Delta 8 THC Cartridge: Top Delta 8 Vape Carts of 2021

A great number of people enjoy using cannabis recreationally, and it is no wonder why! One of the favorite ways to use is vaping, and today we will be talking about one of the most talked-about types of cartridges, Delta 8 carts, with the incredible ease of use such cartridges have.

These cartridges, already topped off with delta-8 THC oil for your pleasure, are not only easy to use but easy to dispose of too. In other words, they’re convenient in usage and disposal, on top of the other benefits of vaping, like being able to take a puff anywhere, any time of day!

On top of that, there are all sorts of wacky and fantastic flavors of cartridges, with enough variety and flavor to satisfy anyone with flavors they didn’t even know existed!

Currently, the industry is chock-full of all kinds of vaping apparatus, all of them incredibly easy to use! Newbies to vaping have little to worry about other than their choice of brand and flavor.

Thankfully for all you new guys to the scene, and some of the older ones too, we are here to help you pick which brands you’ll be loading up with next, helping you choose the best oils to use.

The Top 3 Delta-8 THC Cartridges

1. Diamond CBD Delta-8 Cartridges – Strongest Overall

2. 3Chi Delta-8 THC Cartridge – Best Value

3. MoonWlkr Delta-8 Cartridges – Exotic Flavors

Choosing the Delta 8 THC Cartridges from The Market

In this day and age, there are dozens of brands on the market that all sell delta-8 THC vaporizer cartridges. Not only that, but the black market is also just as active as the legitimate companies, meaning you can’t be too cautious in picking a safe brand.

However, as difficult as it may seem, it is certainly no Herculean task. Vaping delta-8 cartridges can indeed be safe, so long as you pick the right brands to use.

Actual, legitimate brands do not have any more than .3% (.003) of delta-9 THC inside their products due to the fact that that is not only a risk to the health of their users, but it is very illegal. Of course, we confirmed that all the products in this guide are safe ourselves, using well-known brands with a good reputation and using users’ and professionals’ opinions to give you the best quality guide we can.

With all of this established, you know you can trust us and these brands to give you the best possible vaping experience, both safe and enjoyable. With that said, let’s get right into it!

Best Delta 8 Carts [Reviews]

1. Diamond CBD Chill Plus Delta-8 Vape Carts – Most Potent

Diamond CBD may very well have the best delta-8 THC cartridges on the market if we are going to be honest. Particularly, their Chill Plus and 10X delta-8 cartridges are stand-out amazing.

We do not call them the best for nothing; they have a large number of flavors, use distilled and purified delta-8, and are even made with hemp grown in the good ol’ US of A.

The two cartridges, naturally, have their own differences. The Chill Plus cartridges are more standard, using as much CBD as delta-8 THC, or 900mg. Then, you have the 10X cartridges, which use a variety of terpenes from hemp and herbal extracts that make them better therapeutically and add some tasty flavor on top of the flavor they naturally come with.

Both of these brands have the same flavors, as well, so you could try your favorite flavor in both to see which one you like better, though perhaps trying them all would be for the best, given the different mixtures of components in each and every one.

Diamond CBD uses different strains of Indica and Sativa in order to make these cartridges, with 11 flavors to choose from with unique blends of cannabis strains and various proportions of different natural products, such as THC terpenes and other herbal extracts.

The 11 flavors are Lemon Squeeze, Mango Kush, Banana Kush, Guava, Tangie OC, Pineapple Express, Apple Fritter, Sour Diesel, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Dream, and Grape Ape, each with their own unique blend.

Naturally, they are all organic and use industry methods like CO2 extraction and lab testing. Furthermore, the only synthetic additives come from hemp, being nutrients from these hemp plants.

Furthermore, as we talked about earlier with these reputable brands, there is less than .3% delta-9 THC, keeping you safe in your vaping experiences. These cartridges are also designed to keep you high without any side effects, leading to more pleasant vaping sessions.

Pros:

Tested by a 3rd-party lab, with results on the page of the product

Great value for the money you spend

900mg of pure, concentrated delta-8 THC in both cartridge types

Organic and eco-friendly, for healthy vaping with no harm to the environment

11 flavors/mixes for both types of cartridges, meaning 22 unique experiences overall across the two-cartridge series.

Cons:

With all of these options, some users could be confused about which ones to pick, especially if they are newer buyers.

Not all of the products are made with full-spectrum hemp extracts, unlike the other brands on the list.

User Reviews

Diamond CBD is known for their positive reviews; their users love the shopping and vaping experiences alike. Some of their favorite aspects of using the product were the taste of the blend, the natural-feeling high they got, and how “chilled out” they felt after using the product.

In fact, a large portion of the customers said the experience was very similar to smoking marijuana or delta-9 THC without side effects.

Of course, delta-8 isn’t entirely perfect; the effects are relatively short in duration, and you can build up a tolerance to it. However, this issue is shared among all delta-8 cartridges, and other than these minor issues, consumers quite enjoyed their time with Diamond CBD’s cartridges and the other cartridges. Diamond CBD 10X or Chill Plus series are, by no means, particularly short in the length of their effects.

Customer Service

The product isn’t all they have, either! Their customer service is top-notch, being easy to contact and ask questions. Furthermore, they run a frequently updated blog that explains the industry and vaping to users. On top of this, they have a 30-day return or refund policy on defective or damaged products, so even if something goes wrong, you can just return it and get a new one!

On top of this, while not directly related, they have a team composed of scientists and doctors who keep working to make their products even better. It means that they will stay diamond-quality as their name suggests for a long time yet, with continuous innovation keeping them leading the industry into further progress.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on Diamond’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Carts.

2. 3Chi Delta-8 THC Vape Cartridge – Best Value

3Chi is one of the forefathers of the American delta-8 revolution, an American founded by an experienced biochemist with over a decade of history creating hemp-based products.

Since 2019, the year they discovered the current best method of extracting pure delta-8 from raw hemp, they’ve been producing and distributing some of America’s first legal delta-8 products.

Their goal is to create high-quality cannabis-based products that promote human health and wellness, using pure and highly concentrated lab-tested hemp extracts to do so.

The 3Chi cartridges all come in a CCELL glass body with a ceramic core, with a 1mL and a .5mL version for sale. The 1mL size contains 950mg, while the .5mL size contains 475mg, both made of 95% pure delta-8 THC.

Other than THC, they also contain botanical, or cannabis derived terpenes, with 50mg and 25mg of them, respectively, in the product. No other additives. What they market is exactly what you get, no hidden ingredients or fillers.

Each of these cartridges, like Diamond CBD’s cartridges, is composed of Sativa and Indica hybrids in various proportions, with 25 strain mixtures/flavors for you to choose from. Of these 25, 13 use cannabis-derived terpenes, while the rest use terpenes from other plants.

Naturally, they contain less than .3% delta-9 THC, keeping you safe and happy while you use their products, as their numerous positive reviews can attest to.

Pros:

95% concentrated THC vape cartridges are what they sell you, with natural terpenes and nothing more added.

All their products are high in quality and well researched, made from natural products.

Gives you an excellent high without the side effects from delta-9 THC or poor quality vape cartridges.

You can view the results of their lab testing on their website.

Cons:

Their products are a bit hard on the throat; you shouldn’t puff for more than a second or so, given this.

The positive effects wear off faster than Diamond CBDs cartridges, meaning a shorter high per hit/set of hits.

You have to use a contact form to get in contact with them, with no way to call or email them.

User Reviews

Contrary to what we said for their cons, customers didn’t really have any problems. They loved the experience of using 3Chi’s vape cartridges, they’re satisfied with the shipping and returns, and they didn’t mind having to take smaller puffs.

In terms of flavor and the aroma produced, customers seem to enjoy this brand most of the three brands reviewed and enjoy how fast it kicks in to help ease anxiety and pain.

On top of this, even the retailers and other sellers are happy with how 3chi does business with them, not to mention how the customers enjoy both the service and the products.

Customer Service

Their policies are not very clear and can be confusing in terms of their exact refund, return, and exchange policy. Like we said earlier, you can also only use the contact form to submit a ticket, with no way to establish direct contact, like through a phone call or email. Despite this, their customers are satisfied with how their products perform, so it doesn’t matter all that much in the end.

Click here to Get the Best Deal on 3Chi’s Delta-8 Carts from the Official Site.

3. MoonWlkr Delta-8 Cartridges – Unique Flavors

Finally, last but not least, we have the brand known as MoonWlkr. Also, an American brand, they use only the finest hemp grown in the USA for their products.

They bring a diverse line of cartridges to the table, which offer 800mg of highly-concentrated delta-8 THC extracted from hemp.

MoonWlkr’s 800mg delta-8 cartridges use pure, concentrated delta-8 with absolutely no CBD or delta-9 THC, unlike other contenders who may use full-spectrum distillate. All of their cartridges are from organic sources, tested by a third-party lab, potent, and safe. Again, though it bears repeating, they also all have 0% delta-9 THC.

Their thread size-510 cartridge is known for its smooth taste and for leaving its consumers calm and relaxed. They currently carry 4 exotic variants:

Sour Lemon Haze (Titan)

Strawberry Gelato (Calypso)

Orange Chemdawg (Telesto)

Grape Runtz (Himalia)

The first three one has a strong citrus flavor, while Strawberry Gelato gives you a burst of creamy strawberry. The Orange Chemdawg gives you a burst of orange flavor, and Grape Runtz tastes just like grape candy (this one was our favorite).

Note: this product is highly concentrated in particular, and they recommend only using the lowest heat setting for this product.

Pros:

Safe, potent products that many enjoy, with great reviews of their products.

Products are tested in a third-party lab, showing that the products are truly what they say they are.

They offer free cartridges when you buy 4 or more at the same time.

100% natural cartridges, with no additives such as PG, VG, PEG, Vitamin E, or MCT oil

Cons:

They do not allow returns for used cartridges.

Only 4 flavors are available, the lowest of the three brands reviewed.

They do not really have much information about their brand, their core team, and how they run.

User Reviews

MoonWlkr is, in fact, one of the only brands that solely carries delta-8 THC products. Their success comes from making products that taste great and get people the high they desire. Many customers have been switching over to their delta-8 due to their cartridges’ quality, especially with the lack of additives.

Customers generally agreed that their price point is competitive and reasonable, in addition to selling them in high concentrations and being of high quality. Furthermore, the different effects from different cartridge types are yet another reason consumers love them.

Similar to 3chi, their cartridges are rather harsh, meaning long puffs tend to be rough on the consumer. But their users do not generally mind this, as both the instant action and the delayed action of the delta-8 was satisfactory to the users. Their highly concentrated delta-8 THC also means that these smaller puffs still contain enough THC to do the job, so this is a smaller sticking point than it would be for a more dilute vaporizer cartridge.

There are some who wished for a larger variety of strains, as opposed to their current lineup of four strains. There isn’t any news on this change in the short term, but some people prefer having the choice of a variety of vaporizer oils.

Customer Service

The brand encourages people to reach out and contact them via email or their online contact form. They are fairly quick to respond to inquiries, which is a good sign. Furthermore, their policies, such as their return policy, are generally customer friendly.

Most people were generally really happy with the customer service and responsiveness.

Click here to Get the Best Discount on MoonWlkr’s cartridges from the Official Site.

How to Choose Delta 8 Vape Cartridges?

Delta-8 THC is the less popular relative of Delta-9 THC that’s newer to the market, sharing the same benefits at a lower strength than its more dangerous older brother. It is also generally harsher on the throat, but it has less in the way of side effects, and it doesn’t last as long as Delta-9.

Like other cannabinoids, the fastest and most effective way to take delta-9 is to inhale it, whether you are seeking medical benefits or just want to experience the high. Furthermore, vaping is superior to smoking. You inhale the smoke of a burning plant, which isn’t terribly good for any part of your respiratory system, unlike vaping, which uses steam instead.

Suppose you are looking into buying any product. In that case, the first step is to judge the product by some common criteria to see if it is the right fit for you and to make sure there are no downsides, such as it being a black-market product of dubious quality and safety.

Quality

First, the actual quality of the cartridges. With delta-8 cartridges, while there are a few ways to determine quality, the market simply isn’t there yet. Companies aren’t required to give too much data on their products, so instead, all you can do is check what the labs say about the products, with the primary factors being safety, potency, and efficacy.

Furthermore, this should help you weed out a lot of black-market products, as it should be a fairly rare event for a black-market THC vape oil producer to send their product to be lab tested and get good results. You could also try reviews of the product, but generally, lab reports are more informative and tell you what you need to know in more detail with less personal bias.

Purity

With any product, you want to make sure what you are buying is what you are getting. There’s a variety of additives; some good, some bad. Some products use other cannabinoids and CBD to enhance their product, but it somewhat defeats the point of buying and using delta 8.

Then, you have products that use additives, sweeteners, and carrier bases; these you want to avoid for the sake of your own health. There is more detail on purity in the next section; there is more than just what they talk about that you need to pay attention to.

Color

THC cartridges should generally only be light pink or a champagne-like light yellow. Anything diverging from that means they didn’t filter the cartridge right, or they failed to distill it properly after isomerizing the delta-8 THC/the extraction of delta-8. Furthermore, opaque cartridges are similarly bad news, only use clear, transparent cartridges.

This is because anything apart from a light, transparent yellow/pink color indicates impurities, which means more variables, especially in terms of health. In other words, cloudy or discolored cartridges should be seen like cloudy or discolored water; probably not very good for your health to consume.

Lab Testing

If a brand has their testing done by a third party, unrelated labs, then the results are more reliable, as the third party has no reason to bias the process. If the testing is done in-house, they may not be entirely truthful or use deceitful methods to make the product look better than it really is.

Ingredients

Similar to checking the color of the liquid to make sure it is pure, always check the ingredients they have. For example, acidic precursors of cannabinoids, varinolic/Varin cannabinoids, and p-cymene terpene are all potentially hazardous to your health. In addition, you want to make sure they did not add any cannabinoids of low potency or any cannabinoids that simply do not belong there.

Brand Reputation

The more reputable and the more highly rated brand is, the better the hands you’ve placed yourself in. Reputable companies have a reputation to uphold, so they will sell quality products not to lose this good reputation.

A lot of people prefer brands with a good reputation, as they know they are safe picking a brand with such a good reputation. Furthermore, the more highly rated it is by the consumers, the more likely you will enjoy the product yourself.

Options/Variants

The three factors in picking from here are size, potency, and flavor, depending on what you need from the cartridge and your personal preference. Usually, brands have a variety of all of these factors to serve their customers better. This lets you pick exactly the cartridge you want instead of getting a close-enough cartridge.

Pricing

Finally, like all products, the price of the item matters. However, due to the state of the market, price is very important. A price that’s too low can indicate a low-quality or scam product, especially with the difficulty of extracting delta-8 THC. Brand reputation also matters a lot here, and always check third-party sources. Stay cautious, and you won’t get burned.

On top of all of this, the pricier the cartridge, the more you have to pay, meaning that you want to pick your cartridge price wisely. Remember, there are various sizes and concentrations, so you can try and look around to see how much you can get out of a cartridge to help determine price efficiency. For example, a low concentration, small cartridge may cost less, but a larger, high concentration cartridge may be more price efficient.

Now, some other things to keep in mind about delta-8 THC as opposed to delta-9 and other THC cartridges in general. First, it is harsher on your throat and lungs, meaning you want to take smaller and shorter puffs than you would with other products. Take it slow and easy, in other words, and let your body get used to it.

Now, this comes with a significant upside; delta-8 is generally acknowledged to be better for your health and safer to consume than standard delta-9 THC. However, not enough studies have been done to prove it conclusively, so keep in mind that the conventional wisdom, or “bro-science,” as some call it, maybe wrong.

Delta-8 THC Carts: FAQs

Q: Is Delta-8 THC Legal?

A: In America, there is no federal law against delta 8, meaning it depends on the state. It may be unavailable for purchase in a number of states, such as Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Delaware, Idaho, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Rhode Island, and Utah. Check for your state’s specific policies. Furthermore, extracting large amounts of delta-8 THC from hemp is very, very difficult due to small levels existing naturally in hemp. It is typically made for commercial sale to convert CBD to delta-8 THC through synthetic, chemical means, running reactions to get the right kind of THC. The problem is that this process can qualify the product as illicit, per the DEA. So, again, ask around online about the legality in your state to buy, own, and use delta-8 THC, and if you are unsure, ask a lawyer.

Q: Will I fail a drug test if I vape delta-8 THC?

A: Short answer: yes, you will absolutely fail a drug test. It may be more subdued in effect and not last as long as delta-9, standard THC, but it will absolutely still make you fail a drug test.

Long Answer: The reason you fail a drug test on delta-8 when they are looking for delta-9 is that the instruments they use for a drug test are relatively crude in how they operate. Your body can tell the difference between delta-8 and delta-9 because your body has precise mechanisms in place, which drugs like THC affect differently with even tiny changes to the molecule itself. The machine, however, isn’t nearly as precise and can only detect that it is THC. In other words, no matter what kind of THC you use, no matter how you take it, it will still show up on a drug test. It is not radically different from regular THC to the extent that it is detected as a different molecule altogether.

Q: How do I store my delta-8 cartridges to keep them potent and chemically intact?

A: With THC vape cartridges, what you want to do is keep them in a cool, dark place, away from sunlight, flame, and anything else that emits heat or a lot of light. Generally, chemicals will break down when kept near heat or sunlight. This is due to the concept of activation energy, the fact that energy is unequally distributed throughout the mixture. Adding energy exponentially increases the number of molecules that hit the required activation energy to break down or bond with something else. Basically, more heat and more light lead to more chemicals breaking down or reacting, such as delta-8 THC, in the cartridge, which leads to a less concentrated, less potent cartridge. Of course, this usually only happens in trace amounts and reverses itself when possible, but it is something to keep in mind. Also, do not refrigerate the cartridge; when refrigerated, they aren’t quite as potent. In other words, you want to keep your cartridge in a dark, room-temperature area, such as perhaps a case or in a box.

Q: Do Delta-8 cartridges still get you high?

A: Yes, yes, they do. The high they give you isn’t quite high enough to make you “stoned,” but it is known for being more pleasant than getting “stoned.” Naturally, taking too much delta-8 in search of a stronger high is a bad idea; if you find that delta-8 simply isn’t giving you a proper high in reasonable doses, you should take a short break from vaping, perhaps a week or so, or at least drastically reduce your usage of your vape for a period of time. This is so you can reset your delta-8 tolerances, so you can once again use delta-8 in reasonable quantities to get the same pleasant feeling. On top of this, resetting your tolerances lowers the amount you spend on delta-8 cartridges as well, making it a win for your health and for your wallet!

Q: Is there a specific strain with a lot of delta-8 THC?

A: No, there really isn’t. See, delta-8 in a live plant is at ignorable levels, and in a dried plant is less than 1% delta-8. To get delta-8 from plants, you either need careful extraction from dried plants with a few types of chemical processing or to convert the cannabinoids from the hemp into delta-8, which is what most manufacturers typically do.