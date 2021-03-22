Credit Saint Review 2021: Cost, Services, Pros & Cons

Repairing your credit score on your own is a viable option. However, repairing a credit score can take many steps and expert knowledge. Fixing your credit score without proper understanding can make it even worse. On the other hand, a credit score company has all the knowledge you need when it comes to repairing your credit. These companies can save you valuable time and reduce any worries you have regarding credit repair.

A credit score repair company will take care of everything for you in a short amount of time compared to other credit repair programs. If you would like to fix your credit fast and without any hassle, a credit repair company may be for you.

Tons of credit repair companies will say they can fix your credit in no time. They may even promise you a perfect credit score. However, not all of these companies can do what they promise to do.

Credit Saint is a repair company that you can trust when it comes to fixing your credit score. Whether you want to fix your credit up just a bit or restore your credit score to perfection, Credit Saint is a reliable company.

This article will discuss Credit Saint’s features and overview to help you decide whether hiring a credit company is the best option for you.

Overview Of Credit Saint

The Credit Saint Company is a credit restoration business that offers multiple services such as educating the consumer about their credit score and giving them a complete analysis of their credit and progress report.

Aside from this, Credit Saint also offers top-rated services and is accredited by the BBB, or Better Business Bureau. The Better Business Bureau is a company that provides a list of trustworthy companies around the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

Businesses accredited with the BBB are more likely to use ethical business practices and ensure their customers’ satisfaction.

You can get your credit score fixed with the three easy steps provided on their website. This company has also won multiple awards from the Credit Review for being the number one company in credit repair.

What makes Credit Saint different from other companies is that they are always ready at your service, and all of their programs have a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Click here to Get Started with Credit Saint Today.

What Are Credit Saint’s Features That Make It Different From Others?

There are a lot of credit repair companies in the market, but what makes Credit Saint different?

Below are some of the features that make Credit Saint different from other Credit Repair companies:

Full Refund Guarantee For Three Months

Credit Saint prides itself on improving your credit score after three months. Their program is guaranteed to work and improve your credit score after just 90 days. If your credit score does not improve after 90 days, you can get a full refund with no questions asked.

Credit Saint offers three credit plans to their clients, and you can choose the specific plan you would like.

Not a lot of companies offer a full refund after three months. Most companies only offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, and during that time, you won’t truly know if your credit score has improved yet.

However, it would help if you kept in mind that this works both ways. You must make an effort to improve the credit score by yourself as well. You cannot deliberately lower your credit score, or purposely not follow the plan that was made for you.

However, the 90-day money-back guarantee does not cover customer satisfaction. The guarantee is specifically for the results of your credit score after three months. This company ensures that your credit score will improve after that time.

If you are not satisfied with their service, you can cancel the plan anytime, and there will be no additional costs. The Credit Saint staff is incredibly friendly and helpful as well, so you can ask any questions you may have.

It Is Affordable

Compared to other credit repair companies, Credit Saint is a lot more affordable and offers flexible payment options. Depending on the credit plan you chose, you can pay as low as $79.99 a month. Other credit repair companies can cost up to $100 a month.

The Credit Polish Plan is applicable for people who only have a few negative remarks on their credit report. If you already have an average credit score and would like to clean up some blemishes, you can choose this plan for $79.99 a month.

Aside from the monthly fee, the Credit Polish Plan also has a one-time fee of $99. This is to ensure that you are getting premium service for your credit report. The plan also includes a full refund guarantee for 90 days if your credit score does not improve within that time.

However, depending on your case, you may have to get the Credit Remodel or Clean Slate Plan, where you can get your credit score restored even if you have several negative items and remarks on your report.

The Clean Slate and Credit Remodel options aim to handle the negative remarks on your credit report, disputes, and bankruptcy challenges. These plans cost up to $99.99 and $119.99 per month, respectively. All of these plans also include the 90-day money-back guarantee.

The Credit Saint Process

Knowing what happens in the entire process can help reduce your worries.

Below is the step-by-step Credit Saint process when it comes to repairing your credit score:

Request A Credit Consultation Free Of Charge

Many Credit Repair companies will charge you right away without even giving you a consultation. If you do not know how credit reports work, you may not understand the most suitable credit plan for you.

Credit Saint offers a credit consultation free of charge when you go to their website. This consultation analyzes your credit report, and experts will explain to you the details of your report.

After analyzing your credit report, they will also discuss how you can remove some negative items. Depending on your credit report, experts will suggest the most suitable plan for you.

If you only have a few negative remarks, you can go for their Credit Polish Plan to improve your score. However, experts may recommend that you go for the Remodel or Clean Slate Plan if you have multiple problems with your credit score.

Proof Of Identity

Of course, as with any credit repair company, you need to present proof of your identity when you apply for a credit repair plan. No worries, this step is incredibly simple. All you have to do is send a photo of your credit card to prove that you are the rightful owner of the credit report you plan to improve.

After sending proof of your identity, please wait for Credit Saint’s verification and approval. You can access your account page after proving your identity. At that point, you may edit or check any of your personal information.

Decide On A Credit Plan

Now that you have verified your identity, you are ready to decide which credit plan you would like to use. Your advisors will recommend a suitable credit plan for you, depending on your credit report’s analysis. However, the decision is ultimately up to you. If you would only like to remove a few negative items, you can choose the Credit Polish Plan, which is a lot more affordable.

If your credit score needs a full-on fixing, you can choose a credit plan that can handle multiple challenges. After choosing your desired plan, you can move onto the next step.

Let Credit Saint Do The Work

Yes, that is right. After signing up for a credit plan, you can just sit back and let Credit Saint do all the work for you. There are no additional requirements or processes after signing up for a credit plan.

The experts at Credit Saint will handle your credit score and improve it by removing negative or inaccurate items on your report. Removing these items will improve and restore your credit score.

However, don’t expect this change to happen immediately. Credit Saint will work on your credit score for 45 days. You can always ask your advisors about your progress, but be patient about your overall results. Great things don’t happen overnight!

Check Your Credit Report

The credit bureaus will release a new credit report after 45 days. At that point, you should check your progress. You can easily view the report on your profile, as Credit Saint will automatically post it on your profile.

People who would like to make minor improvements to their credit score can stop after just one cycle. However, on average, people will need to use two to three cycles to improve and restore their credit score.

People who have a lower credit score, or have many challenges on their report, will need more than one cycle. Keep in mind that all of the plans include a 90-day money-back guarantee.

Credit Saint’s Credit Plan Overview

If you are curious or have trouble deciding which program is most suitable for you, read below for in-depth details about each plan that Credit Saint offers.

Credit Polish

Credit Polish is the most affordable plan that Credit Saint offers. This plan is suitable for people who only have a few negative remarks on their report.

The plan has an up-front fee of $99 and will be $79.99 a month. This plan also includes a 90-day money-back guarantee. Below are some of the inclusions for Credit Polish customers.

Credit Polish Inclusions:

All of the resources at Credit Saint will be available to you.

Unlimited call support.

Handling late payment records.

Recovering an identity theft issue.

Handling charge-offs on your account.

Handling any collection agency issues.

The Credit Polish Plan is suitable if you only have these issues on your credit report. You will see the changes on your credit report after the 45-day cycle. You can also call your credit advisor for your credit report progress.

Credit Remodel

If your credit score needs a lot of fixing, you may need to use the Credit Remodel Plan. This plan can handle many of the negative remarks on your credit report and improve your score drastically.

This plan has an upfront fee of $99, and it will cost $99.99 every month. As with every credit plan, this plan also runs on 45-day cycles, and you can cancel anytime. Below are some of the inclusions you can get on this plan.

Credit Remodel Inclusions:

All of the resources at Credit Saint will be available to you.

Proving your debt is valid.

Unlimited call support.

Handling late payment records.

Recovering an identity theft issue.

Handling charge-offs on your account.

Handling any collection agency issues.

Handling any escalated information request.

Handling bankruptcy.

Handling repossession issues.

Credit Clean Slate

If your credit score needs a Clean Slate, then you need this plan. The Clean Slate Plan will help improve your credit score by instituting a significant scrub, giving you the most support.

This plan has an upfront fee of $195, and it will cost $119.99 every month. Rest assured that your advisors will handle your credit, and you only need to sit back and wait for your credit report result after 45 days.

Credit Clean Slate Inclusions:

All of the resources at Credit Saint will be available to you.

Proving your debt is valid.

Unlimited call support.

Handling late payment records.

Recovering an identity theft issue.

Handling charge-offs on your account.

Handling any collection agency issues.

Handling any escalated information request.

Handling bankruptcy.

Handling repossession issues.

Disputing your negative transactions using the avalanche method, which removes your debt with the highest interest.

Handling a judgment remark on your credit report.

Credit Saint Pros and Cons

Pros:

They have a full refund guarantee if your credit score has not improved, or if there are no negative marks removed from the credit report after 45 days. The money refund guarantee is applicable for 90 days.

Credit Saint is a trustworthy company. They have an excellent BBB accreditation because they use ethical business practices and focus on satisfying their customers. Credit Saint has also earned many awards for its transparency and success rate.

There are no additional fees when you cancel. If you are already satisfied with your credit score, or you would like to cancel your credit plan for any other reason, you can do so without any additional fees to your account.

It is affordable compared to other credit companies. The Credit Polish plan is considerably cheaper compared to other companies at only $79.99 a month.

Customers get unlimited call service. If you have any inquiries or questions about your credit, you can easily email, chat, or even call Credit Saint’s staff. They are readily available and will assist you with your questions.

Cons:

Credit Saint is not available for some states, including Georgia, Kansas, and South Carolina.

There is an upfront fee of $99 or $195, depending on your chosen credit plan. This fee is a first-work fee. However, you can save more with the affordable monthly prices at Credit Saint.

Is Credit Saint A Good Fit for You?

Credit Saint offers a free consultation on their website. This consultation will analyze your credit report, and the advisors will tell you which plan is most suitable based on your situation. However, keep in mind that Credit Saint can reject you if they think they cannot help you with your credit score.

After signing up for the credit plan you want, you can sit back and relax as the repair company removes the negative marks and incorrect items on your credit report.

If you would like to repair your credit score but would not like to worry about the whole process, this plan is for you. Credit Saint makes credit repair hassle-free and convenient.

There are a lot of credit repair companies out there. However, Credit Saint is one of the highest-rated companies because it has a BBB accreditation and has a money-back guarantee for 90 days.

