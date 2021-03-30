Best Delta 8 Flower to Buy Online in 2021 

Not a lot of people know about the new cannabinoid called Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 THC can be found in small amounts in the hemp plant. More and more scientific research shows new methods for creating and extracting Delta 8 THC.

Delta 8 THC is a concentration of a THC type, but Delta 8 THC can also be found in multiple forms similar to CBD. Delta 8 THC can come in oils, tinctures, and edibles. And while there are specifically no Delta 8 Flowers, this type of THC can be found in the hemp plant as well.

Creating Delta 8 Flowers and products need a special kind of manufacturing process to extract, refine and separate Delta 8 from the hemp plant. Delta 8 Flowers can give you a different feeling of high compared to its sister compound, Delta-9.

If you are interested in smoking Delta 8 Flowers, you must find a high-quality brand to help reduce any health risk. It can also help improve your overall Delta 8 experience. Below are some of the top brands that supply Delta 8 Flowers in the market.

Top Delta 8 Flower Brands Online:

Standards for the Delta 8 Flowers

Finding the Best Delta 8 Flowers in the market is not easy. We have to make sure that these brands follow an extremely high standard when it comes to manufacturing Delta 8 Flowers. We made sure that we followed strict standards when it comes to choosing the Best Delta 8 Flower Brands.

Brand’s Image

When it comes to choosing the Delta 8 Flower brand, you may not think a lot about the Brand’s Image. However, a brand’s image is substantial when it comes to choosing your brand. You can tell a lot just by looking at the Brand’s Image alone.

You can tell from the customer’s feedback and criticism whether the brand meets the users’ expectations. The Brand’s Image can also depict whether the brand has responsive customer service or if the ordering process is convenient for the customers.

Manufacturing Methods

A brand’s manufacturing methods determine whether the product is high-quality or not. There are different manufacturing processes that a brand can use for extracting and refining Delta 8 THC. It is important to check whether the brand is transparent about its manufacturing methods to ensure quality.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

Another way to verify whether the brand is producing high-quality products or not is to check if they are honest and transparent about their laboratory results. Brands that are transparent with their laboratory results ensure their products are safe for consumption.

Checking whether the Certificate of Analysis is available for the product or not is important when choosing the best Delta 8 Flower Brand. The Certificate of Analysis ensures that the product has the legal amount of THC levels and CBD content.

User Convenience

User convenience is also important when it comes to buying delta-8 flowers online. We do not want all the hassle just to buy Delta 8 Flowers; we want them as soon as possible on our doorstep. Check brands that offer user convenience and convenient shipping at all times.

Having an easy-to-navigate website can also make your shopping experience hassle-free. You should also check the brand’s return policies to make sure you do not experience any inconvenience when it comes to returning wrong or damaged products.

How We Chose These Brands

We chose these brands because they surpassed our standards for high-quality brands and products. These brands also utilize conventional farming methods to source their hemp plants and third-party laboratory testing to maintain quality.

The brands do not compensate for quality and ensure the satisfaction of their users. When it comes to choosing brands, you can also use these standards to check whether the brands are trustworthy for your Delta 8 needs.

Best Delta 8 Flower Strains & Brands

Delta Effex is a brand growing in popularity because of its high standards when it comes to manufacturing Delta 8 products. Delta Effex just dropped their brand-new collection of High-quality Delta-8 THC-infused flowers, starting with two popular strains in the market.

The flowers come in both raw and pre-rolled flowers. The brand uses the highest-quality Delta-8 Distillate to create Delta-8 flowers with the strains you love. These flowers give you a smooth high, and they come in two different sizes, an eighth or quarter option.

Delta Effex ensures that your purchase is secured, and your flower does not contain more than 0.3% Delta-9 THC, making it legal and safe for use. The Flower is also laboratory tested, both the distillate and the final product, to ensure its quality.

Available Strains

Currently, Delta Effex only has two available strains. These strains come in both flower and pre-rolled forms, giving you the option to choose the form of your preference.

Bubba OG Kush

The Bubba OG Kush is an Indica-dominant strain that is a cross in between the Bubba Kush and Ghost OG strain. Bubba OG Kush’s flavor profile starts with a sweet and beautiful aroma with a hint of pepper. The flowers end with a citrus and herbal flavor. This high-quality strain is perfect for ending your day with a relaxing scent.

Sour Diesel

This premium strain has been popular with hemp users since the 1990s because of its extremely pungent diesel aroma. The Sour Diesel Strain by Delta Effex has a highly potent smell, perfect for people who love potent flowers. The Sour Diesel strain may provide you the mental clarity and focus that you need throughout the day.

Brand’s Image

Delta Effex is a growing brand that focuses on providing a higher standard for manufacturing Delta-8 THC products such as Delta-8 carts, gummies & tinctures. They use only the highest-quality distillate to give you the best Delta-8 flowers. Delta Effex has hundreds of five-star reviews from their satisfied customers.

Customers also love that their Delta-8 Flowers are extremely potent and give them a pleasant high without it being overwhelming. Delta Effex also provides an order tracking option, making it more accessible to track your order and ensure you receive every purchase.

Manufacturing Methods

Delta Effex uses a Distillation process to extract only the highest-quality Delta-8 THC from natural-grown hemp plants. The Delta-8 Distillate is then infused in the hemp flower strain of your choice, giving you that potent and powerful high to help you relax throughout the day.

Delta Effex also gives you a guide when it comes to the proper dosage and methods you can use for their Delta-8 Flowers. All of their products are natural and plant-based, so you can get the flower’s benefits without any additives or harmful chemicals.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

Delta Effex takes honesty to the next level because they document and provide information about their users’ manufacturing process. You can also locate the Third-party testing results of the product easily on their page.

Aside from their manufacturing methods, Delta Effex is also highly active within the Delta-8 community and aims to provide recent and accurate information about using Delta-8 THC products. You can also check their blogs for new details about Delta-8 products in the market.

User Convenience

Purchasing from Delta Effex is extremely convenient. The products are already arranged according to their forms, and you can click on the type of Delta-8 product you want to purchase on their shop tab. Their Delta-8 Infused flowers come in both pre-rolled and flower form.

Once you choose the product you want, you can check the laboratory test and flavor profile of your selected product. All products have certified Delta-8 THC and do not contain more than 0.3% THC. The flowers come in two different sizes, eight or quarter. The Pre-roll comes in 1,5, or 10-pack Pre-rolls.

Final Conclusion

Delta Effex uses only the highest-quality distillate and infuses them on hemp flower strains. The Delta Effex uses plant-based and organic hemp to create Delta-8 THC products. Hundreds of users love the quality of Delta Effex flowers.

While the Delta-8 Flowers of Delta Effex are new to the collection, they do not compromise and compensate for the quality and only use the most potent Delta-8 Distillate for their products. The Delta 8 Flowers are also available in both flower and pre-rolls.

Plain Jane takes Premium-quality Delta-8 THC products and makes them affordable for all. The brand uses an indoor growing method to create a perfectly controlled environment for their hemp plants. They then hand-trim the hemp flower, preserving those precious terpenes.

The hemp flowers are then infused with Delta-8 THC made using heat and pressure combined. The brand does not use any additives, solvents, or harmful chemicals in creating its products, which is why customers love and trust this brand.

Aside from careful manufacturing methods, Plain Jane also offers several varieties of Delta 8 Flower including CBD and CBG. They offer both pre-rolls and flowers, so you are sure to find your preferred product.

Brand’s Image

Plain Jane is famous for its clean and potent Delta-8 THC buds at affordable prices. Customers also love the proper care Plain Jane put in manufacturing their Delta-8 THC products.

This brand has been one of the leading brands when it comes to hemp flower products, and with great reason. Their hemp products are high-quality and artisan. However, this brand may be more expensive compared to other brands.

Manufacturing Methods

The Delta 8 Flowers from Plain Jane start with the careful indoor growth of hemp plants. The indoor growing environment makes sure that the hemp plant comes out luscious and green, preserving its natural terpenes and flavor profile.

After harvesting the hemp using a hand-trimming method, Plain Jane uses a Delta-8 THC extracted using heat and pressure and infuses it with the hemp flower. Plain Jane uses only industrial hemp and high-quality distillate.

Plain Jane is famous for their clean and flavorful Delta 8 Flowers. This artisan brand does not use any thinners or solvents to compromise their Delta-8 THC distillate and only uses heat and pressure to preserve all the helpful cannabinoids and flavor profiles.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

Plain Jane is honest and transparent about their products. You can also easily view the list of cannabinoids in the Delta 8 Flower on the product page itself.

Aside from the cannabinoid content, you can also see the Terpene Profile of the Delta 8 Flower easily as it is listed on the product’s page as well. The Cannabinoid Content of the flower shows the breakdown of the flower, including its CBDA, CBD, THCA, Delta-8, and Delta-9 content.

You can also view and download the Certificate of Analysis of their Delta 8 Flowers and Buds on the product page. The product contains two sets of tests that you can download and view. The tests are done by Kaycha Labs, showing the product’s Certificate of Analysis.

User Convenience

Plain Jane provides all the information you need to know about their products on their website. You can easily learn about their laboratory tastings on their Lab certificates page.

If you have any inquiries or questions about their products, you can also call them or shoot them an email.

Final Conclusion

If you are looking for a premium hemp product, you can choose to buy from Plain Jane. Plain Jane uses artisan methods and careful hand-trimming to preserve the hemp plant’s terpenes and flavor profile.

The brand also uses a controlled indoor-growing environment to give you the most potent and clean Delta 8 Flowers and buds. You can easily view the laboratory testing and cannabinoid profile of the product on the website. However, Plain Jane can be more expensive compared to other brands.

If you like buying in bulk, Bloomble may be the brand for you. Bloomble is one of the brands that offer bulk sizing options for their Delta-8 THC flowers. This brand is reputable for their Delta 8 moon Rocks, which has CBD flowers and CBG kief.

The combination of the CBD flowers and CBG kief gives Bloomble a high amount of CBD and a wide variety of cannabinoids in one flower. The addition of CBD and CBG also makes your Delta 8 high a pleasant and potent one.

The Delta 8 moon rocks have 10% CBG and 15% Delta 8. It has a total of 25% cannabinoids, and it does not contain any GMO or harmful pesticides. The moon rock is also laboratory tested for the total cannabinoids and Delta-8 THC in the product.

Brand’s Image

Bloomble is famous for its bulk sizing option for its Delta 8 THC products. Their Delta 8 Moon Rocks have six weight options, including a half-pound option. Customers who love bulk options choose Bloomble for their Delta 8 flowers.

Aside from bulk sizing, Bloomble is also extremely transparent about their manufacturing methods, and their products do not contain any GMO or pesticides. All of their products are made in the United States so that you can be sure of their quality.

Manufacturing Methods

Bloomble uses industry-standard infusing methods to create their potent Delta 8 Moon rocks. They also combine the flower with healthy cannabinoids and CBG kief to pack a potent punch for its users. The moon rocks are also fortified, so you can expect to feel a blissful high.

The Bloomble Moon rocks contain roughly 150mg of Delta 8 THC and 250mg cannabinoids. The addition of the cannabinoids smoothens the usual harsh effects of the Delta 8 THC when you smoke them, giving you a smooth and satisfying high.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

Bloomble is honest and transparent about the laboratory results of their products. The Delta 8 Moon rocks do not contain any harmful pesticides, GMOs or any additives that can harm your health. It also has additional cannabinoids that may improve your overall health.

The Bloomble product is made in the United States and uses industrial hemp. You can also view the laboratory results and cannabinoid profiles made by Altitude Consulting. All the analysis and tests are recent and new for every batch, and you can see that the moon rock has a total cannabinoid of 25%.

User Convenience

Bloomble does not have a live chat option for their website. However, you can easily search for any product that you would like on their website. Simply select the weight, amount, or size of the product you like and the quantity you want to buy.

Simply add the product to your cart, and the shipping will be calculated upon check out. You can also create a customer account to keep track of your purchases and buy them once again whenever you want. You can also easily track your order using the Track your Order option on their website.

Final Conclusion

Bloomble is excellent for its bulk sizing options. Customers who love buying in bulk can check this brand out. While they do not have a wide variety of strain options for their Delta 8 Flowers, their moon rocks contain an extremely potent dose of both CBD and Delta-8 THC.

Their moon rocks combine both Delta-8 THC and CBD to create a potent yet smooth psychoactive effect. The flower does not contain any GMO or pesticides and uses industrial hemp. The product is completely made in the United States and is third-party laboratory tested, ensuring its quality.

ATLRx

Atlrx has been popular in the Delta-8 THC Community due to their active participation in the Delta-8 THC movement and their potent Delta-8 THC products. Atlrx is one of the few brands that have a physical store. If you are in Atlanta, you can visit their physical store and partner stores. Check their website for the list of stores that you can visit.

Their store also offers many discounts and deals that you would not want to miss out on. The brand also provides a wide variety of strain and size options for their Delta-8 THC flowers. These flowers are rich in both CBD and Delta-8 distillate combined in one.

Atlrx offers 7 strain options, each with a different amount of Delta-8 THC and CBD.

You can choose the strain depending on your preferred aroma or Delta 8 THC amount. The Delta 8 Flowers undergo numerous processes and methods to create a pure and potent Delta-8 infused flower.

Brand’s Image

Atlrx has been popular in the community due to its wide variety of strains and options for its Delta-8 THC products. They also provide different types of CBD products, including CBG flowers. The brand is also transparent when it comes to its manufacturing process, and the process is included in the product page itself.

Atlrx has hundreds of positive reviews for its products due to their quality and fast shipping. Individuals who prefer physical stores can choose this brand as well and visit their partner stores for their Delta-8 THC products.

Manufacturing Methods

Atlrx has been extremely transparent and honest when it comes to its manufacturing methods. The brand uses an indoor growing method to create a perfectly controlled environment for their hemp plant.

Aside from indoor growing, Atlrx also uses a rolling or sifting method for their hemp flowers. Depending on your strain, your flower is rolled or sifted into a kief and then rolled into another layer of Delta-8 Distillate. The brand only uses high-quality Delta-8 THC distillate for its products.

The process does not end there; the hemp flower is once again rolled into a kief, creating a final layer of CBD kief. This process ensures that your flower contains high doses of Delta-8 THC and CBD, giving you that potent and diverse flavor profile.

Honesty and Third-Party Testing

Atlrx is also extremely transparent about its product information and ingredients. You can easily access the product’s certificate of analysis by pressing on the Laboratory/COA tab and scrolling to find the product you wish to view.

Depending on the strain, the laboratory results are made by different third-party laboratories. This method is to ensure that the results are not biased and favored by the company. You can also view the total cannabinoid and pesticide testing for each product.

User Convenience

Atlrx has a user-friendly interface that you can easily navigate and use when shopping online. If you are near their Atlanta stores, you can also visit their physical stores to be assisted with their staff and receive discounts.

If you are shopping online, you can simply click on the product you want, as well as the strain and amount of flowers you want to buy. The flowers come in different grams, from 1 gram to 28 grams, to suit your preferences.

Final Conclusion

If you love different kinds of strains, Atlrx may be the brand for you. This brand offers a wide variety of strains and different gram sizes for their Delta 8 THC flowers. Atlrx uses indoor growing practices for their hemp plant to create high-quality and controlled environments for their products.

Atlrx also has a physical store, so for people who like purchasing in physical stores compared to online, they can easily accommodate you on their partner stores. The brand also has a user-friendly interface for its website.

Delta 8 vs. CBD Flower

While some delta-8 products are derived from the cannabis plant, Delta 8 THC differs when it comes to molecular compounds compared to CBD products. Delta 9 THC is one of the compounds that are popular in the community because of its psychoactive effects.

However, Delta-9 THC is illegal, making it harmful for people consuming it. Delta-8 THC is different from Delta-9 THC when it comes to its chemical makeup. While it still gives you that powerful high, it does not have the addictive properties of Delta-9 THC.

Delta 8 Flowers

Technically, there are no actual Delta-8 Flowers because Delta 8 THC comes only in small amounts in the hemp plant. Brands use different methods to extract the Delta-8 THC in concentrated amounts and infuse it with hemp flowers to create Delta 8 Flowers that give you that pleasant high without the risk of dependency.

CBD Flowers

CBD Flowers, or the legal term hemp plant, does not contain more than 0.3% Delta 9 THC. Hemp Flowers is also commonly known as CBD Flowers because they contain a lot of cannabinoids in their final products. Aside from flowers, CBD also comes in different forms and has been growing in popularity in the market due to its effects.

Do Delta 8 Flowers make you High?

Yes, Delta 8 Flowers can make you high. They give you a smooth and relaxing high when smoking them. However, compared to Delta-9 THC, it does not cause other health issues like dependency and addiction.

However, keep in mind that there is not enough research when it comes to the benefits given by Delta 8 THC. Recent research shows that it may help improve your appetite and help reduce vomiting and nausea.

Is Delta 8 Legal?

The short answer is yes, but with conditions. Technically, Delta 8 THC is legal. However, some states have now put additional restrictions when it comes to Delta-8 Products.

The states the restrict the shipment of Delta-8 products are:

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Arizona

Idaho

Delaware

Iowa

Mississippi

Rhode Island

Montana

Utah

Check with your state policies often so you can know whether Delta-8 products are allowed in your state or not.

Can Delta 8 Flowers cause you to fail a drug test?

Yes, Delta 8 Flowers can cause you to fail a drug test. The THC compounds found in any THC product can be found in a drug test, causing your results to come out as positive. If you have an upcoming drug test, you should refrain from using any THC products and wait for the compound to get out of your system.

Factors to Check for High-Quality D-8 Flowers

If you are looking to buy Delta 8 Flowers, you need to check multiple factors before making a purchase. Checking these factors beforehand can prevent any returns or ensure your satisfaction with the product, reducing any inconvenience when purchasing.

Strains

Check whether the brand has multiple strain options or the strain that you prefer. Different people prefer different strains, and one of the first factors you should check is if the brand is offering the strain you like.

Having different options for their flowers can be helpful as well. If you would like a pre-rolled Delta 8 flower, you need to find a brand that offers pre-rolled flowers. Flower sizes matter as well; you may prefer a smaller or larger amount of hemp flowers, so check the sizes the brand offers.

THC Content

As previously stated, Delta-9 THC can be harmful to your health because of its addicting and negative side effects. Always check the amount of Delta-9 THC Content to make sure that your Delta-8 Flower is safe and does not cause any health risks.

You should also check the laboratory results of the product before you buy. Brands that provide the cannabinoid profile and Certificate of Analysis are transparent about their products. You can also view these results to ensure the quality of the flower you are using.

Manufacturing Process

Lastly, you need to check the manufacturing process of the brand you are planning to purchase. Checking whether the brand uses high-quality distillation, refining, or extracting your Delta-8 THC makes a difference in your overall experience.

Conclusion: Should You Buy Delta-8 Flowers Online?

Delta 8 Flowers are high-quality hemp flowers infused with a potent Delta-8 distillate. These flowers pack a punch and give you a potent high. Finding a good brand that supplies Delta 8 flowers can be challenging. However, brands like Delta Effex follow a strict and high standard when it comes to creating Delta 8 Flowers.

To find great brands on the market, always check their manufacturing methods and hemp growing methods. A good-quality Delta 8 brand offers honest and transparent information about their manufacturing methods. Keep in mind that Delta-8 Flowers can be potent, so proceed and take the flowers at your own risk.