Best Autoflower Seeds: The Top 10 Autoflowering Strains You Can Buy Online

If you’re looking to grow your own marijuana, autoflowering cannabis seeds are one of the easiest ways to go about it. Easy to grow outdoors and requiring less work than regular weed seeds, autoflowering cannabis strains are perfect for both beginners and busy growers.

These indoor or outdoor plants are very convenient!

That doesn’t mean that all the strains are equally good, though. There are dozens to choose from, and given that it can take weeks to grow something you can smoke, buying the wrong strain can be quite the buzzkill indeed.

Here are the 10 best autoflowering strains you’ll find online!

The Top 10 Autoflowering Seeds in 2021

1. White Widow – Best Auto Seeds Overall

Pros

Creates energy and euphoria

Good for introverts

8 weeks flowering time

Easily grows indoors or outdoors

Cons

Flavor isn’t ideal

Auto White Widow is one of the most famous indica dominant strains in the world, and for good reason: it’s extremely potent. It’s a hybrid strain that’s a bit heavier on the sativa side, with just 8 weeks from seed to harvest.

This strain will give you equal hits of euphoria and energy, making Auto White Widow a great choice for anyone who doesn’t like to feel drowsy while they smoke. It’s also known for sparking creativity, giving a powerful mental buzz to artists and accountants alike.

Auto White Widow is a great all-rounder strain.

It’s remarkably easy for first-time cannabis growers as well, and you don’t have to be a pro to get your flowers to bloom. It also has a complex and appealing aroma, so you won’t have to worry about the smell lingering.

The flavor isn’t as refreshing as the smell, unfortunately, but that’s a small price to pay for everything else that White Widow can offer.

2. Blueberry – Best Indica Dominant Auto Seeds

Pros

80% indica dominant

8 weeks flowering time

Requires little space to grow

Won’t make you too drowsy

Cons

Will give you cottonmouth

Strong blueberry flavor

If you want something to take the edge off, then heavily indica-dominant Blueberry auto seeds are the perfect choice. This 80% indica option is fantastic for unwinding after a long, stressful day.

This is a hardy, forgiving strain, so even if you make a few mistakes along the way it’s unlikely to die on you. It does especially well growing indoors as well, and its compact size allows you to grow it anywhere, even in smaller areas.

Great if you have a small weed-growing space!

It will give you cottonmouth, though, so be sure to drink a lot while you’re smoking it. It’s also heavy on the blueberry flavor, which will turn some people on and others off. At 8 weeks from seed to harvest, it’s hard to complain at that convenience.

3. Gorilla Glue – Best for Medical Marijuana Users

Pros

Extremely high in THC

Good for pain sufferers

8 weeks flowering time

Equally suitable for indoor or outdoor growth

Cons

Lower yield than other strains

May cause paranoia

There are THC levels up to 26% in Gorilla Glue, making it one of the most loaded strains in the world today. It’s perfect for pain sufferers, or anyone looking to get a heavy buzz. As with any strain with high THC content, though, it may cause paranoia.

This particular strain has won multiple awards, including the High Times Jamaican World Cup. That’s because, in addition to having quite the kick, autoflower cannabis seeds growers can grow this indoors or outdoors easily. It’s resistant to mold and mildew, and doesn’t require light manipulation in order to bud.

This autoflower strain is uplifting while still producing a powerful sedative effect, helping you to relax while still feeling fantastic. If you want something to make your nights in as memorable as your nights out, Gorilla Glue is the perfect choice for you.

4. Bruce Banner – Best for a Mellow Buzz

Pros

Creates a light buzz

Long-lasting high

Very relaxing effect

High-yield strain

Cons

Prone to mold

Only suitable for indoor growth

If you want something you can smoke while you go about your day, Bruce Banner gives a light, easygoing buzz that won’t interfere with your ability to think.

This strain grows well in low-humidity situations, so you don’t have to turn your apartment into a greenhouse. You will need plenty of ventilation, though, as it can be prone to mold.

Yikes.

Still, this is an excellent option for beginners, as it’s a very high-yield strain. Even if you have a black thumb, you should be able to get something to smoke out of these seeds.

5. Northern Lights – Best for Mental Health

Pros

Buds are coated in resin

90% indica dominant

7-8 weeks flowering time

Relaxes body and mind

Cons

Skunky flavor

Highly sedative effect

Northern Lights is one of the best autoflowering seeds, as it’s simple, it’s high-yield, and it flowers quickly. If you’re impatient, this auto seeds strain won’t make you wait long.

The indica-heavy buds are absolutely coated in resin, and it creates a dreamy state when smoked. It’s excellent for pain relief, and it relaxes the body as well as the mind. If you work a stressful, physical job, Northern Lights will make you forget about it at the end of the day.

We all need that sometimes.

This autoflowering seed is highly disease-resistant, so you shouldn’t have any issues during the growth process. With indoors or outdoors growth options, this autoflowering strain is as convenient as it gets.

6. Girl Scout Cookies Extreme – Best Low Maintenance Marijuana Seeds

Pros

Extremely hardy weed plants

Requires little attention

Great for social situations

8 weeks from seed to harvest

Cons

Makes small buds

Gives a fierce case of the munchies

It takes quite a bit of effort to kill a Girl Scout Cookies Extreme plant, as it’s capable of warding off mold, bugs, and even frost. You won’t even need to pay much attention to it in order to get it to flower.

The buds are very small, though.

Nonetheless, there are delicious hints of chocolate and mint in the smoke, and it tastes like cookies (hence the name). That makes it very accessible to those who don’t generally like the smell or flavor of marijuana.

This strain will definitely give you a fierce case of the munchies, but it’s also useful for combating nausea, which is why it’s popular among chemo patients.

7. Super Skunk – Best Auto Flowering Seeds for Couch Lock

Pros

Great for physical relaxation

Leaves your head clear

Light, fruity flavor

8 weeks flowering time

Cons

Extremely skunky smell

Effects can creep up on you

Super Skunk won’t make you the life of the party, but it will make you feel like you’re partying while you stay home on the couch. This autoflowering strain has a powerful sedative effect, so don’t be surprised if you’re glued to your couch after smoking it.

As you might expect, given the name, this autoflower plant has an extremely skunky aroma, which many people find off-putting. Despite the smell, though, it has a light, fruity taste.

It’s refreshing!

This autoflowering strain is very easy to grow according to sfweekly, both indoors and out, and has an 8 week period from seed to harvest. You can easily create multiple harvests with this, even if you’re not an experienced grower.

8. Amnesia Haze – Best Auto Seeds for High THC

Pros

Fast-acting effects

Creates energy and euphoria

Smooth smoke with little coughing

High in CBD and THC

Cons

Effects don’t last long

Makes it hard to fall asleep

20% sativa and 80% indica, it doesn’t take long to start feeling the effects of Amnesia High, as they set in within 10 or 15 minutes. You’ll know when you start to feel them, though, as you’ll become noticeably energetic and giggly.

It’s an extremely smooth smoke, with sweet and sour undertones. If you’re prone to coughing when you smoke, this strain will go down easily.

That’s good to hear for me personally!

These autoflower marijuana plants are fairly high in THC and CBD, making them a good choice for chronic illnesses. It will induce the munchies as well, so if you don’t have an appetite, this should help.

9. Zkittlez – Best Auto Seeds for Sensitive Smokers

Pros

Quick 8 weeks flowering time

Sweet flavor and aroma

High THC content

Easy to grow in small spaces

Cons

May cause paranoia

Known to create dizziness

Zkittlez is one of the most THC-heavy autoflower strains around, registering at 23% THC in most cases. At 70% indica and 30% sativa, it’s one of the more indica-dominant auto seeds on this list.

The flavor is sweet, as you might expect from its candy-inspired name. There aren’t usually any side effects to speak of, either, and almost no odor while it’s being grown. It has a gentle, fruity aroma when smoked.

It can cause paranoia, as any THC-heavy strain will, and it may cause dizziness in some users. There’s no crash when you’re coming down, though. This indica-dominant strain is compact and easy to grow, doing well on windowsills and other small spaces.

10. Sour Diesel – Best for Focus

Pros

Elevates mood quickly

Improves focus and attention span

No couch lock

7-8 weeks from seed to harvest

Cons

Pungent odor

Relatively difficult to grow

Sour Diesel is an evenly-mixed hybrid, with 40% indica and 60% sativa. The autoflowering version has an end result that produces a strong, psychedelic high, but one that nevertheless allows you to function relatively normally.

The smell isn’t fantastic — they call it “Sour Diesel” for a reason, after all. It’s also a bit bitter, but the aftertaste is quite pleasant.

It’s no Chanel No. 5.

Keep in mind that Sour Diesel Auto can also be relatively difficult to grow, at least compared to many of the auto strains on this list. It’s sensitive to mildew and needs powerful lights to grow to its full potential, so make sure you’re a little more prepared for this one.

Are Autoflowers worth growing?

Autoflowering cannabis seeds are, almost by definition, geared towards inexperienced growers. They don’t require nearly as much attention as regular seeds, making them hard to screw up for newbies growing their first batches.

However, that doesn’t mean they’re just for rookies – experienced growers often love the convenience of auto seeds too.

Everything on the list above is relatively low-maintenance, but beyond that, you’ll find quite the variety. There’s everything from mild strains that give a gentle buzz to heavier options that will knock you on your couch.

Ultimately, finding the best auto seeds, like when you buy any cannabis seeds, will largely be a matter of personal preference. Having said that, though, we think at least one of the 10 strains mentioned above will be perfect for most smokers!

Auto Weed Seeds FAQs

How are autoflowering seeds different from regular seeds?

As the name suggests, autoflowering seeds will bloom on their own, whereas regular seeds require more encouragement.

Typically, to get regular seeds to bloom you need to alter their light schedule at a certain time. This requires keeping tabs on where the plants are in their life cycle, as well as having the gear necessary to trigger the flowering process.

Auto seeds have a shorter growing cycle and require less space.

The autoflowering version is often hardier and less sensitive to climate changes or pests and diseases. Basically, auto seeds require much less maintenance and supervision than regular weed seeds, but they’re usually more expensive as a result.

How long does it take to go from seed to harvest with autoflower cannabis seeds?

This will vary depending on the strain, but in most cases an autoflowering version takes 8-10 weeks.



This is faster than most regular seed strains, so if you’re in a hurry then autoflowering seeds are definitely the way to go.

Do auto seeds have less THC?

In most cases, autoflower seeds have less THC content than their regular counterparts. If you want the strongest buds possible, you might need to go through the hassle of growing regular seeds.

Also, as mentioned, you’ll have to pay for the convenience that autoflowering seeds provide. Not only are the seeds themselves usually more expensive, they require more light in the beginning of their life cycle.

Be prepared to shell out for good auto seeds!

Their compact size can work against you as well. While they require less space to grow, you’ll get less of a yield than you would from a regular strain. You may be able to make up for it by harvesting more often, though.

Autoflowering Seeds: The Easiest Way To Grow Cannabis Plants

If you’re looking to grow your own marijuana but want to minimize the amount of work involved, then autoflowering cannabis seeds are the way to go.

They’re low maintenance, require little space, and can be every bit as fun to smoke as regular seeds.

I Love Growing Marijuana is one of the best seed banks that has plenty of auto seeds to explore in a variety of indica-sativa ratios and strains.

Whichever seed bank you get them from, auto seeds give you all the benefits of growing your own marijuana with less of the stress. I hope you enjoyed this guide to the best autoflowering seeds in 2021!

