Away Luggage Is Having a Surprise Sale—Here’s What to Buy

By
Away just announced it's second-ever sale. Scroll through for our favorite travel accessories to shop the classic and limited edition pieces included in the brand's sale.
One of our personal favorites.
The Blush Everywhere Bag.
The brand's signature hardcase suitcase in Brick.
You'll use the Black Expandable Bigger Carry-on for all your travels.
All the Minis are included in the sale.
We love the Coast shade.
The Longitude Tote is perfect for everyday use, too.
This neutral pink shade is so chic.
The Serena Williams x Away Expandable suitcases are also discounted.
The nylon navy Everywhere Bag is sure to be a staple of your travel wardrobe.
The Backpack.
The Daypack.
Seriously, this hue!
There's a special version of Away's Aluminum Edition suitcase.
This pint-sized bag from the Holiday collection is too cute.
The Rashida Jones x Away copper hardcase is one of the brand's limited edition pieces.
A chic duffle is always good to have.
And the Belt Bag.
After a year of spending way more time sitting at home than we ever thought possible, it’s starting to look like travel is *finally* on the horizon in the not too distant future. Yes, there’s still a ways to go before we can all start jetting off on those relaxing getaways we’ve been dreaming about for so long, but that doesn’t mean we can’t start planning early, right?

If you’re already contemplating a chic new suitcase for your future travels, then you’re in luck, as Away just announced its second-ever sale. The celeb-approved travel accessories brand is now offering a number of their signature suitcases, backpacks and totes for 30 percent off, and the sale includes a mix of Away’s classic hardcase luggage along with limited-edition products from past collaborations.

Limited-edition items from the Rashida Jones x Away collection are included in the sale.

The 30 percent off sale begins today, March 24, and lasts through March 30. The discount doesn’t apply to Away’s entire inventory, but does include all colors of the Everywhere Bag, the Expandable Bigger Carry-on, the Backpack, the Daypack and the Longitude and Latitude Totes, as well as the Minis. The cult-favorite hardcase Carry-on, Bigger Carry-on, Medium and Large suitcases are also offered for 30 percent off in a selection of shades.

Even a few of the luxe Aluminum Edition suitcases are on sale, in addition to one of our personal favorite pieces of luggage, Away’s Bigger Carry-on with a leather pocket that is a true lifesaver when you’re not checking a bag.

Away is bringing back a few fan favorites from past limited-edition collections, like the first Serena Williams x Away launch, including packing cubes, shoe cubes and the red expandable and hardcase suitcases in a few different sizes.

Now’s the time to stock up on staples.

There are also pieces from the Rashida Jones x Away collab, like the tablet case, belt bag, duffle and ombre hardcase luggage, as well as a few items from the Holiday collection.

Scroll through to see a few of our favorite pieces from Away’s big sale as we daydream about our next getaways, and head to the travel brand’s website to shop the full discounted collection.

