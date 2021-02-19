Wix Website Builder Review: Cost, Pricing Plans and Templates

Start your journey to building a new site and trying Wix for free as we look at Wix website builder pricing plans, free trial options, plans cost, variety of templates, main features, and tools reviews.

If you’re looking to create a website for your business, your blog, or for personal use, you might want to make it yourself rather than hire someone to make it for you. Not everyone has the money to pay a professional to design their site, so thankfully there are some options for people who want to make a site on their own.

Wix is a major free website builder and one of the most popular on the market. Does it have enough features for you to make the site you want? Does it offer effective customer support to make the setup process easy and to help you when you get stuck? Can it accommodate a wide variety of website types, even proving useful as a free website builder for businesses?

We’re going to review it in-depth for you, going into all the aspects of the site and comparing it to the other options out there. We’ll look at the good and the bad so that you can decide if it’s a good choice for you.

A Look at What Wix Is

Wix is a free website builder, and it has all the tools you would expect from a robust site builder. It offers integration with a variety of apps and even a monthly subscription plan to give you more tools to work with, better support, and a more powerful site. The apps include chat tools, photo galleries, payment options, a countdown clock, birthday reminders, and much more.

Wix was created in 2005 and operates on a freemium busies model. That means that there is a Wix cost if you want the premium packages and all that those entail. However, you can use Wix for free and build a website of your own and never pay a penny until you publish the site. It’s up to you how you want to use it, and that freedom is what makes this one of the best website builder platforms around. Is it the best, though? We’ll get to that.

Wix Review Video

Who Is Wix Made for?

The free aspect of the site and the fact that for some people there is no Wix cost initially is what makes this ideal for people who are just building sites for fun. Maybe they want to make a fan website or use Wix to make a vanity site, basically telling everyone about them or their accomplishments. Wix is great for that, but how does it rate for businesses and those trying to make a profit or garner a following through their site?

The Wix website builder is made for businesses too, which is why there is a Wix website cost. There are apps and upgrades available for website creators to plug into their own site on Wix and do more with their site. They can create a marketplace through their site, buying and selling goods and services. They can link to social media pages, establishing their presence online, and they can create interactive elements to their site, such as user quizzes, surveys, links, buttons, and more.

So, Wix is made for more than just people having fun online. It is made for serious businesspeople and those trying to use their website to develop a career.

The Cost of Using Wix

What kind of pricing packages does Wix offer? There is more than one option for a monthly subscription to Wix, and you should know what your options are and how much they cost.

The basic Wix pricing package is just $4.50 a month. That will get you access to the Internet, basically. It connects you to the web and gives you some storage space and a bit of speed for your site.

If you go with the $8.50 a month plan, called the Combo plan, you get to publish 30 minutes of videos on your site and you get more storage space and faster site speed.

The Unlimited plan is $12.50 a month and will let you have a full hour of video on your site, as well as unlimited bandwidth and 10 gigabytes of storage.

The most expensive Wix website cost is $24.50 a month, called the VIP plan. This gives you unlimited bandwidth, 5 hours of videos, 35 gigabytes of storage, and special customer care treatment. So, if you call the Wix customer service number, you get put through faster than the people who pay less for their subscription plan.

Is Wix free? It can be, and you can play around with the site for a long time and work on adding and changing things as you like, but as soon as you publish the site to the internet, you have to pay for that. You will need to choose one of the Wix plans listed above.

The good news about this website builder is that its plans are often available at a discounted price. They may be half off from time to time, and if you are on the fence about whether to pay the Wix website cost or you are not sure if you want to spring for the more expensive plans, then wait for a sale. You can pay much less for an entire year and get all the benefits of paying for the full price plan.

You may also be able to take advantage of a Wix promo code offered by some websites that provide coupons and other discounts across the internet. With a Wix coupon code, you can save money on specific packages and not have to pay full price. Be sure to check for any coupon codes that might be available before you sign up for Wix. A Wix coupon could save you a lot of money over the course of the year, cutting your total costs by as much as half. Just don’t count on the coupon codes to always be available to you. They are typically only available for first-time users.

Wix Advantages and Disadvantages

There are a few pros and cons we want to share with you about the Wix website. To make sure we are being as honest as possible with this review, we want to detail the bad with the good.

Advantages:

Simple design makes the website builder intuitive and easy to use

Quick and easy to add in apps and images

Work is saved automatically so it never gets lost

Massive onsite FAQ and help function to answer all of your questions

Allows you to animate text

Lots of templates to start with

Disadvantages:

Impossible to change templates once your site is published

Slower load times when compared to its competitors

May have to spend more on third-party apps for scalability

Is Wix a Good Option for You?

What potential website builders need to consider is whether Wix is a good option for their website building needs. Will it offer them the features and apps that they need in order to make the website they are planning to make. Will it allow them to make their business successful and profitable? You might not be expecting much from what is initially a free website builder, so is this a good website for you?

The basic plan does quite a bit for what you pay for it. It connects you and gives you a little room to grow. On the plus side, you get tons of options, and your Wix login gives you access to a lot of functionality that other website builder platforms do not offer.

The Wix editor is quite robust, packing a lot of functionality into an easy-to-use interface. What makes this the best website builder for new website creators is that you can easily change up features on your site or add functionality like animations and embedded videos, and you can do it all with a few clicks. You don’t have to know computer or website coding to do any of this, which is a big advantage to using Wix.

It’s made for people who are not well versed in computers or site-building. You don’t have to know about SEO, preparing lines of codes, optimizing a site, or any of that technical stuff. Wix does it all for you, advising you about things that may need to change or be upgraded to improve the site. It automatically catches a lot of the problems that new website users will run into and is prepared to offer a solution for you.

Wix is ideal as a website builder for people who want to make their website their own way but don’t have any website building experience. If you feel overwhelmed by other website creators or you want a lot of the creating process done for you when it comes to building a website, Wix may be the way to go.

User Reviews for Wix

What are the Wix .com reviews saying? According to the customer reviews, the Wix domain ranks as one of the best website builder platforms available. Wix.com ranks highly in areas like features and functionality, and customers find the Wix website user-friendly. Here are a few Wix reviews from customers.

Brody S. says that the site was easy to use and that “it didn’t take long to learn everything.”

Customer C P. in their Wix review wrote that there were some great bells and whistles in the website builder and that there were renewal options that let them auto renew, cancel the subscription, or manually renew.

Customer Vanessa R.’s Wix review stated that the site is the best website builder for making a personal business website. She liked the free trial and the customization tools.

Jim H. thinks that the Wix cost is very reasonable and that the site offers great value for his money. In his Wix review, he praises the Wix stock photo library and wealth of options provided.

Wix pricing plans are not popular with everyone, as some customers say that they were overcharged or that they were charged without their permission, and these issues pop up from time to time in the reviews. Overall, though, customers seem very pleased with the Wix website builder, according to our research.

Is Wix Easy to Use?

Ease of use is probably the top-selling point for the Wix website. It’s the vast library of Wix templates that help to get people on the right foot as they build their own websites. They have an easy road to just putting a site together and getting the site published since everything is explained to them and everything is broken down into step-by-step tutorials.

You might think with such an easy setup process that your options would be limited, but the website builder actually does a good job of just letting you do things the way you want to do them.

The Wix website is designed to just ask you questions about how you want your site to look and what purpose you are using the site for. Then, it builds a site around those answers for you. It lets you get as involved as you want in the creation process, but a lot of the work is being done for you behind the scenes, through the template process.

There are two methods for building your own website through Wix. You can use the Wix ADI option that builds your website by asking you questions, or you can use Wix editor and take control of everything yourself. We appreciated how easy it was to use and that the Wix website gave us some options.

How Wix Measures up to the Competition

In order to give you a fair analysis of the free website builder and to help determine what might be the best website builder, we stacked up Wix to competing websites.

Squarespace is one of the biggest competitors among free website builder platforms. Comparing Wix vs Squarespace, it appears that Wix has more features and is more robust, with a lot more options. However, Squarespace’s fewer features are handled better in some aspects. There is more thought put into the fewer features, making them function better in some aspects than what Wix is offering. Still, if you want to make a fully-featured website with all of the bells and whistles, Wix seems to be the better option. It simply does more as one of the best website builder options we have seen.

Wix pricing is more expensive than Squarespace as well, with Squarespace’s most expensive plan coming in at $12 a month. What you get with the Wix website builder, however, is a lot more control than you do with Squarespace. In that regard, Squarespace simply isn’t as good as Wix is, when you want to personalize the site exactly to your liking and make it look and feel exactly like what you envision in your head.

While Wix create website options are more expansive and more customizable, the cost is going to turn some people away. We know some people come to that site expecting a Wix free website experience, but then they find out that to publish their site and to get it to go live they will have to pay. That can be disappointing, but no website builder is actually free that offers you your own domain. That’s a bare minimum feature you will have to pay for, whether you are using Wix or some other service.

Weebly and GoDaddy are probably the two other biggest website builder competitors. They cater more specifically to business owners, offering personalized sites that are geared toward bringing in customers and making sales while making the site look as professional as possible. Weebly is one of the most expensive options, and GoDaddy is cheaper than any of the others we have looked at, but they fall short when it comes to true customization. That’s where Wix excels and what makes it a website builder for everyone, not just for businesses.

Does Wix Have Decent Templates?

The Wix website templates are what most people know the site for, and they are what makes it stand out from the competition. We want to discuss those for a moment and tell you a bit more about what they are and how they work.

The website template is a predesigned setup for your site, determine how it looks, how it is all arranged, and what it can do. There are lots of these templates provided already by Wix. They are basically websites that are already designed in specific ways, and you can just plug in your details for whichever one you choose.

The fact that there are so many means that your site probably won’t look exactly like someone else’s, especially when you play around with the Wix filters and the apps and such. From the Wix dashboard, you can choose one of the templates as a starting point and then go from there to make a wholly original site that looks nothing like anything that anyone else is making.

Using the website builder, the starting template can turn into something very different when you are finished. If you aren’t sure how to use the template or how to make the kind of site you are wanting, then Wix customer service can assist you.

There are 100s of templates available, ensuring that you can start off your site on the right foot, giving it the look and feel that you want. The templates range from fun and colorful to serious and business-oriented.

What Tools Does Wix Offer?

Wix gives you a lot of tools to work with, allowing you to create a truly personalized and fully customized site. The Wix logo maker lets you create a logo that has a unique appearance, and you can choose from a wide range of colors and design templates.

With your Wix.com login, you can tweak your template design as much as you want and even switch between templates until you find one you are satisfied with. You can’t change the template for your site, however, once the site has gone live. So, keep that in mind and understand the limitations of a Wix account going in. However, even though you cannot change the template at that point, you can still customize a lot of aspects of the site, making a Wix logo that suits you and playing around with the Wix filter cross references to create a uniform look for your site.

You can change your pricing plan as well, upgrading from a basic plan to one of the Wix premium plans whenever you like. When it comes time to change or renew your subscription for the Wix pricing, you can change yours to whatever you like, choosing manual renewal or auto renewal.

Our Overall Score for Wix

We have compared Wix to Weebly, Squarespace, and GoDaddy and determined that Wix is the best website builder right now. The reasons for this are its vast options, ease of use, and value for money.

The drag and drop site building tools make it a breeze to put together a site that looks how you want. And while the Wix interface is designed for simplicity, there are much deeper tools available as well. Anyone wanting to personalize the site colors and filters and fonts can do so without much trouble, just by playing around with the options. Then, for those who want to get into coding, Wix also offers Corvid by Wix. This is a more in-depth site-building tool that allows for coding and more technical editing, but it isn’t required that you use it.

The help tools on the site are very intuitive and informative as well. You may never need to contact Wix customer service in order to get help with designing the site because of how easy everything is to operate.

Wix is our top pick for website builders, free or otherwise, because of what it offers. You aren’t going to find an easier-to-use interface anywhere, at least for now. Looking at the competition, they may have an advantage over Wix in a few areas, but for people who have never made a website before, Wix just gets our vote because of how simple it is.

You can go from creating a Wix sign in for the first time to having an operational site in a matter of minutes. Just dragging and dropping your content onto the premade templates is super easy and fast. You can drag and drop in logos, visuals, gifs, videos, and more. If you have been sitting on an idea for a website for a while and just never pulled the trigger on it because of how intimidating it seemed to make a site, then Wix may be the one to change your mind.

Lots of people already have a functional site through Wix, and they are living their dreams of operating their own website. Those who get stuck can just refer to the instructional videos that explain everything in simple terms and make it easy to understand how to operate Wix and build a site the way you want it.

Wix Review FAQ

Let’s cover a few of the more common questions to help you decide if Wix might be what you are looking for in a website builder.

How much does Wix cost?

It’s free to create a site, use the templates, and modify the site to your liking. Once your site is connected to a domain and to Google, though, that will cost you. You will have to sign up for one of the Wix plans, ranging from the basic plan at $4.50 a month all the way up to the premium VIP plan for $24.50 a month.

Are there discounts available?

Yes, you can save money by getting a promo code or coupon for your Wix subscription plan, and you may be able to get plans for as little as 50% off from time to time. Wix runs its own sales and then works with coupon and rebate sites to help customers save money and entice them to sign up for plans.

Can I change my subscription plan?

Once your Wix plan has expired, you can renew it, set it to auto-renew, cancel it or change it up for another one. Keep in mind that when it comes time to renew, the prices of the plans may have changed.

Can I use a Wix-built site as a business site?

You can make a Wix ecommerce site that can be used to promote your company, buy and sell goods and services, reach customers, connect to social media pages you own, and more. Everything you need to operate a business site is available in the tools that Wix provides, though you may need to upgrade to one of the more premium plans to get all of the tools that you are wanting.

Can I change my site once it is live?

You can change a lot of aspects of your site once it has been connected to the web and can be found on Google searches. You can change your logo, site content, and even the look and color of the site. You can add new pages, modify and edit as needed, and upload new videos and delete old ones as necessary. The only thing you cannot do once the site is live is change your template. If you want an entirely different template, you will have to start over from scratch.

Can I link to other sites and pages I own through my Wix website?

Yes, you can create embedded or nonintegrated links on your site, connecting to Facebook, Instagram, other domains you own, personal pages, your LinkedIn profile, and more.

Can I use an existing domain name that I own?

Yes, you can connect your existing domain. Just use the Domain tab on the Wix interface.

Will Wix work on Mac and PC?

Wix works on all of the latest versions of Mac and Windows operating systems. So as long as your operating system is up to date, it should run Wix just fine.

Will Wix work on a mobile phone?

Wix is designed to be compatible with smartphone devices, including the major brands. It will work with the latest UI updates, and the site operators keep the site maintained to ensure it is functional with all the latest mobile updates.

What is advantage of paying for some of the higher-end Wix subscription plans?

You get more storage space, more bandwidth, and the option to upload more minutes of video to the site. If you get the VIP plan, you can get access to faster customer service care as well. You will have to decide if these additional perks are worth the extra price, based on your website’s needs, what you want to do with the site, and what you can afford.

Will Wix own my content if I create a site with them?

No, Wix owns none of the content that you make on your site. Their terms of service state that they don’t claim ownership of anything that their users create.

Can I optimize my Wix site for SEO?

Wix actually offers some SEO tools in its site for you to use and provides advice about SEO optimization so that your site can rank well on Google. It’s not an exhaustive SEO database nor is it as powerful as hiring an SEO expert for your site, but it is a lot more than most other website builders provide, and it will help your site to rank well on Google’s search engine.

Will my website take up space on my computer?

No, if you make a Wix website, you will benefit from their hosting service. They take care of all the bandwidth necessary to run the site, though some cookies may be stored on your computer. The bulk of the memory comes from Wix, though.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.