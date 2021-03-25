The Best Scented Candles to Light at Home This Spring

Now that it’s *officially* springtime, we are so ready to say farewell to all things that remind us of this winter. That means stowing away our cold weather parkas and swapping out our snow boots for our long lost flats, but it’s not just our wardrobe we’re switching around.

Aside from a few sartorial changes, we’re also updating our home decor situation with our favorite springtime candles. Scented candles are an easy way to breathe new life into a home atmosphere, and give interiors a little refresh.

Everyone has a different definition of a perfect spring fragrance, but luckily, there are plenty of luxurious votives to light up at home right now no matter what your printemps mood is this year. Below, see our favorite candle fragrances for the loveliest springtime aroma—and yes, florals for spring can, indeed, be groundbreaking.

Oka x Cire Trudon Herbes de Montagne Scented Candle

The British home brand recently launched its first line of candles, made by famed luxury French fragrance house Cire Trudon. You won’t be able to resist this bouquet of violet, citrus and bergamot, which flow together to create a crisp floral aroma. $105, Oka.

Lafco Sanctuary Retreat Candle

You deserve some serious relaxation time, so light this calming candle to breathe in a soothing scent of matcha, maté leaves, mint and ginger, with a hint of sage and palo santo for ultimate tranquility. $65, Lafco.

Malin + Goetz Bergamot Candle

We personally don’t think bergamot gets enough credit, but that will surely change once you test out this citrusy candle. $55, Malin + Goetz.

Parfums de Marly Delina Candle

Florals for spring don’t have to be cliché. This pretty pink votive exudes the loveliest aroma of Turkish rose, lily of the valley and peony, with a touch of lychee, bergamot, vanilla and musk to add a little warmth. $83, Nordstrom.

The Laundress Artisan Candle

Achieve peak zen with the help of this candle, which features eucalyptus, thyme, rosemary and lavender with notes of wood and amber. $42, The Laundress.

Maison Francis Kurkdjian Rue des Groseilliers Candle

Take a trip to France with this indulgent candle, which is inspired by the blackcurrant, strawberries and fruits in the garden at Francis Kurkdjian’s childhood home. $85, Nordstrom.

Nomad Noé Poet In Hangzhou Bamboo and Tuberose Candle

A dreamy bougie with a floral fragrance of jasmine, tuberose and gardenias that will make you feel like you’re taking a walk through a rose garden. $65, Nomad Noé.

Diptyque Figuier Candle

Diptyque’s Figuier might be one of our all-time favorite candle scents, so we’re admittedly biased when it comes to this selection, but we personally think the delicate fruity fig fragrance is perfect for spring. $68, Diptyque.

B Fragranced Clean Jasmine Candle

An elegant floral fragrance of white tea, fig, jasmine, rose, cedarwood and a touch of musk. $39, B Fragranced.

Scott Alexander Paris Candle As you might have picked up by now, we’re really dreaming of Paris lately. This candle is inspired by a midnight stroll through the city, with May rose and tonka beans. We’re also obsessed with the chic bronze vessel. $280, Scott Alexander.

Here for the Burn Moroccan Amber

You can choose from tons of adorable sayings that emblazon the front of these candles, as well as select the fragrance. We’re into this combination of orange flower, cocoa, cedar, lily, jasmine, rose and vanilla. $35, Here for the Burn.

Literie 28th Street Flower Market Candle

This floral peony and rose candle is inspired by the West 28th Street flower markets in New York City. $35, Literie.

D.W. Home Salted Mango Candle

While you might not immediately associated salted mango with your dream spring home vibe, you’ll change your mind once you try this candle, which features a blend of mango, passion fruit and amber. $18, D.W. Home.

Carrière Frères Bay Laurel Candle

This bay laurel candle will leave you pining for a Mediterranean getaway. $54, Carrière Frères.

Floral Street Sunshine Bloom Scented Candle

Bring the sunshine indoors with this yellow votive, with a warm fusion of jasmine, fig, orchid, cashmere wood and coconut. $40, Sephora.

Nette Spring 1998 Candle

It’s hard to compete with spring in New York (it’s short and oh-so-sweet), but this candle brings it to life, thanks to an inviting bouquet of petitgrain, magnolia, freesia and neroli. $68, Nette.

Skandinavisk RO Scented Candle

Ro means “tranquility” in Scandinavian languages, which we could all use a whole lot of right now. It’s a calming scent of grass, leaves, cucumber and wild violets. $45, Cie Luxe.

HomeWorx Jasmine and White Peach Candle

This jasmine, peach and apricot candle is such a delicious scent that’s peak spring. $25, HomeWorx.

Aerangis No. 51 Secret Garden Candle

A soothing, dewy garden scent of pine, eucalyptus, incense, oolong tea, geranium and moss. $78, Aerangis.

Sicily Hill Lavender Tea Triple Wick Candle

A comforting aroma of lavender and tea leaves, in a pretty lilac vessel. $69, Sicily Hill.

Urban Apothecary London Tuberose Petals Candle Candle

A lush aroma of tuberose with hints of green leaves, bergamot, sandalwood and coconut. $52, Cie Luxe.

The Well Sun Salutation Candle

Take some well-deserved me time and embrace the self-care with this candle, with a mood-elevating scent of orange blossom, neroli and bergamot. $54, The Well.