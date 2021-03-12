The 5 Best Pre Workout Supplements Guaranteed To Take Your Workouts To The Next Level

A good pre workout will help you unlock your full potential and redefine what your “best” looks like.

It will give you the energy, pump, and focus you need to power through your workouts, reach new personal bests and get life changing results.

But pick the wrong one and you might as well flush your money and dreams of a better body down the toilet.

That’s why we’re writing up this list of the 5 best pre workout supplements that actually work, so you can train hard and get the results you deserve!

The Top 5 Best Pre Workout Supplements

Here's our list of the top 5 best pre workouts money can buy along with their current price:

Why did these make it to the top 5?

Carry on reading to find out!

1) Crazy Bulk Intensive Pre-Train

At number one on our list of the best pre workout supplements we have a product called “Intensive Pre-Train” by Crazy Bulk.

Crazy Bulk have been making a name for themselves in recent years with their growing line of high-quality supplements.

We think this is one of the best pre workouts on the market especially if you lift weights and want massive pumps or need some rocket fuel to help you blast through your workout.

Right now, it only comes in one flavor (blue raspberry) but it’s delicious!

Pre-Train will give you the clean boost of energy, focus and drive you need to fuel your workouts and get amazing results.

It’s all down to the ingredients. Here’s what’s inside:

En-Extra: This caffeine amplifying ingredient has been shown here to increase alertness and boost focus for up to 5 hours without any of the crashes you might get from other supplements containing caffeine!

KSM-66: Is a concentrated form of Ashwagandha and helps to keep you focused, boost stamina and speed up recovery time.

Thiamine: Has been shown to reduce fatigue and boost exercise performance by helping your body to use carbohydrates for energy during your workout instead of storing them away for later use. By eating a banana or some fast-digesting carbs before your workout along with Pre-Train you will have more energy so you can lift heavier and totally crush your next workout.

Caffeine Anhydrous: This dehydrated form of caffeine is a stimulant to increase energy and focus so you can workout harder and for longer. With En-Extra helping to amplify the effects you’ll love the extra energy and drive that Crazy Bulks Pre-Train gives you.

L-Phenylalanine: One study found that this ingredient helps to increase fat oxidation helping you burn more fat for fuel during your workout so you’ll be able to workout for longer and get lean faster.

Glucuronolactone: According to Wikipedia it’s often used in energy drinks to increase energy levels, improve alertness and reduce brain fog.

Taurine: Helps your muscles to contract and produce more force when lifting weights so you get bigger pumps and better results from your lifts.

L-Tyrosine: Don’t feel like working out? This study found that L-Tyrosine helps to reduce stress and increase feelings of well-being helping to get you motivated and, in the mood, to go crush your next workout.

L-Arginine: According to this study L-Arginine will increase nitric oxide levels helping you to squeeze out more reps and get incredible pumps. It’s also been found to increase growth hormone helping you to build muscle faster.

Glycerol Monostearate: Has been shown to boost aerobic and anaerobic capacity so you can workout for longer and with more intensity.

Beta Alanine: Makes you feel all tingly but it’s not overbearing like some other pre workouts on the market. Beta Alanine has been shown to increase power output and reduce acidity levels during workouts preventing fatigue so you can lift heavier and for longer.

What Are People Saying About Crazy Bulk’s Intensive Pre-Train?

This is quite a new product so there that many reviews for it yet but the ones that have come out are all positive.

And they do have a 4.4/5 rating on the independent review site Feefo.com based on over 731 reviews.

Riley says the energy and focus is amazing!

Edward says he was sceptical but now he likes the intensity of his workouts.

And Tomas likes that it doesn’t make him crash post workout.

With it’s impressive list of ingredients, positive reviews and delicious blue raspberry flavor, we think that Crazy Bulks Pre-Train is definitely one of the best pre workouts on the market.

So if you’re looking for something to help you transform your body and help you become the best version of you then get yourself some of Crazy Bulk’s Intensive Pre-Train here and start working out!

2) Blackwolf Pre Workout

At number 2 on our list of the best pre workout supplements we have Blackwolf.

BlackWolf comes in 3 delicious flavors;

Green Apple

Blue Raspberry

and Fruit Punch.

The Fruit Punch version contains no caffeine or beta alanine so it’s perfect if you workout at night or don’t drink caffeine.

BlackWolf gives you a nice clean energy without any jitters or post workout crashes so you can really give your workout 110% effort with nothing to hold you back.

What Makes Blackwolf So Powerful?

The makers of Blackwolf have created a product with an impressive list of natural ingredients and optimal dosages.

Here’s a quick review of what’s inside:

L-Citrulline Malate: Studies have shown that L-Citrulline Malate boosts athletic performance and relieves muscle soreness so that you can workout harder, for longer and more often.

Beta Alanine: Gives you a tingly feeling all over your body. It’s also really good for boosting performance. One study found that rowers who supplemented with Beta Alanine were 6.4 seconds faster than the competition.

Creatine Monohydrate: Helps to add muscle mass. One 12 week study found that creatine helped to increase muscle mass 2-3 times more than training without it.

Betaine Anhydrous: Helps to drastically increase endurance and stamina. One study found that betaine gave cyclists 3.4% more sprinting power and bodybuilders a 6.5% increase in bench press reps, so it helps you workout harder and with more intensity.

L-Arginine: Helps boost nitric oxide levels in the blood. One study found that L-Arginine helped to increase sport performance and VO2 max output by 80.65% and increase time to exhaustion by 23.12% which means longer and more effective workouts.

Taurine: Makes your muscles contract with more force so you can lift heavier and get stronger. It’s also good for focus and concentration to help you stick to your workout and not get distracted.

L-Tyrosine: Boosts adrenaline and dopamine helping you to feel more happy, motivated, and excited to workout.

Caffeine Anhydrous: Only available in the blue and green Blackwolf powders, caffeine is a stimulant that boosts all aspects of your workout. One study found that caffeine improved exercise performance by 11.2%

Dynamine: This powerful natural stimulant gives you a fast acting, clean energy without making you feel jittery or wired.

Coconut Water : Helps replenish electrolytes, preventing cramps, fatigue, headaches, dizziness and tiredness so you can workout hard and stay feeling good!

Bioperine: Increases the bioavailability of the other ingredients helping your body to absorb 30% more of the other ingredients in Blackwolf.

The Non Stimulant Version

If you like to workout at night and don’t want to take stimulants like caffeine that’ll keep you up until the early hours, then the Fruit Punch version is perfect for you.

It doesn’t contain any caffeine, but it does contain DMAE and Huperzine to help improve focus, alertness and muscle contractions.

You can get the stimulant free version of Blackwolf here.

What Are People Saying About The Blackwolf Pre Workout?

Blackwolf is quite a new pre workout so there aren’t that many customer reviews for it yet online.

What we have seen posted is very positive though!

Professional Boxer Ekow Essuman who was on team GB’s Olympics team says:

And Olympic swimmer Ekaterina Avramova says:

The Blackwolf Pre Workout gives you the energy, focus and drive you need to give your next workout 100% effort and get the best results possible.

You’ll be surprised at how much of a boost it gives you, and it tastes good too!

This one is a great choice if you’re an athlete or like to do intense HIIT or cardio sessions.

Blackwolf usually costs $34.99 but you can check the latest price and get the best price here.

3) Total War Pre Workout

At number 3 on our list of the best pre workout supplements we have Total War by Redcon1.

Total War will help you perform an all-out assault on your workout, reach personal bests and get in the best shape of your life.

This product is not for the faint of heart and is damn powerful so if you’re an athlete or someone who likes to do intense workouts then this will be perfect for you.

Just checkout some of the professional athletes who use it:

Total War comes in 16 delicious flavors including:

Green Apple

Blue Coconut

Blue Lemonade

Blue Raspberry

Candy Apple

Grape

Orange Crush

Pineapple Juice

Rainbow Candy

Sour Gummy Bear

Strawberry Kiwi

Strawberry Mango

Tiger’s Blood

Vice City

Watermelon

Strawberry Lemonade

My personal favorite is the Blue Raspberry, it’s so good!

What’s In Total War?

Total War contains a powerful blend of 10 ingredients proven to turbo charge your next workout including;

Citrulline Malate: To boost nitric oxide levels and improve blood flow helping to deliver more oxygen to your muscles so you can workout harder and get an amazing pump.

Beta Alanine: Is the ingredient that gives you the harmless tingling feeling. It also helps to boost endurance and help you workout for longer.

Taurine: Helps to reduce fatigue, increase endurance and help you burn more fat during your workout.

Agmatine Sulfate: Helps to keep you focused.

Caffeine: Has been added to keep you alert and energized.

What Are People Saying About Total War?

Total War has over 3,766 5-star reviews on their website and an overall rating of 4.5 stars so it’s safe to say that customers love it!

Joel says that it tastes great and helps you to feel energized!

And 130 M. says that he hit a new pr his first time trying it!

Leonel says he loves the pump and focus it gives him.

You can read lots more amazing reviews for the Total War pre workout here.

This pre workout has thousands of glowing reviews, 16 mouth-watering flavors to choose from and it really works.

So, if you’re looking for a little something to turbocharge your workouts and help you get results then get the Total War pre workout here!

4) C4 Original

At number 4 on our list of the best pre workout supplements we have C4 Original by Cellucor.

The C4 Original pre workout is one of the best-selling pre workouts of all time with millions of units sold around the world.

It comes in 6 delicious flavors:

Orange Burst

Pink Lemonade

Fruit Punch

Cherry Limeade

Icy Blue Razz

Watermelon

With its blend of explosive energy boosting ingredients C4 will give you the heightened focus and energy you need to crush your next workout.

What’s Inside?

Niacin: Makes your blood vessels dilate helping to improve blood flow during your workout and deliver more oxygen to your muscles, giving you a better pump and more intense workout.

Carnosyn Beta Alanine: Has proven super effective at boosting workout performance. One study on 18 rowers found that the group who took beta alanine were on average 4.3 seconds faster than the group who took a placebo.

Creatine Nitrate: Helps you to become stronger and more explosive during your workouts. One 6 week study found that creatine helped participants add an extra 15% in weight to their 1 rep max bicep curl. Another study found that creatine helped to increase testosterone levels by 20%!

Arginine Alpha Ketoglutarate: Studies show that Arginine helps boost nitric oxide which makes your blood vessels dilate more so that more blood and oxygen can flow to your active muscles during workouts helping you to lift heavier and workout with more intensity for longer.

Explosive Energy Blend: C4 also contains a blend of energy boosting ingredients including Caffeine, velvet bean extract, Theacrine and L-tyrosine to help keep you charged and energized throughout your workouts.

With it’s impressive list of ingredients we think that C4 Original is definitely one of the best pre workouts on the market.

What Are People Saying About It?

Because it’s been around for such a long time and is one of the best-selling pre workouts on the market there are plenty of reviews for C4 Original and people seem to love it!

Between Amazon and the official Cellucor website they have more than 1,500 reviews with a 4.6 out of 5-star rating.

Nicolas says that he loves the pump, and it gives him the extra “umph” he needs during his workouts.

And Kylie says she takes C4 every morning before her workouts to kick-start her day and she loves the extra energy it gives her!

We think that C4 is a great choice if you want to become more energized and explosive during your workouts and get better results.

5) Battle Ready Fuel

Are you ready for battle?

Or maybe you just want to crush your next workout.

In that case you’ll want to checkout number 5 on our list of the best pre workout supplements.

It’s called Battle Ready Fuel and it comes from Ollie Ollerton who is the star of the hit tv show in the UK, SAS: Who Dares Wins.

Ollie is an ex special forces soldier and has created a line of powerful supplements that even the fittest of people can get results from.

This one is a great choice if you like to workout really hard, lift weights and want to build or maintain muscle mass.

Why’s that?

Because BRF is loaded with a whey protein isolate to help boost protein synthesis and help you build muscle faster.

Right now Battle Ready Fuel only comes in one flavor called “Citrus Burst” but it’s delicious and goes down a treat.

It’s also very cheap compared to a lot of other pre workouts at only $26.99/£21.99/ €17.82 and it has a 60-day money back guarantee!

When I took Battle Ready Fuel before my workout I was surprised to find that within 10 minutes I felt more energized and alive, really focused and I got an amazing pump during my chest workout.

I also didn’t feel any soreness or fatigue after my workout because of all the BCAAs and the added protein.

What’s In Battle Ready Fuel?

Vitamin C: Helps to reduce the effects of exercise induced free radical damage. It also helps you to recover faster.

Electrolytes: BRF contains electrolytes like Magnesium and Potassium to prevent cramping and replenish the lost electrolytes you lose through sweating helping you to feel great even after a gruelling workout.

Thiamine: Has been shown to accelerate recovery from exercise induced fatigue.

Whey Protein Isolate: Helps to repair and grow muscle so you can build and maintain muscle.

BCAAs: BRF is loaded with branch chain amino acids to help reduce soreness, build muscle and speed up recovery. In one study participants who consumed BCAAs after their workout had a 22% boost in protein synthesis which is essential for gaining muscle mass.

Beta Alanine: One study found that beta alanine helped increase time to exhaustion in high intensity workouts by almost 19% meaning you can workout out for longer and with more intensity and get life changing results from your workouts.

Betaine: This study found that betaine helped improve muscle endurance of squats in college males so that they could squeeze out more reps during their workouts.

Taurine: Has been shown to remove waste products during exercise that cause you to feel muscle burn and fatigue so it helps keep you feeling good so you can crush your workout!

Caffeine: This stimulant raises your body temperature so you burn more calories, helps you burn more fat for fuel and gives you the energy boost you need to get up and go workout1

Citrulline Malate: One study on 41 men found that citrulline malate helped participants perform 53% more reps in a weight training workout compared to a placebo and on top of that muscle soreness was 40% lower after the workout compared to placebo users!

Battle Ready Fuel is loaded with ingredients to help you workout harder, recover faster and transform your physique into something you can be proud of.

It normally costs $26.99/£21.99/ €17.82 but you can check the cheapest price here and it comes with a 60-day money back guarantee!

Which One Is The Best Pre Workout For You?

So now it’s time to decide which one is right for you!

All the pre workouts on this list will give you the energy, focus and drive your need to dominate your workouts and transform your physique.

They all work great so choose one that stands out to you!

Crazy Bulk Intensive Pre Train – Best all-rounder. Especially if you lift weights and want massive pumps or need some rocket fuel to help get you through an intense workout.

Blackwolf – Another great all-round product, especially if you’re an athlete or like to do HIIT or intense cardio sessions.

Total War – Powerful! A great choice if you’re an athlete or like to do intense workouts. Plus, it comes in lots of delicious flavors and has over 3,500 5 star reviews!

C4 Original – One of the best selling pre workouts of all time. A great choice if you’re looking to get great pumps and feel more explosive during your workouts.

Battle Ready Fuel – Also contains whey protein isolate so it’s great for recovery. A good choice if you like to lift weights and often suffer from post workout soreness.

If you’re looking for a great all round pre workout supplement, then Crazy Bulk’s “Intensive Pre Train” is the one I’d recommend.

It will give you a nice clean energy, more focus and great pumps.

Right now it only comes in one flavor (Blue Raspberry) but it’s delicious, refreshing and will give you the boost you need to smash your workouts and transform your body.

We hope you found this article on the best pre workout supplements helpful. To see the latest price on all the products on this list visit this page!

Now go get yourself a pre workout get exercising!

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.