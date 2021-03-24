Away Luggage Is Having a Surprise Sale—Here’s What to Buy

The nylon navy Everywhere Bag is sure to be a staple of your travel wardrobe.

After a year of spending way more time sitting at home than we ever thought possible, it’s starting to look like travel is *finally* on the horizon in the not too distant future. Yes, there’s still a ways to go before we can all start jetting off on those relaxing getaways we’ve been dreaming about for so long, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start planning early, right?

If you’re already contemplating a chic new suitcase for your future travels, then you’re in luck, as Away just announced its second-ever sale. The celeb-approved travel accessories brand is now offering a number of their signature suitcases, backpacks and totes for 30 percent off, and the sale includes a mix of Away’s classic hardcase luggage along with limited-edition products from past collaborations.

The 30 percent off sale begins today, March 24, and lasts through March 30. The discount doesn’t apply to Away’s entire inventory, but does include all colors of the Everywhere Bag, the Expandable Bigger Carry-on, the Backpack, the Daypack and the Longitude and Latitude Totes, as well as the Minis. The cult-favorite hardcase Carry-on, Bigger Carry-on, Medium and Large suitcases are also offered for 30 percent off in a selection of shades.

Even a few of the luxe Aluminum Edition suitcases are on sale, in addition to one of our personal favorite pieces of luggage, Away’s Bigger Carry-on with a leather pocket that is a true lifesaver when you’re not checking a bag.

Away is bringing back a few fan favorites from past limited-edition collections, like the first Serena Williams x Away launch, including packing cubes, shoe cubes and the red expandable and hardcase suitcases in a few different sizes.

There are also pieces from the Rashida Jones x Away collab, like the tablet case, belt bag, duffle and ombre hardcase luggage, as well as a few items from the Holiday collection.

Scroll through to see a few of our favorite pieces from Away’s big sale as we daydream about our next getaways, and head to the travel brand’s website to shop the full discounted collection.