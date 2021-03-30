When Will All American Adults Be Eligible for a COVID-19 Vaccine? We’re Tracking It.

As spring sets in and daily new COVID-19 cases climb again, states are rapidly expanding vaccine eligibility to more people. On Monday, six states opened vaccine appointments to all adults. New York expanded eligibility to everyone 30 and older. And several other states opened vaccine access to younger age groups.

Most states have by now reached the final stage of Phase 1 of vaccine distribution, which covers health care workers, long-term care facility staff and residents, essential workers, persons age 65 or above, and adults with high-risk medical conditions. The next stage will be Phase 2, or the “general public” phase where everyone over 16 is eligible.

Adults age 16 and older are now eligible for COVID-19 vaccines in 11 states: Alaska, Arizona, Georgia, Mississippi, Utah, Kansas, Louisiana, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas.

More states are expected to follow the suit in the coming days.

Here’s what you can expect in the next two weeks:

March 30: Minnesota

March 31: Indiana, South Carolina

April 1: Colorado, Connecticut, Montana

April 5: Florida, Michigan, Nevada, Tennessee

April 6: New York

April 7: North Carolina

April 9: Missouri

April 12: Illinois, Kentucky

Vaccine eligibility information in the remaining 24 states and Washington D.C.:

Alabama: persons age 55 and older, health care workers, nursing home residents, law enforcement officers, firefighters and people age 16 to 64 with high-risk medical conditions. (detailed information)

Arkansas: persons age 65 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions, health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, veterans, first responders, teachers, childcare workers, food workers, USPS workers and other essential workers. (detailed information)

California: persons age 65 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions, health care workers, nursing home residents and staff, food workers, teachers and childcare workers. California plans to expand eligibility to people over 50 on April 1 and all adults on April 15. (detailed information)

Delaware: persons age 50 and older, adults with high-risk medical conditions, health care workers, first responders, long-term care facility residents and staff, other essential workers. (detailed information)

District of Columbia: persons age 65 and older, health care workers, individuals with chronic medical conditions, essential workers covered in Phase 1C categories.(detailed information)

Hawaii: persons age 65 and older, health care workers, individuals with chronic medical conditions, essential workers covered in Phase 1C categories. (detailed information)

Idaho: persons age 65 and older, health care workers, first responders, essential workers, adults with high-risk medical conditions. (detailed information)

Iowa: persons age 65 and older, health care workers, essential workers, adults with high-risk conditions, school employees. (detailed information)

Maine: persons age 50 and older, adults with high-risk conditions, all essential workers covered in Phase 1C. Maine plans to expand eligibility to all adults on April 19. (detailed information)

Maryland: persons age 60 and older, adults with high-risk conditions, essential workers covered in Phase 2A categories. (detailed information)

Massachusetts: persons age 60 and older, adults with two or more certain medical conditions, residents of low-income housing, K-12 educators, certain essential workers. Massachusetts will open eligibility to people age 55 and older and those with one certain medical condition on April 5. (detailed information)

Nebraska: persons age 65 and older, health care workers, first responders, funeral home workers, food workers, transportation workers and people in congregate living facilities. (detailed information)

New Hampshire: persons age 40 and older, health care workers, first responders, K-12 educators, adults with high-risk conditions. (detailed information)

New Jersey: persons age 65 and older, adults with certain medical conditions, essential workers in health care, food service, warehousing, social services, election campaigns, hospitality, medical supply chain, postal service, clergy and judicial system. New Jersey will expand eligibility to people age 55 and older on April 5. (detailed information)

New Mexico: persons age 60 and older, essential workers in health care, homeless shelters and correctional facilities, teachers, first responders, grocery store workers. (detailed information)

Oregon: persons age 65 and older, frontline workers, K-12 educators, childcare workers, seasonal farmworkers. (detailed information)

Pennsylvania: persons age 65 and older, adults with high-risk conditions, health care workers, nursing home residents and workers. (detailed information)

Rhode Island: persons age 60 and older, adults with high-risk conditions, health care workers, nursing home residents and workers, teachers and childcare workers, corrections facility staff. (detailed information)

South Dakota: persons age 65 and older, adults with high-risk conditions, health care workers, nursing home residents and workers, other essential workers. (detailed information)

Vermont: persons age 50 and older, adults with high-risk conditions, health care workers, nursing home residents and workers, other essential workers. Vermont will open eligibility to those age 40 and older on April 5. (detailed information)

Virginia: persons age 65 and older, frontline essential workers, adults with high-risk conditions. (detailed information)

Washington: persons age 60 and older, frontline workers, staff in congregate living facilities, adults with two certain medical conditions. (detailed information)

West Virginia: persons 50 and older, adults with certain medical conditions, education workers age 40 and older, frontline essential workers. (detailed information)

Wisconsin: persons age 65 and older, frontline workers, congregate living facility staff and residents, adults with certain medical conditions, some public-facing essential workers. (detailed information)

Wyoming: persons age 65 and older, frontline workers, adults with certain chronic conditions. (detailed information)