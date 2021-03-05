California Psychics Reviews: Legitimate Psychic Readings Or Scam?

With over twenty-five years of experience, California Psychics has perfected their psychic reading and tarot card reading services. They have a wide selection of professional psychics who each specialize in various fields of expertise, have different price rates, and varying range of experience in the field. This variety provides clients with the opportunity to choose whoever they might feel the most comfortable with. Though some users have still felt dissatisfied with their service.

Confused? We’ll explain. In this review of California Psychics, we’ll break down each feature of California Psychics’ website and their service in order to best provide you with the information you need before deciding to give their free psychic reading a try.

What Do We Like About California Psychics?

Specials Available :

– $1/ Minute for New Customers

– 5 Free Minutes (CODE: “ADD5”) + 80% Off

Click Here to Visit California Psychics Top-Rated Psychic Advisors

Thousands of Psychics to choose from

Because it has been around for such a long time, California Psychics has won the fortune-telling community’s trust, leading to a large number of psychics and seers enlisting themselves on the website. From a customer’s point of view, this large variety is great because it means more psychics to choose from. If one psychic does not work out, you could always choose another one and move on.

Affordable Rates (and an introductory offer!)

Perhaps because of its many users and seers, California Psychics is able to offer very competitive, affordable rates for its services. The site also offers an introductory deal where you can get discounts and free trials. For those who are still skeptical about the psychic arts, this introductory offer and the free trial provide a chance to test the waters and explore the world of mystical predictions without much loss to your pockets. There is also a California Psychics promo code that new users can take advantage of.

User Testimonials

The California Psychics reviews we see on the internet and on their website are largely reassuring – people enjoy their services and often leave long detailed answers about how much they loved their call psychics. These reviews can help new users in picking the right psychic, using the advice given by previous users. It’s a testament to the brand’s authenticity when happy customers leave positive California Psychics reviews.

What Do We Not Like About California Psychics?

Inconsistent Guide Styling

Established companies usually have a constant template or format they use when creating guides, lists, or blogs. The content released by California Psychics is usually good, but they are not consistent. The guide’s style often varies, and the California Psychics Horoscope, one of their most-read works, can often be confusing to a new user. But if you are a regular follower of their content, you will not have any problem keeping up with their stylesheets.

Better the Seer, More the Money

As in any field, hiring a more experienced specialist can cost more than a less experienced one. One common complaint left in California Psychic reviews is how expensive some more experienced advisors are, especially when they charge exorbitant fees for a small duration. But at least there are thousands of seers on the website who charge perfectly reasonable, less expensive fees. Though if you want to have a highly intuitive fortune-teller who has decades of experience with the stars and with human nature, you may have to shell out some extra bills.

California Psychics: Special Perks You Won’t Find Elsewhere

Once you sign in as a new user, you are eligible to receive three minutes of a free psychic reading from the call psychic of your choice from California Psychics. These three minutes provide sufficient time for an average seeker of mystical advice to get their questions answered.

A Brief Overview

There are many reasons why people might choose to search “psychic reading near me” and seek out spiritual advice, energy cleansing, and tarot reading. Sometimes, it is the only way to get pertinent answers to the questions haunting them in life or to reach out to long lost loved ones.

Visiting California Psychics for such services is far easier and more reliable than real-life psychics, who may or may not be fraudulent. There is a reason California Psychics pops up in the first few results when you search ‘psychic near me’ – with millions of users leaving California Psychics reviews detailing their experience with a particular psychic, you no longer need to go into a session without any background information. Choose a reader within your needed area of expertise, sift through various seer profiles to determine which one would be best for you, and enjoy your free psychic reading.

How to Get Started with California Psychics?

California Psychics has an easy-to-use website as well as an app for its users. This cross-platform accessibility is a huge advantage to the company when it comes to connecting with customers from a newer generation, who tend to be more skeptical about the psychic arts than most.

Signing Up

To start using the services of PRT California Psychics, you need to sign up on their website. On the top right corner, you will see a button that says ‘Create Account,’ which leads to their registration portal. You need to enter your digital details like your name, email, and date of birth (minors are not encouraged on psychic websites for obvious reasons), along with a password of your choice. You can also sign up for their free horoscope newsletter during this process.

Payment

The next step is to set up your payment. While California Psychics offers a free reading, you will still have to set up your payment methods – debit card, credit card, PayPal, etc. You will be charged only if your free trial exceeds three minutes. What most users do is fill their California Psychics account with around twenty dollars, enough to cover your first two sessions with the seer of your choice. The company offers partial refunds to those who are not satisfied with their services.

Click Here to Visit California Psychics – 5 Free Minutes + 80% Off

Pick your Psychic

Once you have signed up, you’ll need to browse through their directory and pick a psychic. At the top of the page you will see a drop-down menu called ‘Psychics.’ Here, seers are categorized according to their specialties so that it is easier for the user to find the type of psychic that they are looking for.



Specialized Reading Topics

The first category divides them based on their specialized reading topics – love psychics, pet psychics, seers who offer guidance about your career, life path, money and relationships, mediums, and more are offered by California Psychics. This huge variety ensures that no matter what the potential customer is looking for, they have it.

Psychic Abilities

The next category divides them based on their psychic abilities – the company provides empaths, mediums, clairvoyants, clairaudients, clairsentients, dream analysts, and channeling psychics screened through a rigorous qualification process. Whether you want to reconnect with a dead loved one or would like to understand what your spouse is going through, California Psychics have it all.

Psychic Tools

You can also choose your psychic based on the kinds of tools you like to use – while many skeptics reject the idea of psychic tools by calling them props, true seers use them as enhancers of their psychic ability that aid in the crossing over to other realms of existence. On California Psychics, you can choose your seer based on whether they use crystals, tarots, numerology, oracle cards, runes, I-Ching, and even pendulums. Each user may resonate with a different tool. Each one offers a new kind of experience, so don’t be shy about trying a new form of psychic reading rather than sticking with your usual.

Psychic Style

Regardless of any tool or specialization, sometimes it is simply the approach a psychic has towards their customer that makes the most difference. California Psychics provides a simple classification on their professionals’ psychic style – categorizing them as inspirational, compassionate, or straightforward. The company allows users to pick the kind of person they’d be most comfortable with as a psychic. Not everyone may feel at ease with a very straightforward psychic or maybe a stoic individual may find an overly compassionate seer overwhelming – this categorization is designed to avoid those kinds of problems.

Customer Favorites

If you are still unsure about the kind of service you want to receive from the website, they also have a category called Customer Favorites. This section consists of the psychics who consistently gotten amazing California Psychics reviews and have risen to the top of the user favorites charts. These psychics will have a certain degree of quality, even if they do not match your preferred area of clairvoyance. If you do not have the time to surf through the thousands of psychics on the website, just pick any popular psychic to see if you vibe with them.



Staff Picks

There’s also a section called ‘Staff Picks’ where the California Psychics team picks out seers that they think are the best in their community. If user popularity is not convincing enough for you, you can rest assured that staff-picked fortune tellers will impress you. These are usually the most qualified, talented, and seasoned individuals in the community.

Horoscopes

Like most spiritual advice websites, California Psychics provides daily, weekly, monthly and yearly horoscopes, which can be delivered right to your inbox if you sign up for their newsletter. They also provide specialized horoscopes for birthdays, financial advice, etc. These are extremely useful for people who do not have the time to sit down and talk to a psychic but still require spiritual advice. Many might trust in the stars more than they might trust human mediums, so this category is perfect for them.

What Types of Readings Are Offered by California Psychics?

As we saw earlier, California Psychics provides a variety of services. If you did not fully understand some of the psychic jargon in the categories, here is a full breakdown of all their offered readings.

Reading Topics On California Psychics:

Love Psychics

Some say that people need spiritual advice most when it comes to love, to answer the questions about relationships, crushes, marriage, and platonic bonds that float around our heads all the time. There is rarely a definitive answer to these questions, but with the help of the love psychics on California Psychics, you can start to find the answers you need.

Financial Advice

In a world inching towards complete capitalism, money matters a lot. With the pandemic leaving behind a broken economy and millions unemployed, uncertainty looms over all of our heads. In moments like these, we need guidance more than ever. Psychics who specialize in money matters and finance can tell you where to invest, how much risk you can afford to take, and provide predictions for the future based on which you can make well-thought-out decisions.

Pet Psychics

Animals have always been our best friends, and many of us got through the grueling months of quarantine with the help of our tiny friends. If you feel like something is off with your dog, or if your cat is acting strange, you may look to a pet psychic for help. Because pets cannot talk, psychics have developed the power to converse with them and give them a voice. If you have ever wondered what your pet is thinking, consulting a pet psychic may give you an idea.

Click Here to Claim 5 Free Minutes With Any Gifted Advisor

Career/Life Path Advice

Big decisions can lead to extreme anxiety. If you are confused about which career to choose, why your unemployment phase is ongoing, how to break out of it, etc., a psychic who specializes in careers and life paths can give you the right guidance. Before you make big decisions that can impact your life, consult one of these seers to get a better idea about your future.

Missing People/Deceased Loved Ones

Sometimes, the people we love are taken away from us sooner than we would prefer. It could be death, disappearance, or separation that makes them go far away from us, but that does not mean we can never communicate with them again. Mediums who can connect with other worlds, especially the realm of the afterlife, can get you in touch with your spouse, child, sibling, or any other loved one who has passed away. If your loved one has gone missing, you can ask your medium to check if they are present in the other realm. Such gifts are extremely rare, but the website has quite a few such specialists – if you need help finding a missing loved one, seers can help you uncover clues as to where they are.

Past Life Specialists

The concept of multiple lives that are interconnected across time and history has mystified humankind for millennia now. Seers will be able to tell you details about who you were in your past lives, the kind of life you led, and even the purpose of your current reincarnation. Suppose you are a firm believer in the never-ending circle of life and the cyclical nature of the universe. In this case, you should see a past life specialist who can shed light on your past, present, and future.

Psychic Abilities:

Empaths

As their name suggests, empaths are highly empathetic individuals who can tap into your true emotions, even when you yourself cannot figure out what they are. With high levels of sensitivity and a way to see into your soul, empaths can tell you truths about yourself by reading your chakra, feeling your aura, and, most importantly, by listening to you. If you feel like you are disconnected from yourself, empaths can help guide you through life’s tougher periods.

Clairvoyants

Clairvoyants can provide you with a line of communication to the spiritual wisdom of the universe and intuitive information about your present, future, and past. Clairvoyants work to help you connect with your spiritual side that is often lost in today’s fast, modern world. With the special ability to extract information from your life that perhaps even you have forgotten, you may find that clairvoyants have an even greater connection with your soul than you do.

Clairaudients

These lesser-known relatives of clairvoyants can hear voices and messages that are inaudible to the average ear. These include messages from the afterlife, from millions of miles away, or from people whose aura matches yours. They can hear messages from the universe, from your animals, even from loved ones from another life.

Clairsentients

Clairsentients can sense energies and auras on a much stronger level than the average seer. Invite one into your house, and they can provide you with a full breakdown of the home’s chakra, architectural energy, and overall vibes. While it is not advised to invite a stranger into your house during the global pandemic, you can still connect with a clairsentient to receive advice about the bad or good energies that have been circling your life.

Dream Analysis

Long before Freud started interpreting dreams, the psychic community realized the importance of our sleep episodes as a window to the soul. If you have been getting the same dream over and over, or having recurring nightmares that refuse to go away, a dream analyst can help you get to the bottom of it all. Each dream means something, and dream analysts know the truth behind the meaning – contact one to get your good sleep back.

Remote Viewing

These psychics specialize in intuitive readings about things that are far away from them – many psychics rely on their proximity to the subject they are reading to properly assess their energy, chakra, etc. Still, remote viewing specialists can connect to beings and places that are hundreds of miles away. In the post-pandemic world where traveling is not encouraged, remote viewers are becoming more popular than ever.

Automatic Writing

If you feel like your soul is trying to tell you something, but you cannot figure out what it might be, automatic writing seers may be what you need. By shaping out the words and ideas coming from your spirit, automatic writers word out the thoughts and messages that lay buried in your subconscious. You may discover more about yourself than you ever knew.

Psychic Tools

Psychics often use tools to enhance their abilities, to reach into spirits and other realms quicker and more accurately. Even with skeptics calling them props, psychic tools are pivotal to getting an accurate reading.

Tarot Cards

Perhaps the most popular of all psychic tools, tarot card readings speak about the state of your soul based on which cards you are most attracted to. Regardless of which card you pick, your reading accuracy depends on how talented and experienced your psychic is. Tarot card readers can help you find a deeper meaning and clarity in your life events that you may not have access to otherwise.

Astrology

Humans have been reading the stars for guidance since the North Star was used to find the way to Jesus. Reading the constellations and planets to determine the future is a complex and difficult process with a large margin of error. Still, the customer favorites from California Psychics provide accurate predictions and horoscopes that can help you prepare for the future.

Numerology

The universe is built from numbers, ratios, and proportions that all beings follow regardless of their choice. Tapping into the world of numbers through numerology can give you precise answers to your burning questions, sometimes more accurately than reading the stars. Numerologists can tell you what your lucky number is, how the figures in your life are significant, and what kind of financial decisions to make in the future.

Crystals

Using crystals to purify auras, clear one’s mind, and cleanse the soul is a practice that is slowly gaining popularity these days, even though the spiritual community has been doing it for hundreds of years. Seers who specialize in crystals can tell you exactly which polished rock you need to use to cleanse your aura and lead a healthier, more positive life devoid of toxic people and negativity.

Who are the Best Psychics on California Psychics?

Before you take the leap and book a free session, here are some of the best psychics on the website according to customer favorites, staff picks, and growths in popularity.

Thomasina

Handpicked by the team behind California Psychics, Thomasina has a 4.2 rating and specializes in clairvoyance, clairsentience, and clairaudience. Her specialty topics include contacting the deceased, missing personnel, etc. She uses tarot cards to enhance her psychic ability. An experienced seer who has been practicing her craft since 2013, Thomasina has satisfied thousands of customers so far and is the current top staff pick.

Victor

With an excellent rating of 4.7, Victor is both a staff pick and a customer favorite. His psychic abilities are strong enough to complete his readings without any tools. He specializes in clairvoyance, dream analysis, and channeling, among other things. For a psychic who only began working in 2016, Victor has satisfied over six thousand customers – a testament to his skills.

Looking For Real Psychics? Visit California Psychics Best Experts!

Laverne

With a 4.7 rating and a whopping thirty thousand total readings complete, Laverne has been topping the customer favorites for a while now. A clairvoyant on the website since 2014, Laverne has earned the trust of thousands of customers with her tarot reading, specializing in love and relationships, careers, and more.

Reed

Having completed over fifty thousand readings, Reed is one of the most popular psychics on the site. Specializing in clairvoyance, clairsentience, and channeling, Reed’s abilities have wowed thousands of customers, earning her a 4.5 rating and a place in customer favorites.

Affordable Trial from California Psychics

Maybe you still have qualms about going ahead and purchasing a psychic reading. In this case, you can always try the cheaper trial offer from California Psychics.

Their introductory offer allows you to talk to a popular psychic chosen by the team at just $1 per minute, instead of their usual rate (around $5 min), saving you up to $4. You can talk to a preferred psychic by paying just $1 more and a premium psychic for just $4 per minute. Considering how a premium psychic usually charges somewhere around $9 per minute, this is a huge discount.

During your first few minutes, you can pose your questions to the psychic and come to a conclusion about whether you want to go forward in your spiritual journey or not. Because of their account balance system, you do not need to worry about any auto-charge surprises. If you want to go beyond a particular session’s timings, you can always use their quick buy option and add more money to your account.

California Psychic Reviews and Testimonials

You need not look farther than the user reviews to know if a site really delivers what they claim to. California Psychic reviews are no different.

California Psychic has many reviews on their website from real users who leave behind encouragement or admonishments for psychics they have tried out.

Are there Alternatives to California Psychics?

California Psychics is by no means the only psychic reading website out there. Here are a few trusted alternatives to California Psychics.

Keen Psychics

Keen Psychics is a popular website that offers three free minutes on a new user’s registration, after which the rates can be anywhere from $2 to $10 based on the seer. Their readers contact you through phone, chat, or email, and they provide a free transcript of the session after the session is over. With two decades spent in the industry mastering their craft, Keen Psychics is definitely a good alternative, but determine that for yourself by reading their customer reviews.

Click Here To Get 10 Minutes For Just $1.99 With Keen Psychics

Kasamba

Founded in 1999, this website has provided dedicated service to the seer community for years, screening its psychics through a rigorous process before enlisting them. Their psychics do not provide video calls but operate through phone, chat, and email. They also provide three free minutes every time you try out a new psychic, after which the normal rates are around $2 – $20 per minute. Read a few reviews of Kasamba before making your choice.

Click Here to Get 3 Free Minutes + 70% off With Kasamba

Psychic Source

Psychic Source has been around since 1989 and has millions of users worldwide who subscribe to their daily, weekly, and monthly horoscopes. With a wide selection of professional psychics to choose from, their introductory offers and guides are great for customers who want a hassle-free experience. Read a review left by a Psychic Source customer before you decide to try their services.

Click Here To Get 3 Free Minutes + 75% off With Psychic Source

California Psychics: Frequently Asked Questions

Can you Trust California Psychics?

Judging from the numerous reviews left behind by its users, and the fact that millions worldwide continue to use their services every day, one can conclude that California Psychics is a reliable site. But, as with any service, it is best to go by others’ testimonials and reviews and make up your own mind. Ultimately, the psychic arts require you to have faith in the craft for complete success. So if you are still on the brink with your trust in the psychic arts, think twice before booking a trial.

What are the unique features that California Psychics offers?

With 24/7 customer support and a wide variety of psychics, California Psychics offers services that other companies cannot – like their pet psychics, clairsentients, and clairaudients, as well as their seers who use pendulums and iChings to tell the future. California Psychics is also well-trusted within the spiritual community and prioritizes their professionals’ dignity over everything else.

Get 5 free minutes reading, then $1 per minute

What can I expect from a California Psychics Reading?

When the session starts, you will greet the psychic and tell them all about your question or problem. Start with the most pressing issue and be completely open with your psychic. If you are unsure of what to ask, proceed with a general question. After they understand your story, the seer will tune into your aura/energy field and use specific tools to answer your question. If you are talking to the seer via chat, the site will provide you with a free transcript, but you should consider taking notes if you are on the phone.

What methods of payment do California Psychics require?

California Psychics accepts credit cards, debit cards, and Paypal.

How is California Psychics different from other similar websites?

As one of the most experienced psychic platforms on the internet today, California Psychics is dedicated to elevating the psychic community by connecting seers to clients every day. With loyalty programs and great offers that are made possible all while their seers are still given due respect, California Psychics has become a dedicated space for spiritual conversations to take place. They also offer services in video readings, which are hard to find in the community, as is their around-the-clock psychic guidance.

California Psychics: Bottom Line

California Psychics is perfect for you if you feel lost in life and desperately need spiritual guidance. A seer can help you sort your mind out, clear your anxiety and advise you on the tough decisions you have to make in life. California Psychics’ customer guarantee ensures that you will have a satisfying experience.

The reviews and statements published here are those of the sponsor and do not necessarily reflect the official policy, position or views of Observer.