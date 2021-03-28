Best Online Bingo Sites (2021) The Top 5 Sites We Love

After reviewing hundreds of online bingo sites we’ve come to realize that most of them are old, boring, and getting paid your winnings can be a nightmare.

But don’t give up just yet because there are some genuinely good sites out there worth joining.

So, if you’re looking for a new bingo home that’s fun, friendly, and will actually pay out your winnings when then check out our list of the top 5 best online bingo sites below!

The Top 5 Best Online Bingo Sites

Why did these sites make it to the top 5?

Carry on reading to find out!

1) tombola Bingo

At number one on our list of the best online bingo sites, we have Tombola!

First of all, we love the unique design.

And here’s a picture of one of tombola’s most popular games ‘Paper Bingo’.

Many online bingo sites share the same software and player pool so they all look and feel the same.

But tombola decided to build their site from the ground up, so it has a unique look and feel that you won’t find anywhere else.

We love the pastel-coloured theme and think it feels nostalgic and easy on the eye.

tombola call themselves “Britain’s Biggest Bingo Site” and for good reason with more than 15,000 players online during peak hours.

But don’t worry!

Even though there are so many players online there are lots of rooms to play in so it doesn’t feel overcrowded and it doesn’t feel like the same players are winning all the time.

With so many registered players, tombola pay-out more than £8 MILLION pounds every week!

Safe Play

To make sure that bingo doesn’t become a problem for you tombola offer some of the best safeplay tools in the industry.

They’re also known for their fast pay-out and withdrawal times so if you do win then you can rest easy knowing you’ll be paid your winnings quickly.

They also have one of the best support teams of any online bingo site and there’s always someone available to help if you need assistance via email, phone, or live chat.

Play tombola On Your Mobile

If you like to play bingo on your mobile then you’ll love the Tombola mobile app!

It’s available on kindle, Apple, and Android smartphones.

tombola Have The Best Selection Of Exclusive Online Bingo Games!

As well as the usual 50, 60,75 and 90 ball games you’ll find lots of exclusive bingo games at Tombola that have their own unique twists like:

Bingo 75 Shapes: A shape is determined before the game starts and the first player to mark off all the numbers within that shape wins the game.

Cinco: This game uses playing cards instead of numbers. If your hand is called within 7 cards, then you could win a jackpot of up to £20,000!

Blocks: You have 36 coloured blocks. Clear all 6 of the same colour to win the block prize. Clear your block in 10 calls or less and you will win the jackpot too!

Bingo Roulette: This game is played on a roulette board. Whatever the ball lands on is the number called. Clear your ticket in 10 spins or less to win the jackpot!

Picture Bingo Roulette: This new and super fun game is played with pictures instead of numbers. We love the sound effects and think it provides an exciting and fresh new twist to online bingo.

The Machine: With this game, your ticket is transformed into a cog. Match all 8 numbers on the silver cog to win the silver prize and match all 12 numbers on the gold cog to win the gold prize.

Potion: At the start of the game 3 potion recipes are written on scrolls. To win the prize you need to collect magical ingredients to make the potions!

Arcade Games

As well as bingo, tombola also offers an amazing selection of unique and exclusive arcade games where you can win real money.

Like “Drop” which is a bit like Tetris where the blocks drop down and you have to try and clear the board.

They also have Hamster Race too!

People Love Tombola!

Because of tombola’s amazing selection of bingo games, friendly community, and fast pay-out times they are very popular among the online bingo community.

Zoe Caroline says she’s won quite a lot on tombola and likes that they have fast withdrawal times and helpful live chat!

Danielle absolutely loves Tombola. Seeing as she won £1,700 last year and another £750 this year, we don’t blame her!

And Mandy Allsop won £2,870 on Tombola just before Christmas!

With its unique design, exclusive games, warm community, and massive jackpots we think that tombola is one of the best online bingo sites there is.

tombola also has a very generous 200% sign up bonus available here which means if you deposit £25 you get to play with £75! (The minimum deposit is £10)

2) Gala Bingo

At number 2 on our list of the best bingo sites, we have Gala Bingo.

You’ve probably already heard about Gala Bingo as they’re a household name with millions of registered members.

Gala Bingo offer up a whopping 47 different bingo games online so there’s always a game running to keep you entertained.

The site is smooth and easy to navigate, and they have a really nice mobile app.

What Games Do Gala Bingo Offer?

Here are the next 5 games about to run inside the members area.

Here’s a quick rundown of some of the fun games you can play at Gala Bingo:

Bingo Beats: This is an interactive game that gives everyone the same chance of winning. You get 1 ticket, but you get to choose how much you pay for your ticket. The more you pay the more you win!

Deal Or No Deal Bingo: With a 1,2,3,4 and 5 line prize these exciting games based on the hit tv show will be sure to keep you entertained. Full house winners get to take on the banker!

TV Show Bingo: Gala offer quite a few games based on tv shows like Corrie bingo, Emmerdale bingo, and of course Deal or No Deal Bingo.

Rush Bingo: This speed bingo game is bingo only faster for those who like things in the fast lane.

Coconut Island: In this Gala exclusive coconuts fall and reveal the next call.

Housey Bingo: In this game, the numbers are represented as playing cards. You’ll be given 5 cards from the deck. Match the cards called and you’ll win!

Fluffy Favourites: Fluffy Favourites Bingo is a 90-ball bingo room. At the end of the game, the Full House winner has a chance to play an extra bonus round. Players could be transported to the Toy Grabber, Coin Pusher, Floating Fluffy’s or Fluffy in Space bonus rounds.

We think that Gala Bingo has a great selection of games with plenty of exclusives and there is something for everyone. They even have penny bingo!

What’s It Like Playing At Gala Bingo?

At Gala Bingo the games are fun and friendly, and the site is easy to navigate.

You can easily see all the upcoming games and prizes.

We also like that you can add games to your favourites so you can easily find them again in the future.

And you can sort games based on time, prize, players, and jackpot.

And there are some big jackpots on offer.

In the ‘All Sorts’ room, there’s a jackpot right now of £88,718.88 waiting to be won!

What Are People Saying About Gala Bingo?

Dana says she’s been with Gala for more than 11 years and never has any problems, they always pay-out and have a large selection of games.

Deneil deposited £10 and won £106!

And Ash says that they won £300 and it was in their bank account in a couple of days. They think it’s a great site!

With its lovely design, great selection of bingo games to play, and welcoming community we would recommend joining Gala Bingo.

Plus, if you sign up here and deposit £10 they will give you a £60 bonus to play with!

3) Sun Bingo

At number 3 on our list of the best online bingo sites we have Sun Bingo which is owned by Britain’s biggest newspaper “The Sun”.

Sun Bingo offers an exciting selection of bingo games to play and a fun and friendly community to play and chat with.

They also have lots of nice jackpots and promotions running which means that when you do win, you could win big!

They also have a fresh and easy-to-use mobile app that has a 4.6-star rating with over 700 reviews so you can play bingo on the go!

What Games Do Sun Bingo Offer?

Sun Bingo offer an enticing selection of 90, 80, 75, 50, and 36 ball bingo games as well as some exclusives and even a free bingo room called the learner’s room!

They also have session bingo where you can book a session of games all at once and the ability to pre-book games for later!

The lobby is easy to navigate and you can quickly see all the upcoming games, players, prizes, and jackpots on offer.

Here are some of the games you’ll find at Sun Bingo:

Candy Room: This exclusive 90 ball bingo game offers a £15,000 jackpot if full house is called in 38 numbers or less!

Mystic Meg Bingo: In this game, you can only buy one ticket so it’s fair for everybody and how much you win depends on how much you decide to pay for your ticket.

Showboat Room: Tickets cost just 2p in this 90-ball speed bingo game. And if you call full house in 38 balls or less you can win a jackpot of £15,000!

Cabaret Room: In this room, 90 ball room players are limited to buying 12 tickets per game to make things fairer for all players.

Winning Headlines Bingo: This is a 36-ball bingo game where you can win a £5,000 jackpot if your card is called in 16 calls or less.

Jazz Room: Tickets cost just 1p and if you call full house in 38 calls or less then you will win £15,000!

Deal Or No Deal Bingo: In this 75 ball game tickets cost 15p and you get to take on the banker if you win full house. Will you take the banker’s offer? Other players in the game get to vote on whether you should accept his offer or not. And there is a progressive jackpot that pays out 50% to the winner and 50% to the other players when hit!

Pick n’ Mix: A 75 ball pattern bingo game where you have to match the pattern to win the game. There is a limit of 72 tickets per person and there are multiple jackpots to be won!

Cash Cubes Bingo: In this fun 36 ball game you get 1 ticket. Cash cube tickets are made up of 12 numbers split across 4 cubes. When all the numbers on a single cube are matched the cube will be shattered and collected in your cash cubes collection balance. Collect 50 cubes to win an additional prize. Plus, there are lots of jackpots to be won!

Glamour Bingo: This 75 ball 5-line bingo game has 5 prizes to be won and every game has a minimum prize amount to be won.

Rainbow Riches: Match all 8 numbers on the clovers and you’ll win full house In this 40-ball bingo room.

Penny Bingo: A penny bingo game with over £27,000 in guaranteed prizes to be won every week!

Age Of The Gods Bingo

At the end of this 90-ball bingo game, the winner will play the arena of the gods feature where 9 gold coins will appear and you have to turn them over to reveal a God or Goddess.

A prize is determined when 3 of the same Gods/Goddesses are matched.

Match 3 of:

Zeus: Pays 100% to the community.

Hades: Pays 100% to the full house winner.

Athena: Pays 75% to the community, 25% to the full house winner.

Ares: Pays 75% to the full house winner, 25% to the community.

All players in the room will see the feature play out!

Promotions

Sun Bingo offer a great selection of promotions.

See more of these juicy promo’s on the official Sun Bingo website here.

All Winners Room

Look out for the Candy Room marked ‘AW’..

Because if you win one of these games, you’ll also win tickets to the “All Winners” game which runs every day and every Sunday.

Free No Deposit Bingo!

At Sun Bingo you’ll find the ‘Learners Room’ which is open every day and you can play bingo for free with up to 6 tickets per game!

(All winnings in the learner room are paid out as bonus funds)

What Are People Saying About Sun Bingo?

Overall, people seem to really enjoy playing here with a great bingo games to play and friendly chat but there are some people that feel like the same winners appear too often. (Probably because some people are buying loads of tickets.)

Sun Bingo have come up with a way to combat this issue and have games where you can only buy 1 ticket or a limited number so everyone has a fair chance of winning!

And Simon says he loves the free bingo games.

And Lucy loves the fast withdrawals and friendly community!

With its fun and friendly community, free bingo games, juicy promotions, and a great selection of games running round the clock we think Sun Bingo is definitely worth checking out.

And if you sign up through this link they will give you a £50 bonus to spend on bingo when you deposit and spend £10 playing bingo + 50 free spins!

4) Buzz Bingo

At number 4 on our list of the best online bingo sites, we have Buzz Bingo!

With its modern and games running every minute with tickets starting at just a penny you’ll be sure to have a great time at Buzz Bingo.

They are also the official gaming partner of The Voice UK!

And if you like to play bingo on the move then you’ll love their mobile app that makes playing bingo on your mobile a breaze.

Playing At Buzz Bingo

Buzz Bingo is home to a bunch of fun and exclusive bingo games like:

The Voice Bingo: No need to sing, in this exclusive-to-Buzz-Bingo game it’s your luck that turns the chairs!

Call Full House on any of the lucky chair numbers to win a bonus prize and win a share of the jackpot if you’re a chair-turner.

Deal Or No Deal Bingo: Relive the excitement of the classic tv show. Full house winners get to take on the banker!

At Buzz Bingo you’ll also find fun and exciting bingo games like:

Flash: In a rush? A 90 ball bingo only faster!

Roll On Room: Didn’t win the full house? Don’t worry! In this room, there’s more than one to be won!

Buzz Blast: You get 1 ticket and 36 numbers but you decide how much you want to pay. The more you pay the more you can win.

Rainbow Riches: Fans of the rainbow riches slot game will love this 40-ball bingo game. Will you win the jackpot at the end of the rainbow?

Value Room: Tickets start at 3p and there are always great offers and extra prizes in here.

Link Room: In this room, they link up all the other 90 ball rooms to bump up the prizes.

5 Line Room: There are more prizes to be won in every game with 5 lines of numbers and 5 prizes to be won.

1p Room: Each ticket in this room costs just 1 penny!

Free Bingo Room: Play for free and win real money in the free bingo room.

Buzz Bingo is also home to the Bingo Millions series where you can win a jackpot of up to £10 Million pounds!

What Are People Saying About Buzz Bingo?

Lee deposited £10 and withdrew £68. He says it only took 2 hours for him to get his money!

And Mick won £430 and received his money the following day!

With their fresh design, exclusive games, fast pay-out times, and free bingo games, Buzz Bingo is well-deserving of the number 3 slot on our list of the best online bingo sites.

They also have a fantastic offer available here where if you deposit and spend £10 on bingo they will give you an extra £20 to play with!

5) 888 Ladies Bingo

At number 5 on our list of the best online bingo sites, we have 888 Ladies Bingo.

888 Ladies is owned by the 888 group who are one of the internet’s largest gaming providers with over 25 million players worldwide.

And they have a fresh clean new design for all the ladies out there who want to enjoy some online bingo.

At 888 Ladies you can enjoy free no deposit bingo where jackpots reach £1,000 so you can win real cash every day without risking a penny!

Here are some of the free games you can join in the members area right now:

888 Ladies also offer a dedicated mobile app if you like to play bingo on your mobile!

Playing At 888 Ladies Bingo

At 888 Ladies you’ll find the usual 90 and 75 ball bingo games as well as a few exclusives listed below.

Tickets start at just a penny and games run every minute!

Some of their exclusives are:

Mystery Jackpot Bingo: Where the prize is only revealed a few seconds before the game starts and you can’t buy tickets after the prize has been revealed!

Bingo Roulette: Your card is transformed into a roulette wheel and wherever the ball lands is the number called.

Bingo Deal: A fun twist where they use playing cards instead of bingo balls!

Lucky 5: This is 5-line bingo where there are 5 chances to win a prize.

What Are The Ladies Saying?

Jane says that she deposited £10 and won £320!

Sam says she’s been on the site for 3 weeks and has had several nice wins.

But she does feel the withdrawals are a bit slow at 3 days (we agree) and the website is a bit slow.

After reading through lots of other customers’ reviews there is one complaint that pops up often and that’s the slow withdrawal times.

888 Ladies say they try to process withdrawals within 1-2 days, but some customers are waiting 3 or more days.

Still, we really like playing at 888 Ladies bingo. The members area is easy to navigate, they have lots of jackpots to be won and you can even play for free.

Plus, if you deposit £10, they will give you £50 to play with when you sign up here.

Which Is The Best Online Bingo Site?

Out of the hundreds of bingo sites online we think that tombola is the best and the one we keep coming back to.

But, in all honesty, you won’t go wrong joining any of the 5 we’ve listed below because they’re all fun and friendly and easy to play on!

Don’t forget, you’ll get a 200% deposit bonus when you join Tombola through this link. That means if you deposit £10 you will get to play with a total of £30!

This article was brought to you by BingoViews.com – At Bingo Views we bring you all the latest bingo news and reviews because we love bingo!

Thanks for reading and we hope you have fun playing at our recommended sites!

And please gamble responsibly!

