The Best Stylish Blazers to Wear This Spring

After what might have been the longest winter of our lives, spring is finally mere days away. Warmer days are already (kind of) upon us, and even if it’s not quite bikini weather yet, we’re at least getting ready to store away our parkas until next year—well, here’s hoping, anyway.

We’re still looking for a jacket of some sort, though, and a chic blazer is the perfect outer layer to top off your outfit this season. A stylish blazer instantly elevates your look, and you can easily slip it on over a tee and jeans, or perhaps with a house dress, and look so pulled together, even if it’s just for your afternoon Zoom meeting.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

There are plenty of fashionable blazers to choose from to add to your wardrobe this season, no matter what your style vibe is right now. Whether you’re looking for a cropped leather blazer, or perhaps a ladylike tweed, or maybe an oversized silk, or just a classic fitted silhouette, we’ve found all the best options to consider.

Below, see our favorite stylish blazers to add to your spring wardrobe.

Veronica Beard Miller Textured Sateen Jacket

We’re already obsessed with the very specific shade of sage green on this structured double-breasted blazer. $695, Veronica Beard.

Saint Laurent Double-Breasted Wool-Twill Blazer

Yes, it’s a serious splurge, but Saint Laurent really does made a fantastic blazer. This grey jacket, with its classic gold buttons, is sure to be a staple of your wardrobe for years to come. $2,990, Net-a-Porter.

L’Agence Chamberlain Tweed Blazer

We can’t resist a good tweed jacket, like this ladylike blue style with just a single gold button. $650, L’Agence.

Avec Les Filles Cropped Vegan Leather Blazer

This cropped vegan leather blazer is a fresh and just slightly edgier take on outerwear, and the creamy tan shade is so perfect for spring. $119, Avec Les Filles.

Cuyana Wool Double-Breasted Blazer

Pink is really a neutral, right? This oversized blazer is such a pretty soft rose hue, and it’s just heavy enough that it offers enough warmth for those cooler spring days. $295, Cuyana.

Iris and Ink Ebony Double-Breasted Blazer

A lemon-y yellow linen blend-blazer to bring a little sunshine everywhere you go. $205, The Outnet.

The Row Brentwood Blazer

The Row’s oh-so-chic Brentwood blazer, with its perfect fit and slightly cropped sleeves, adds a touch of understated glamour to any outfit. $1,390, Net-a-Porter.

The Fold Dovercourt Jacket Pastel Blue Clever Crepe

The British brand’s robin’s egg blue blazer features an ultra-flattering waistband sash that can be worn in a pretty tie or opened up for a more casual look. $475, The Fold.

Rails Flynn Mojave Stripe Blazer

We’re in love with the combination of linen, stripes and tortoiseshell buttons on this relaxed blazer. $228, Rails.

Deadwood Net Sustain Brooke Leather Blazer

It’s important to shop with purpose and with an awareness for the environment, and this stylish oversized leather jacket is made of upcycled materials. $350, Net-a-Porter.

Club Monaco Satin Blazer

Sometimes, you just want to feel like you’re spending the day in silky pajamas while not looking like you just rolled out of bed, and that’s where this satin blazer comes into play. You’re welcome. $289, Club Monaco.

Isabel Marant Étoile Verix Prince of Wales Checked Wool Blazer

You can’t go wrong with a classic Prince of Wales check blazer, and the slightly oversized fit of this particular style keeps it modern. $334, The Outnet.

Lucy Paris Aaron Tweed Blazer

A buttery yellow tweed jacket that just might be inspiring us to wear a shorts-blazer suit. $105, Lucy Paris.