Here’s What’s Happening With Comedy Central on Streaming

In today’s fragmented entertainment ecosystem, it can be difficult to keep track of your favorite TV shows and movies. Every day, a major new streaming service seems to appear out of thin air, bringing with it a host of complicated licensing agreements that reroutes your go-to programming from one digital destination to another. Throw in the fact that the cost of cord-cutting is actually rising in certain instances, and it’s an absolute minefield just to ensure you’re tuning in. As such, it’s understandable that the internet has been asking where they can find Comedy Central programming. So here’s a quick refresher to help you navigate the choppy streaming waters.

Unfortunately for laugh fans, Hulu’s broad licensing deal with Comedy Central parent company ViacomCBS expired in 2017. While specific content such as South Park and Inside Amy Schumer remained on the platform for a time, ViacomCBS did begin actively reclaiming its programming such as Chappelle’s Show and RuPaul’s Drag Race from Hulu at that time. Last year, WarnerMedia paid a whopping $500 million to bring the exclusive streaming rights for South Park to HBO Max.

But, in January, it was announced that more than 14 ViacomCBS networks, including Nickelodeon, BET, MTV, and Comedy Central, would be coming to Hulu with Live TV after the company’s pact with YouTube TV expired. It was the first time many of ViacomCBS’ networks were being maid available to Hulu with Live TV subscribers. The only problem is that Hulu with Live TV costs $65 per month. That’s not exactly chump change for the average consumer.

One more affordable alternative is ViacomCBS’ recently launched new streaming service Paramount+, which houses scores of Comedy Central programming. Favorites like Tosh.0, Reno 911!, Key & Peele, Chappelle’s Show and The Daily Show are available to stream right now, as well as the network’s celebrity roasts and backlog of stand-up comedy specials. (We recommend Bo Burnham’s Words Words Words to start).

Paramount+ has two pricing tiers available to U.S. subscribers. The premium tier, at $9.99 per month, is available now and combines live sports, news coverage, library content, and originals. In June, Paramount+ will introduce a new ad-supported tier, at $4.99 per month.

So while tracking and accessing your favorite networks such as Comedy Central may be increasingly confusing and difficult amid the streaming revolution, at least you have a few options to choose from at the moment.