped around an exploding volcano” and the “melodiousness in the way Kaluuya responds to his fellow actors.” It’s unquestionably a tragedy, but there is a kind of hope in the telling. Watch Judas and the Black Messiah on HBO Max.

Bliss

Starring Owen Wilson as a dejected divorcee and Salma Hayek as a woman who attempts to convince him that his reality is a fabrication, Bliss is a sci-fi love story with a lot of ideas crammed into its 103-minute runtime. It doesn’t hit every mark, as the reviews will tell you, but if you’re a fan of director Mike Cahill’s more humanist sci-fi shtick (Another Earth, I Origins), you may want to give it a shot. Watch Bliss on Amazon Prime.

To All the Boys: Always and Forever

Every love story needs its ending, and that’s what To All the Boys: Always and Forever promises to be for Netflix’s runaway rom-com hit trilogy. Noah Centineo and Lana Condor return as star-crossed lovers Peter and Lara Jean in the third entry directed by series veteran Michael Fimognari, who spoke to Observer this week about how much he loves great teen movies. If you’re a fan of romantic comedy, this is the Valentine’s Day weekend watch for you. Watch To All the Boys: Always and Forever on Netflix.

