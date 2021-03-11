AskNow Review: Is an AskNow Psychic Reading Worth It?

In this AskNow review, we’ll examine if Asknow is a good choice for psychic readings by phone and by email.

To test them, we called their phone number 1-888-815-1999 and tried their 5 minute free trial then extended for a full 1 hour after using a total of 6 psychic readers. We also read and compiled dozens of user reviews from forums and message boards around the web.

Let’s jump into a quick overview of our findings before we dive deeper into AskNow.

🔎 AskNow First Look:

👍 What We Liked

New client rate $1 per minute

5 minutes free

24/7 customer support

Wide range of price points

Can call their

👎 What We Didn’t Like

Expensive elite/master advisors

No psychic sort feature

No satisfaction guarantee

🎟️ Deals Available

Why Should I Use a Psychic Website Such as AskNow?

Getting answers from psychics can be an important step in making life choices. When you’re wondering about a relationship, whether to make a career change or your financial future, getting input from an advisor can help you make this decision.

This is equally true when you’re facing life issues you don’t know how to resolve. Speaking with a psychic on a site like AskNow can help you see the options before you. Then, you can evaluate what the best choice for you is.

Finally, talking with a psychic advisor can also be useful when you have recently suffered a loss. A medium can help connect you with your loved ones and bring you closure.

How Do I Use the AskNow Website?

To use AskNow, first decide whether you prefer phone readings or chat psychic readings, as the site offers both.

Then, determine which introductory package is right for you; packages are offered at $1 per minute. You’ll get five free minutes with your purchase to use with an elite advisor or master advisor.

After the intro offer, you can choose to continue with master advisors for $13+ a minute, elite advisors for $10-$12.99 a minute, or top-rated advisors for $3.99-$9.99 a minute. Top-rated advisors have the lowest price point the site offers.

Once you find the psychic you want to speak to, you can call or chat with them if they are available, or you can ask for a callback if they are busy or away. You also have the option of scheduling an appointment.

To book a session, you’ll need to register. The site leads you to this page when you start to schedule your appointment. You will need a credit card to register for the trial offer.

Types of Readings Available on AskNow

AskNow experts offer psychic readings in nine main categories. Though you don’t need to select a specialty, choosing one can ensure you’ll get a psychic specialist in your area.

Love & Relationship

Love and relationship experts answer questions about your love or family life. They can discuss exes, break-ups, soulmate connections, and other queries related to relationships.

Money & Finance

When you’re worried about money, psychics in this category can clarify the issues and help guide you towards the next best steps to take. Their financial advice may focus on career issues, such as finding higher-paying work, as well as money itself.

Careers & Goals

Careers and goals psychics focus on your work situation. If you’re feeling stuck or unsure whether to make a job change, they can provide clarification that will help you decide.

Tarot Readers

Tarot readers use decks of 78 tarot cards to answer your questions or see your general situation. Each of these cards has a particular meaning and symbolism, helping you see the energies affecting your life in different areas.

Spiritual Guides

These psychics use spirit guides to respond to your questions. By connecting to your energy and asking their guides about your issues, they can provide guidance in a particular area of your life.

Numerology

Numerologists use your birth date and your full name to calculate important numbers in your life. These numbers then give insight into your fate, talents, weaknesses, and destiny.

Astrology Readings

Astrologers look at the placement of the planets when you were born, the planets now, and future placements to describe general life trends as well as specific events that could affect you.

Past Lives

Past life psychics tune into your energy to see what baggage and skills from past lives are still affecting you in this one. They can assist you in moving on from old issues while still making the most of your talents.

Dream Analysis

Dream analysts examine the symbols in your dreams to give you guidance from your own subconscious. They are particularly useful when you’re facing an issue or difficult choice.

Best Psychics Available on AskNow

In looking at reviews from around the internet, as well as customer reviews from AskNow clients, we’ve zeroed in on the best psychics AskNow has to offer.

Devin Starlight

With 21 years’ experience, Devin Starlight has conducted nearly 2,000 psychic readings on AskNow alone and has an average five-star rating. He focuses on past lives and manifestation, as well as other topics.

A master advisor, Devin charges $13 a minute after the initial offer and five free minutes.

Psychic Clarissa

Clarissa has done more than 15,000 readings with AskNow, with an average five-star rating. Her specialties include love/relationship questions and tarot reading.

After the initial offer and five free minutes, Clarissa (a master advisor) charges $13 per minute.

Medium Jozette

As her name suggests, Jozette is a psychic medium, channeling messages from those who have passed on. She has conducted nearly 40,000 readings with an average review of five stars.

Once you have used the intro offer, Jozette charges $13 per minute.

How to Find a Psychic on AskNow

To find a psychic on the site, click “Psychics” on the main menu. On the Psychic page, you can then look at the profiles directly or first filter them.

There are two filter options. You can filter by whether you want the session to be on the phone or by chat, or in Spanish. Or you can click on the “Filter by” criteria to get more criteria, including availability, price and experience, reading types, and categories of specialty.

Once you have filtered the psychics, you then see their short listings. These show their availability, areas of expertise, languages, basic credentials, methods (call or chat), level, experience, and zodiac sign.

To get more information, click “Full Profile” for each psychic. On the full profile page, you will see additional information about the psychic, as well as ratings and reviews from clients. A review can tell you about the psychic’s style and demeanor as well as their skills.

AskNow Free Trial

Unlike some other psychic reading platforms, AskNow offers both reduced pricing and minutes for free for new users. Their offers include 30 minutes for $30, 20 minutes for $20, and also let you get 5 minutes free with an elite or master advisor.

Once your free psychic offer has expired, you have the choice of continuing with the current psychic at a higher rate or choosing an advisor from the “top-rated” category, who charges less. However, a top-rated psychic is still experienced.

To get the AskNow offer, you will need to create an account, including a username and a password. You will also need to enter your credit card information to purchase the initial package. You can either do this using their online form or call +1-800-227-5669. To learn about the other psychic readings for free go here.

Customer Reviews of AskNow

To find the most useful reviews of AskNow, we’ve looked all over the internet to get real client feedback. Here are the reviews that will best help you make a choice about the site!

Alternatives to AskNow

Kasamba provides an introductory offer of three minutes free for each new advisor you try. Unlike AskNow, where the intro offer has to be used on the same psychic, Kasamba allows you to try multiple psychics free.

Kasamba offers email readings, making them a good alternative to AskNow if you’re looking for a remote reading. They are also a good choice if you are uncertain which psychic to pick.

Psychic Source offers video readings, in addition to phone readings and chat readings. They also conduct readings via Facebook. Their offer for new clients includes three free minutes when you purchase a larger package at $1 per minute.

If you’re looking to try a reading via social media, Psychic Source is a good choice.

Keen also provides email readings, as well as providing chat transcripts for online chat readings. Their introductory offer of three free minutes lets you try an advisor before making a greater financial investment.

When you want a record of your chat reading, Keen is a strong option to try.

AskNow FAQs

What Should I Expect From an Online Psychic Reading on AskNow?

Once you connect with your advisor, they will ask you about any issues you want to focus on during your session. If you want a general psychic reading about your life at the moment, you can explain this.

The psychic will then tune into your energy. They may do this using tools, such as angel cards or clairvoyant skills. Then, they will answer your question or describe what you’re facing in your life right now.

It is best to let them speak until they are finished, as this allows them to provide their psychic reading uninterrupted. Write down your questions as you go and ask them at the end of the session.

How Is AskNow Different From Other Psychic Services?

AskNow is different in that it allows for easy connections to their psychics. On the phone, this is one-click calling; online, you can get in line for a psychic who is busy or ask for a callback.

One key difference with AskNow is that the site highlights the astrological sign of each psychic. This allows you to choose someone who is most compatible with you for reading.

In addition, they’re different because their new customer offer allows you to try out their most experienced psychics at the elite or master level. It’s like having psychics near me, anywhere in the world.

Is There Customer Support on AskNow Psychics?

Yes. If you have a question or issue, you can email them at customerservice@asknowcom. You can also reach them on the phone at +1-800-227-5669. Their customer service team is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Does AskNow Have an App?

It does! You can get the AskNow app on the Apple store. On the app, you can view psychic profiles and connect with advisors, get your daily horoscope, and reach customer service.

The AskNow app is well adapted for mobile use, so you can access advisors quickly on the go. As one user review states, “The App is clean and easy to navigate.” It also lets you read articles. Connecting you with all key aspects of the main site, AskNow lets you use their resources at your convenience.

What Payment Methods Does AskNow Accept?

AskNow accepts major credit and debit cards, including Visa, Mastercard, Discover, and American Express.

Can I Request a Refund from AskNow?

You can get a refund during your first reading by ending the call and contacting customer service. They will refund up to five minutes of your reading. If you are a returning customer, contact customer service.

AskNow Review: Key Takeaways

AskNow is a legitimate psychic platform that offers high-rated psychic advisors with numerous specialties. However, some user reviews mention experiences with psychics who were not a good fit for that person, as well as those providing questionable advice.

To get the best AskNow experience, choose a psychic who fits your criteria by using the filter function on the website. Spend time looking at any customer feedback and reviews for more information. Then, use the trial offer to ensure they are a good match.

Have you used AskNow before? What was your psychic experience like?

