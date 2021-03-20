The Top 5 Best Creatine Supplements (2021): These Get Results

A good creatine supplement will give you the energy boost you need to lift heavier, workout with more intensity and build muscle faster.

But most of them are underdosed or have a horrible gritty taste which makes choosing the right one very tricky.

So today we’re going to talk about the best creatine supplements money can buy to help you nail your workouts and get you the results you deserve.

The Top 5 Best Creatine Supplements

Here’s our list of the top 5 best creatine supplements money can buy:

Why did these 5 make the list?

Carry on reading to find out!

Why Use Creatine Anyway?

Before we get to the first product on our list, let’s have a quick refresher on why anyone would want to use creatine in the first place.

Build Muscle Faster: Creatine is the most effective supplement for increasing lean body mass. Research shows that muscle size will increase by up to 20% when 3-5 grams is taken per day. And in another study of trained athletes, creatine was found to add over 5 pounds of muscle mass and 24 pounds to a bicep curl.

Gain Strength And Explosive Energy: Supplementing your diet with creatine has also been proven to result in increased strength and faster sprinting times.

Improve Focus: When tested over six weeks one study found that a 5g daily dosage of creatine improved levels of intelligence and working memory in 45 young adults so it’ll help keep you focused too.

Now let’s take a look at our number 1 pick!

1. Ultimate CRN-5 By Crazy Bulk

At number 1 on our list of the best creatine supplements we have Crazy Bulk’s Ultimate CRN-5.

Crazy Bulk sell an impressive line of supplements that will help take your workouts and physique to the next level.

With five sources of creatine, we think CRN-5 is going to offer you some impressive results.

Let’s take a look at the five types of creatine packed inside CNR-5:

Creatine Monohydrate: Studies show that when compared to a placebo, body mass can increase to 2.2kg during heavy resistance training thanks to creatine monohydrate.

Creatine Hydrochloride (HCL): This micronized creatine is over 30 times more soluble than monohydrate. And research shows it can also improve body mass for recreational weightlifters after 4 weeks of use.

Creatine Ethyl Ester: There’s evidence that creatine ethyl ester, when combined with resistance training, will improve body shape and strength for underweight non-athlete men.

Creatine Citrate Pyruvate: These are two types of creatine that, when combined, significantly boost your energy and performance during high-intensity training.

Tri-Creatine Malate: A six-week trial showed sprinters and long-distance runners benefitted from increased performance and endurance from using creatine malate supplements.

Tri-Sodium: Maintaining sodium levels is critical to muscle gain. By increasing your levels of sodium you help your body retain more fluid, which results in greater body mass and a fuller look for your muscles.

Aquamin Mg & Ag: These offer a natural source of magnesium that can prevent bone-loss and cramping from over-exercising.

Tri-Potassium: Potassium is an especially important mineral for your body, helping to regulate the balance of fluids in your body. But research shows it also has the power to lower your blood pressure and keep you healthy.

What Are People Saying About Crazy Bulk Ultimate CRN-5?

Jake highly recommends it!

He says he’s really noticed a boost to his strength and recovery.

And Dylan says that after 3 months he can lift heavier weights!

With an impressive 5 different types of creatine inside, Crazy Bulks Ultimate CRN-5 covers all your bases and is ideal if you’re looking to pack on muscle fast.

It comes in a delicious orange and mango flavor, which may sound a bit like tropical juice but it’s actually very refreshing!

CRN-5 will help you lift heavier weights, workout with more intensity, and get incredible pumps along the way so you can build an impressive physique that gets people noticing!

2. Tango By Redcon1

Second on our list of the best creatine supplements we have Tango by Redcon1.

Redcon1 is a fast-growing company who are focused on offering the highest quality supplements for those who train hard and want results.

Around a third of Redcon1 customers come from military, police or first-responder backgrounds so need to be in the best shape possible.

And if you are from the military, police or a first responder then you can get 25% off at checkout!

You can see what the company themselves have to say about Tango in the video below:

Their Tango creatine supplement has a special ingredient called Betaine Anhydrous.

Betaine Anhydrous will help go a long way in preventing your body from losing too much water during workouts and there are studies that suggest it will help boost muscle growth as well.

Sounds intriguing, doesn’t it?

Let’s Take A Look At What Else Is Inside:

Creatine Monohydrate: One study showed that when resistance exercise is supplemented with creatine monohydrate, muscle mass and strength are increased.

Creatine HCL: Research has shown that creatine HCL can help you get a more ripped physique when weightlifting.

Magnesium Creatine Chelate: A study compared endurance and bench press strength in groups taking magnesium creatine chelate and a placebo. And it found that the creatine group improved their performance more than the placebo group.

Taurine: This is an amino acid and a foundation for protein synthesis. Research shows that, when taken together, taurine and creatine can help you focus and workout for longer.

L-Ornithine HCL: This is another amino acid that, when supplemented 6 days before cycling, was shown to reduce fatigue by over 50%.

What Are People Saying About Tango?

AJ gave it 5 stars and said it keeps their muscles feeling full and strong!

JUAN says there are no side effects!

Michael even said it made him hold an extra 5 pounds!

Tango by Redcon1 is a powerful creatine that’s designed to fuel your muscles and give you explosive energy so you can crush your workouts and get the results you deserve.

It comes in 2 delicious ‘Strawberry’ and ‘Kiwi’ flavors and even an unflavored version so you can mix it into the drink of your choice!

Tango is a fantastic choice if you’re looking to build muscle, recover faster, and get a physique you can be proud of!

3. Thorne Creatine

At number 3 on our list of the best creatine supplements we have Thorne’s creatine.

Thorne has a genuine belief in good health and making supplements that help customers to push the limits of what’s possible.

In recent years they’ve partnered with over 100 professional sports teams and even supply the vitamins for UFC fighters!

Thorne’s creatine product has some impressive and unique features to check out.

First off, it uses a special creatine formula called Creapure.

Creapure is a pure form of creatine monohydrate.

And because Thorne supply supplements to sports teams and organisations their products are tested and 100% free of any banned substances.

This is perfect for athletes or anyone who wants to know what’s going into their body with nothing nasty added.

What’s In Thorne’s Creatine?

Thornes’s creatine supplement only contains one ingredient, Creapure which is a pure form of creatine monohydrate.

Creatine Monohydrate (Creapure): Creapure is a pure form of creatine monohydrate and has a higher concentration of creatine phosphate. It’s this compound that has been found to release ATP quicker giving you more energy to power up and build muscle faster.

What Are The Benefits Of Taking Thorne’s Creatine?

Pureness: First up, as it’s a pure form of creatine monohydrate so you can rest easy knowing you’re putting the good stuff into your body.

Made For Athletes: Thorne create products to help elite athletes, not just bodybuilders. If its good enough for professional athletes, then we’re pretty sure you will get some benefits too!

Diet Friendly: If you’re on a Vegan diet, or can only eat Halal or Kosher, you can be certain this is safe for you.

And if you want to load up on creatine, this 5g dosage could be taken four times a day to get you there!

What Are People Saying?

Thorne Creatine has some great 5-star reviews.

Plus, it’s been rated by healthline.com as the best overall creatine product for 2021.

Justin was inspired by the benefits for endurance athletes.

Peter says it mixes well and does not cause side effects.

And Russell G. is sold on the easy scooping!

Thorne’s Creatine is perfect if you’re an athlete or someone who wants a pure, no-nasties creatine powder to help take your workouts and physique to the next level.

4. Naked Creatine

At number 4 on our list of the best creatine supplements we have Naked creatine.

As you might be able to guess, this is another pure form of creatine monohydrate with nothing added by a company called ‘Naked’.

This is a company who take pride in their name, as they strip away any gimmicks and focus on offering the purest ingredients.

Their focus is on helping you meet your nutrition and fitness goals with the least additives included and that’s something we like!

Naked creatine only contains one ingredient, pure creatine monohydrate and because it’s micronized, the particles are 20 times smaller and get absorbed more easily by your body.

This makes it another great product if you’re a health-conscious individual because it’s:

Dairy-free

Gluten-free

GMO-free

Soy-free

Keto-friendly

Heavy metals tested

Vegan

If you’re someone who cares about what you put into your body or you have specific dietary requirements, then this could be a great choice for you.

And beyond the health benefits, there are also some positive features:

5g Micronized Creatine: One study showed how American college football players who took up to 25g of creatine monohydrate per day for 12 weeks made greater gains in muscle mass and strength.

Good Absorption: Micronized creatine has powder particles that are up to 20 times smaller than usual, which means it can be absorbed quicker.

Easy To Mix: Naked Creatine mixes well with other drinks like protein shakes.

What Are People Saying About Naked Creatine?

Naked Creatine has received 575 reviews on its website, with an overall 5-star rating so that shows how popular it is as a clean, no-junk product!

This customer says that it’s easy to mix and a good product:

Greg thought it tastes great when mixed with his protein.

D Trout said it helped both his mental abilities and his physical health.

Overall, Naked Creatine offers all the benefits of improved strength and recovery, with muscle gain.

But the difference is this is a pure, healthy alternative with zero additives, artificial ingredients or flavors.

If you’re looking for a pure creatine product that’s micronized for easy absorption to help you become more explosive during your workouts so that you can build muscle and get results, then Naked creatine is definitely one to checkout!

5. Micronized Creatine Powder

The fifth and final product on our list of the top 5 best creatine supplements is a Micronized Creatine Powder from Optimum Nutrition.

As one of the largest supplement providers in the world, Optimum Nutrition has set a Gold Standard for sports nutrition for over 30 years.

Focused on building performance for athletes, their products are sold across the globe.

What are the key benefits of this one?

3.4g Micronized Creatine: This is also a micronized creatine powder, which means it’s filtered down to make it easier for your body to absorb.

Easier to Bulk Up: Studies show that taking creatine increases water retention, which leads to increased cells in the body and the stimulation of muscle proteins.

No Gritty Taste: Because it’s micronized it doesn’t have a thick gritty taste.

Mixes Easily: This is designed to mix well with water , juice or a shake. You can also include this with your pre or post-workout protein shake.

Available In Two Sizes: This micronized creatine powder from Optimum Nutrition comes in two sizes: 317 grams (or 88 doses) and 534 grams (176 doses).

What Are People Saying About It?

On their website this product has over 130 reviews, with a 4.5 rating. And it’s also available on Amazon, where it has a 4.6 star rating with over 6,000 reviews!

Robson says it really helps with long workouts.

And Steve says it increases his strength and size by 2kg!

Plus, R said he could see real growth in size and increased reps.

The Micronized Creatine Powder from Optimum Nutrition is flavorless and mixes easily so it’s the perfect choice if you’re looking to add some creatine to your pre or post workout shakes and want to pack on some muscle.

Which One Is The Best Creatine Supplement For You?

So, there we have it the top 5 best creatine supplements money can buy.

Whether you’re looking for explosive energy, faster muscle gains, improved focus or all 3, these products will help you get the results you deserve from all your hard work.

Let’s recap and take a quick look again at our top five picks:

CRN-5 by Crazy Bulk – With five different types of creatine included, this is great for quick pumps and rapid gains. Not to mention, Crazy Bulk provides lightning-fast worldwide shipping for free. The orange and mango flavor tastes delicious too.

Redcon 1 Tango – This one is powered by traditional creatine monohydrate, but it also contains Betaine Anhydrous. And that means it’s a great choice if you’re an athlete or do high intensity workouts where you lose a lot of sweat . It also has a delicious grape taste!

Thorne Creatine – Thorne offer a pure version of creatine with 5g of Creapure. This is excellent if you’re a tested athlete and care about what you’re putting into your body and you want to get all the benefits that creatine has to offer.

Naked Creatine – This one contains a pure form of micronized creatine, which makes it easier for your body to absorb. It’s also free from dairy, gluten, heavy metals and it’s perfect for vegans.

Micronized Creatine Powder – Providing an incredible 120 scoops at a great price, it gives you the most cost-effective way to take creatine, from a well-known and trusted brand. Perfect if you’re on a tight budget and still want amazing results.

So, there we have it, the 5 best creatine supplements money can buy right now.

If you still can’t decide which one to buy, then we’d recommend Crazy Bulk’s Ultimate CRN-5.

No other product on our list can offer as many as five different types of creatine to help you train like a beast and build a sculpted body you can be proud of.

Plus, it tastes delicious with that refreshing orange and mango flavor so get your supply of the Ultimate CRN-5 Creatine for the cheapest price here!

