Best Dog Joint Supplement: Our Favorite Products

Dog Joint Supplements

When your dog is in pain, the last thing you need is to get caught up rifling through treatment options. Joint pain is debilitating for dogs and often leaves their owners feeling helpless and disheartened. We’re here to lighten the burden by sharing our research and recommending the best dog joint supplements for your pet.

During our investigation, we uncovered some of the most beneficial ingredients for dog joint health. Then, we searched for brands that use those ingredients in their joint supplements. Our top picks not only met our expectations — they exceeded them!

Top 3 Best Dog Joint Supplements

The best dog joint supplement treats contain a range of beneficial ingredients that specifically target joint inflammation and pain. According to our research, the absolute BEST ingredients for joint health are:

Turmeric

Boswellia

Hemp Seed Powder

Cannabidiol (CBD)

The first two ingredients on that list, turmeric and Boswellia, have been used as natural remedies for joint inflammation for centuries. Boswellia is also considered valuable for joint repair in addition to joint support.

The last ingredient on that list, CBD, is relatively new to the joint health game. But, as we delved deeper and deeper into the world of joint health and CBD, it became abundantly clear how beneficial it can be in this area.

CBD seems to be touted as a catch-all remedy, so how do you know if it will really work for your dog’s joint pain? Based on hundreds of dog owners’ online reviews and reports, it’s helped their dogs regain their once lost mobility.

CBD’s ability to decrease joint pain and inflammation has seriously impressed us. So much so, in fact, that we feel it’s the most beneficial ingredient in the best dog joint supplements. But how do you know which CBD joint supplement is the best?

Well, we did all the research on that subject for you! We’ll go over the criteria for choosing the best CBD joint supplements later on, but first, we want to introduce you to our top three CBD joint supplement picks. Come along, let’s get to know the best of the best.

1. HolistaPet – Best Dog Joint Supplement

Throughout our investigation, it quickly became clear that no other brand compares to HolistaPet’s CBD Dog Treats + Joint and Mobility Care. From their ingredients to their customer service to their positive reviews, everything about HolistaPet’s CBD treats for joint care is top-notch.

HolistaPet commits to using clean, all-natural ingredients. Each ingredient in their CBD Dog Treats + Joint and Mobility Care is clearly listed on the product page, and all of the active ingredients have a blurb explaining their benefits.

In addition to naturally-occurring CBD oil, the treats include effective restorative ingredients such as:

Turmeric Root – Helps to reduce joint swelling, discomfort, and tenderness.

Hemp Seed Powder – Highly concentrated in omega fatty acids and protein.

On top of the joint-supporting ingredients listed above, HolistaPet uses real pumpkin and cinnamon in their treat recipe. Dogs go crazy for the rich, natural flavors, making it ultra-easy for them to chow down on their joint supplements.

Did you know that the more dogs weigh, the more CBD they need to feel relief? HolistaPet offers helpful dosing information and three different potency options for dogs of all shapes and sizes.

HolistaPet’s CBD dog treats are fairly priced as it is, but they also offer some outstanding discount opportunities to save you even more money. When you sign up for their subscription service, you save 25% on EVERY SINGLE ORDER! How great is that?

HolistaPet also offers a no-questions-asked, 30-day, money-back return policy, although it seems like their customers rarely have to use that feature. But, there are always times where mistakes happen or personal preferences kick in. Sometimes the wrong item ships or dogs don’t like the flavors.

If there’s ever an issue with your HolistaPet CBD dog treats, you can return them no questions asked. From our experience, their customer service team will do their best to fix the issue for you. But if you just want your money back, they’ll refund you right away!

In addition to their CBD Dog Treats + Joint and Mobility Care, HolistaPet makes a vast range of other CBD pet products. Plus, they’re not only for dogs! HolistaPet makes CBD treats, oils, capsules, and more for cats and horses too. There’s something for all of your four-legged friends on their site.

HolistaPet’s service representatives will restore your faith in customer care. REAL PEOPLE, who are incredibly knowledgeable about HolistaPet’s products, pick up their phones and can answer any questions you have about CBD for pets.

If you’re not a phone person, HolistaPet also offers a live-chat feature on their website. And yes, you also communicate with a real person (not a bot!) when you use the chat feature.

If you scroll through HolistaPet’s reviews, you’ll notice their customers are constantly sharing heartwarming stories about how the CBD products have helped their pets. There are dozens of 5-star reviews for their joint care treats, which you can read here.

There are so many things that make HolistaPet’s CBD Dog Treats + Joint and Mobility Care that make them #1 on our list. If you’re searching for the BEST dog joint supplements and you want something clean, natural, and effective, we highly recommend HolistaPet.

2. Pet Hemp Company – Best Runner-Up

Pet Hemp Company’s CBD Dog Treats – REPAIR: Joint Support are #2 on our list of the best CBD joint supplements for dogs. They’re newer to the pet CBD market, but they’ve already made a huge name for themselves (and a great impression on us)!

One of our favorite things about Pet Hemp Company is that they only use 100% organic ingredients. They source CBD from organic hemp farms and test every product to ensure its quality. When you look at the ingredients in their treats, you can tell they put a lot of care into the recipe.

Pet Hemp Company uses boswellia in their treats, which is one of the most rejuvenating ingredients for joint health. Boswellia is a beneficial herbal extract from the Boswellia serrata tree that has been used as a natural anti-inflammatory for centuries.

Boswellia is often used to reduce arthritis symptoms. Notably, boswellia has also been linked to repairing and strengthening damaged tissue. By adding boswellia to their treats, Pet Hemp Company isn’t just putting a band-aid on the issue. They’re actively working to reduce and reverse your dog’s joint issues.

As we mentioned, the world of CBD can be incredibly confusing. Thankfully, Pet Hemp Company has one of the most user-friendly websites for pet CBD. There are sections for each animal, detailed product pages for each item, and tons of helpful information.

Part of what makes Pet Hemp Company’s website so excellent is the abundance of research available about pets and CBD. In their drop-down menu, you’ll find a pet CBD dosage chart, a FAQ page, and a blog where they discuss everything pet CBD.

On top of that, Pet Hemp Company offers amazing deals through their email newsletter. They don’t only provide regular holiday discounts and customer appreciation sales, though. They also make it a point to celebrate pet-specific holidays like National Puppy Day by offering discounts. It’s paw-esome!

Pet Hemp Company also features a testimonials page on their site where you can read about other customers’ experiences with the brand. One 5-star review from last summer reads, “My dogs love these treats! I was worried about it at first because typically they don’t like CBD treats, but they love these! I’ve noticed a difference in my dogs’ walking! Limping has decreased dramatically!” Her enthusiasm speaks volumes about the results.

Based on their positive reviews and superbly beneficial ingredients, we definitely recommend checking out Pet Hemp Company’s CBD Dog Treats – REPAIR: Joint Support. They’ve comforted so many dogs already, and PHC is clearly on a mission to help pups nationwide.

3. Healthy Petables – Best Value

Last but certainly not least, Healthy Petables is #3 on our list of the best dog joint supplements. Healthy Petables CBD Dog Treats for Joint Pain and Mobility Care are ultra-effective at relieving joint stiffness and inflammation. Take a look below at the other qualities that earned them a spot on this list.

We LOVE that Healthy Petables only uses 100% vegan ingredients in their pet CBD products. They’re a cruelty-free company that’s dedicated to making animals feel well and whole, so it makes sense that they would never use animal-derived ingredients.

One of the most essential aspects of becoming a trustworthy CBD company is brand transparency, and Healthy Petables makes that a priority. Each CBD product, including the joint support treats, is tested by a third-party lab to ensure quality and safety. Then, they post the results for each product on their site.

Another thing we love about Healthy Petables CBD joint care treats is that they’re made using only NINE ingredients. Compared to other non-natural products on the market, this is refreshingly simple. There are no random additives — only nine high-quality, vegan, tasty ingredients!

So, how did Healthy Petables enter the pet CBD business? The founders are a group of pet lovers who would bring their dogs on all of their outdoor adventures. But, as their pets aged, health conditions began to creep in.

When they discovered that CBD could help with all of these conditions, one founder began mixing his own CBD supplements. Within a short time, they noticed a HUGE difference in their dogs’ mobility, energy levels, and moods. According to their “About Us” page, “That’s when he decided that one day he would form a company devoted to creating organic, all-natural CBD Products for Dogs and Cats.”

Healthy Petables was officially formed in 2019, and so far, they’ve helped dozens of cats and dogs feel soothed, calm, and healthier.

As we’ve all heard many times before, practice makes perfect. From their ingredients to their policies to their years of experience, it’s clear the Healthy Petables is constantly practicing pet CBD excellence. They absolutely have our seal of approval.

What Is CBD?

CBD stands for cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive natural compound found in hemp. Non-psychoactive means that CBD cannot get your dog “high.” Rather, CBD is ultra-therapeutic and balancing, and many pets have benefitted from it.

Cannabidiol (CBD) is a phytocannabinoid, a type of plant compound that binds to endocannabinoid receptors in the body. These unique receptors make up a major component of the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a crucial structure that maintains your body’s internal balance.

All mammals, including dogs, have an ECS. The ECS is a cell-signaling system that relies on the body’s naturally-produced endocannabinoids for instruction. Endocannabinoids bind to cannabinoid receptors when something goes wrong, like a joint becomes inflamed. This signals the ECS to take anti-inflammatory action in that area.

In addition to regulating pain/injury responses like inflammation, the ECS also regulates mood, sleep, appetite, temperature, and many more functions. When dogs consume the phytocannabinoid CBD, it supplements their natural endocannabinoid production, boosting their ECS function.

If you’d like to learn more about dogs and the ECS, HolistaPet’s blog features an excellent, veterinarian-written article on the subject. In the next section, we’re going to dive into some of the research we conducted for this product review on CBD and joint pain/health.

Most Notable Studies on CBD for Joint Pain & Joint Health

In 2020, a collaborative team of researchers led by Baylor College of Medicine set out to study the anti-inflammatory potential of CBD for arthritic pain. The researchers conducted a study with mice and dogs since arthritis presents similarly in these two animals as it does in humans.

While the research may have been aimed at discovering human treatments, it gave the world some fantastic insight into how CBD can help dogs with joint pain and inflammation. The study, published in the journal PAIN, found that dogs affected by osteoarthritis (OA) can greatly benefit from CBD.

OA is a painful progressive, inflammatory condition caused by cartilage deterioration. It affects around 20% of dogs. The Baylor researchers and their collaborators hoped to find that CBD would reduce the symptoms of OA. They were not disappointed by the results.

“In the veterinary study, CBD significantly decreased pain and increased mobility […] among animals with an affirmative diagnosis of OA,” the researchers reported. They also noted that “This study supports the safety and therapeutic potential of hemp-derived CBD.” Now THAT’S some good news.

A 2018 study, conducted by Gamble LJ, Boesch JM, Frye CW, et al., employed similar methods and yielded promising results. At the end of their four-week trial, the researchers found that “CBD twice daily can help increase comfort and activity in dogs with OA.”

Even if your dog doesn’t suffer from OA, CBD can help with general joint stiffness. It may also be a valuable therapeutic supplement for dogs who injure their joints. The results of both studies show CBD’s promise in treating joint pain, inflammation, and deterioration.

How to Use CBD Joint Supplements for Dogs

CBD joint supplements for dogs are generally very easy to use, especially those on our top-three list. Thanks to their delicious, dog-approved flavors and healthy, varying levels of CBD, our favorite CBD joint supplement treats make soothing your dog’s joint pain easy as pie.

First, you’ll want to figure out your dog’s CBD dosage range. A CBD dosage range denotes the mild and strong CBD doses for your pup. As we mentioned a while back, the more a dog weighs, the more CBD they’ll need to feel relief. Every dog is unique, and they may sometimes need stronger or milder doses.

HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company, and Healthy Petables all provide CBD dosage charts for pets on their websites. Once you determine your dog’s dosage range, you can purchase the treats that correspond with how much CBD they’ll need at a time.

For example, if your dog is 30-pounds, you can purchase HolistaPet’s 300 total mg bag for dogs 20 to 60 pounds. Following their dosage chart, your 30-pound dog would need between 7.5 and 15mg of CBD. Each treat has 10mg of CBD, so you could give your dog most of one, one, or one and a half treats.

It’s recommended that you start your dog at the low end of their dosage range, with their “mild” dose. If that doesn’t seem to help enough, you can always try giving them more, up to their “strong” dose. While “too much” CBD won’t harm your dog, it could make them excessively drowsy or nauseous.

Quick Tip: CBD can take between 30 minutes and two hours to kick in. Once you feed your dog the treat(s), be sure to wait a while for the effects to begin before you give them any more.

How to Determine High-Quality Joint Supplements for Dogs

Several different factors go into an effective joint supplement. There are some ultra-essential things to look for when shopping for CBD products and dog treats in general! So, we want to take some time and discuss how we chose the best CBD dog joint supplements out of the bunch. Let’s look at how to determine high-quality joint supplements for dogs.

Type of Ingredients

When searching for joint supplement treats, you’ll definitely want to do a deep-dive into the ingredients. HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company, and Healthy Petables are pet CBD companies, but they didn’t just tout CBD as the magical-healing ingredient. They included much, much more.

There are dozens of naturally-occurring anti-inflammatory herbs, roots, and other compounds out there that are highly beneficial for joint health. All three of our top-choice brands used some of those ingredients, including boswellia, turmeric, and hemp seed powder.

On top of those all-natural ingredients, all three companies used naturally-soothing CBD oil in their treats. They didn’t just stop at the healing ingredients, though. HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company, and Healthy Petables all went out of their way to make sure the treats would be delicious for dogs.

Quality of Ingredients

You’ll also want to check for the quality of the ingredients a company uses. As we highlighted with each brand, look for all-natural, organic, and even vegan ingredients when possible. The cleaner the treats, the healthier and more beneficial they’ll be for your pup in the long run.

CBD Source

While the quality of the other ingredients is essential, the CBD oil quality is one of the most important things to look into. Always buy from CBD companies that comply with federal hemp regulations. This ensures that you’re buying quality, clean, effective, and legal CBD products.

Many reputable CBD companies, including our top three brands, will source their CBD from organic hemp farms that adhere to the policies laid out in the 2018 Farm Bill. If you can’t find where a company sources its CBD, it’s probably best to move on to one that’s open about their sourcing.

Potency

When shopping for CBD products, you want to make sure you get what you’re paying for. You also want to be sure you’re buying a product that is the correct potency for your dog’s weight.

For example, if you buy 5mg treats for your 100-pound dog, they would need to eat five to ten treats to feel the soothing effects! This is not cost-effective, and it could lead to weight gain for your pup. If you buy treats that contain too much CBD for your dog’s needs, they can experience uncomfortable side effects.

It’s best to look for companies that carry various potencies so you can find the right potency treats for your dog’s size.

Extraction Method

This may or may not be something you’ve considered in the past, but we hope that you do moving forward. The method of extracting CBD can greatly affect its quality and safety, and not all companies use clean extraction methods. Thankfully, all three of our top-choice brands do.

HolistaPet, Pet Hemp Company, and Healthy Petables all use carbon dioxide (CO2) extraction. This method utilizes liquid CO2 to separate the CBD from the hemp plant material without leaving a harsh chemical residue behind. Other methods, like solvent extraction, can’t claim that same level of safety.

Third-Party Lab Testing

Sending CBD products for independent third-party lab testing is an essential aspect of being a reputable CBD company. While CBD brands (hopefully) trust their suppliers, it’s always a good idea to double-check the potency and safety of something that people/animals will be ingesting.

Even brands that grow their own hemp will send their product for lab testing. It’s become a crucial step in verifying the dependability of CBD. When you see that a company is doing third-party testing AND posting the results, that’s a good sign that they’re trustworthy.

Where to Buy CBD Joint Supplements for Dogs

If you’re looking into purchasing CBD joint supplements for dogs, we cannot recommend our top three brands enough. HolistaPet is a leading example of what it means to be a CBD company that puts pets first. Pet Hemp Company and Healthy Petables are clearly committed to natural pet wellness.

These three brands are high-quality, top-notch companies run by hard-working animal lovers. Whichever one you try, we genuinely hope that it brings soothing, therapeutic relief to your dog.

Potential Side Effects of CBD in Dogs

As we discussed, CBD is non-intoxicating (can’t get your dog “high”). If your dog ingests more than their recommended dose, they may experience a few short-lived adverse side effects, such as:

Lethargy

Drowsiness

Nausea

Dry Mouth

Change in Appetite

The most common side effect from consuming CBD is excessive sleepiness, especially in dogs trying CBD for the first time. Always start with your dog’s mild dose to see how they react. Some dogs may be extremely sensitive and only need a tiny amount of CBD. Others may need super-strong doses. It all depends on your dog’s unique needs.

Final Thoughts on Using CBD Joint Supplements for Dogs

If you’re setting out to buy joint supplements for your dog, we highly recommend trying one with CBD. Not only is CBD restorative and anti-inflammatory, but it also has a therapeutic effect on anxiety, depression, mood, digestion, energy, sleep, and so much more!

Joint pain and inflammation can significantly diminish your dog’s quality of life. Adding CBD and joint-restoring ingredients to their diet can make a world of difference. If you need more convincing, check out HolistaPet’s, Pet Hemp Company’s, and Healthy Petables stellar reviews! Happy, relieved pet owners have flooded their websites with positive comments and stories of steady dog joint recovery.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.