The Best Cottagecore House Dresses You’ll Want to Live in This Spring

Spring is fast approaching, and with that in mind, we think that there’s never been a better time to fully embrace the allure of the house dress. There’s just something incredibly appealing about a frock that’s comfortable enough to spend all day in, but is also an actual outfit and not the same matching sweatsuit that may or may not have become the unofficial uniform of 2020.

Whether it’s the months on end spent at home in questionable fashion choices, or the release of not one, but two Taylor Swift albums last year that provided peak idyllic living-in-the-woods sartorial inspiration, we have never been more ready for the never-ending season of the cottagecore house dress.

Sure, the prospect of waking up and putting on real clothing as opposed to your go-to athleisure (or just donning a fresh pair of PJs) might seem daunting, but that’s where the house dress comes into play. The flowy and whimsical cottagecore dress is the ideal combination of comfort and style, because in the year 2021 you shouldn’t have to choose between the two. Also, the idea of putting on jeans is really not for us right now, so please prepare for house dress overload for the foreseeable future.

Below, see our favorite stylish (and comfortable) cottagecore house dresses that we want to live in right now.

Ba&sh Vika Print Midi Dress

A dark floral is key for these in-between months, and we’re obsessed with the French girl look of this Ba&sh frock, with just a few ruffle accents and demure sleeves. It’s also the perfect floaty midi silhouette, with just the right amount of tailoring around the waist so you’re not swimming in the loose fabric. $335, Ba&sh.

Faithfull The Brand Canyon Dress

The combination of delicate spaghetti straps, a subdued polka dot print, tiered skirt and shirred bodice might make this (sustainably made!) dress one of our all-time favorites. $199, Net-a-Porter.

Hansen and Gretel Mona Dress

This buttery yellow dress has everything we’re looking for right now, including a tiered skirt, wide straps and the pièce de résistance: invisible pockets! $256, Hansen and Gretel.

Et Tigre Jayme White Dress

Finally, a wearable balloon sleeve! You’ll love floating around in this cotton dress, which is billowy but not totally shapeless. $210, Et Tigre.

Rebecca Taylor Ruched Osaka Dress

The ruched bodice creates the cutest figure on this dress, without any constricting fabric. We’re very into the high neck and sheer sleeves. $295, Rebecca Taylor.

Gaala Eloise Dress

This sustainable brand makes such pretty silk frocks, like this short-sleeved vintage-inspired v-neck dress. $375, Wolf and Badger.

Rhode Lea Dress

Brighten up your stay-at-home look with this cheerful floral dress, which comes with a removable waist tie so you can switch up the vibe depending on your mood. We promise, spring is just around the corner. $220, The Outnet.

DÔEN Isidore Belted Ruched Voile Midi Dress

Dôen, a California-based, vintage-inspired brand, can do no wrong when it comes to creating the epitome of the 2021 house dress. Take this midi frock, which is made of organic cotton-blend voile and features a smocked waist, neck and cuffs, with the billowy silhouette of our 1970s dreams. $280, Net-a-Porter.

Hill House Home Ellie Nap Dress in Pastel Trellis

Hill House Home’s oh-so-chic nap dresses were the unofficial uniform of at-home fashion girls in 2020, and we don’t see that changing anytime soon in 2021. The latest English Garden collection is everything we want in a house dress right now—they’re peak cottagecore (in the best way possible), in ditsy floral prints. $125, Hill House Home.

Flora Animalia Heirloom Dress

Los Angeles-based designer Rozae Nichols’ brand is all about a clean, chic gardening aesthetic, but we promise you’ll love this Belgian linen smock even if you’re not busy tending to the plot outside. $375, Flora Animalia.

Rouje Louisa Dress

A retro-inspired wrap dress with slight puff sleeves and a feminine silk belt you can tie into the prettiest bow. $160, Rouje.

Vici Lean on Me Dress

This burnt red floral dress just fulfilled all our prairie frock ambitions. The square neckline is key for a cute Zoom look, and it’s very well-priced. $58, Vici.

Maurie and Eve Drifter Dress

We don’t think it’s ever too early for a pretty white dress, especially when it’s in the form of this poplin style with delicate lace detailing and a flattering spaghetti belt. $168, Maurie and Eve.

Sézane Victoria Dress

This dress has everything on our cottagecore check list right now, including a dark floral, square neckline, delicate button, just-fitted waist and mid-calf length. $200, Sézane.

Ganni Tiered Floral Georgette Midi Shirt Dress

Think of this midi shirt dress as your cottagecore starter look, for those that aren’t sure if they’re fully sold on the trend. The grey floral pattern is just moody enough, and we love that you can wear the tiered shift just as well with a black ankle boot as with a classic ballet flat. $245, Net-a-Porter.

Ivy City Co. Tea Party Dress

Sometimes, you just want to feel like you’re wandering around an English tea party, even if you’re just walking through your kitchen, which is when this pale pink gown comes into play. $158, Ivy City Co..

Tove Ceres Dress

Slip on this ultra-flattering black dress for an effortless look that also serves as a key transitional outfit for a questionable weather moment. $520, Net-a-Porter.