Best Delta-8 THC Tinctures of 2021

When life takes a toll on us, we pretend everything will be fine. But a disturbing headspace won’t let us take a rest or have a proper sleep. It will keep on reminding us of our bad decisions, past mistakes, and failures.

Few people have the stamina to fight with their demons every day, but not all of us can cope. As a result, people look around to find something that can divert their attention or, even better, calm their minds. And maybe that is why Delta-8 THC is a hot item in the market today.

Delta-8 THC has managed to become a famous member of the cannabis family. It is extracted from hemp plants, and it has revolutionized the cannabis industry.

Unlike weed, these products do not cause paranoia, and it has become a preferable choice for people who want to relax for a bit. They even come in different flavors if you want a sweet and delicate savor lingering in your mouth.

So, if you want to play safe, these tinctures might be an ideal choice for you. You just need to put a few drops of this tincture under your tongue, and you may get that much-talked about buzz.

So, let’s dive in-depth and explore the best Delta-8 tincture brands:

The Three Leading Delta-8 Oils:

When you’re getting into Delta-8 THC, you will encounter lots of brands offering similar products. Not everything is original, nor does everyone deserve your money.

To save you from a whole lot of struggle and preserve your time, we have compiled a list of the top three Delta-8 tincture brands.

And here they are:

How Did We Choose The D-8 THC Tinctures?

We are well aware that after a product’s success, the market gets flooded with tons of similar copycats. Sometimes these similar products are not even developed with pure ingredients; they are just cheap copies.

You won’t just lose money; these may also ruin your health. How should you handle this situation and select the best possible product from a crowd?

We are here to provide you with all the necessary details and information you need. We have done our research and collected some facts and figures that we will share with you.

Before making your first purchase, especially when you are new to this, keep the following factors in mind, and we are confident you won’t be scammed.

So, let’s hop in:

First and foremost, r esearch the company . Study all the crucial details. Get information about their reputation on the market, production process, ingredients, lab reports, and other customers’ reviews on their official website or online platforms. This will give you an idea about the product you’re planning to buy.

Investigate the brand’s exchange and return policies , shipping services/charges , etc. Get in touch with their customer service and get your questions answered. Ask whether they ship in your region or not.

We can’t stress enough the importance of feedback and reviews. Customers’ satisfactory experiences make or break the reputation of a brand. Look for these reviews on their official pages, Youtube, or other forums.

We have made our list of the best D-8 tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) tinctures by keeping these points in mind, and these three brands passed our criteria.

Top 3 Best Delta 8 Tincture Brands

When it comes to making excellent hemp products, Diamond CBD is one of those brands. This brand has done a remarkable job becoming the best in the industry by accomplishing various milestones.

It is a well-known brand based in the United States that has been in business since 2015. Their production process is purely organic and clinically tested as their staff consists of experienced professionals and chemists. The production process happens in the US.

Diamond CBD has made successful launches of Delta-8 THC edible gummies, cartridges, and tinctures. Diamond CBD actively works towards delivering flawless results and keeping its customer-base satisfied. They have succeeded in doing so; the top ratings and positive reviews are enough to verify their credibility.

What Is So Unique About Them?

Diamond CBD produces a tincture that combines 500mg of purified Delta-8 THC and 500mg of completely organic cannabidiol extracted from hemp. It employs the supercritical CO2 extraction method, one of the most refined and polished extraction techniques.

Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus tincture generates a relaxing vibe and a mild, gentle buzz. Its sensational vibe and euphoric buzz will send you into glory. It can be an ideal choice for the people who want a soft and temporary boost to keep them collected. And since you are here, allow us to suggest that this might be the right brand to kick start your experience.

Ingredients Used:

MCT Oil

Hemp extract

Specs: It is blended with 500mg of CBD and 500mg of Delta-8 THC.

Pros:

It generates an enjoyable yet subtle effect.

It is extracted using the cleanest extraction procedure.

It is purely derived from hemp and combined with full range CBD.

Great brand credibility.

It is clinically tested, and you can see medical results on their official site.

Cons:

There are no flavors available.

Customer Experience & Feedback

We did our research and looked into customer reviews. We observed that this product seems to work well for people who are not into smoking or vaping carts.

Not everybody can handle the psychoactive energy that weed generates, so these products have succeeded in providing a balanced effect for the folks who want something subtle.

Clients have reportedly found this product helpful in calming their crowded headspace. They state that it helps them achieve a relaxing state of mind with a mellow buzz.

Some people are using it as a way to augment their energy levels. Similarly, some say that after incorporating this product into their lives, they can sleep better.

You may not get to experience every effect that fellow customers have, but you can use the reviews as a reference.

Moreover, as we mentioned above, this product does not offer any flavors, but surprisingly it has been admired regardless. Some people just look forward to the effects; they are not much into flavors and aromas.

Customer Service

The company has a dedicated staff that prioritizes its customer’s health and always keeps them updated. Their blog continually gets refreshed with new helpful information.

The customer service is excellent. You can reach them via call or email.

You get free and rapid shipping services.

You can return the product within one month according to their return policy.

3Chi earns the second position on our list. Based in the United States, it was founded by a pioneering biochemist. It is another well-known brand for deriving purified Delta-8 THC from hemp in the cannabis industry.

The brand is very committed to developing high-quality products and satisfying its customers. They have made triumphant launches of Delta-8 gummies and D-8 vape carts as well.

Let’s explore what makes this product stand out, its positive & negative sides, customer thoughts, and more.

What Is So Unique About Them?

3Chi’s team strives hard to provide authentic products. Their products are third-party lab tested, which means they are verified by a lab that is not a part of the company. This shows the brand’s work ethic and credibility.

This product tastes earthy with a hint of citrus. Other than that, it has no modified flavors or tastes.

If you are looking for variety in potency scale, you can get that here, as 3Chi offers tinctures varying from 300mg to 1200mg Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol in each bottle.

The brand offers two distinct tinctures. The first tincture consists of a wide range of D-8 THC oil, and the second tincture is a blend of cannabinol (CBN) and Delta 8.

This brand employs an ethanol extraction methodology.

3Chi’s tincture is perfect for when you want to just chill out after a boring routine. It might help to soothe your fatigued state of mind.

Ingredients Used

Organic terpene mixture with a wide range of hemp extract

vitamin E

MCT oils.

Specs: 300mg, 600mg, 1200mg.

Pros:

It gives excellent sensual effects, calming your mind and body.

Clinically tested and third-party lab approved.

Famous brand & their gummies are listed as our top D-8 THC gummies

An impeccable mixture of terpenes and a wide range of cannabinoids.

No artificial flavors.

Cons:

Euphoric effects take a while to kick in.

There is no way of contacting customer service staff other than an online form.

Customer Experience & Feedback

Word of mouth about this product shows that customers are quite content with the brand’s services and their tinctures. We did our research, looked here and there on the social media platforms, and the reviews were above satisfactory.

Most people mentioned that they include this product in their daily lives. They seem to enjoy its mildly intoxicating vibe and calming effect.

Consumers claim that this oil calmed their nerves and helped them with their exhaustion.

Although we found it a little off that the brand does not provide complete contact information on their website. However, their delivery services are rapid. Read our full 3Chi review here.

Customer Service

3Chi’s swift delivery service makes customers quite happy.

Despite the perks of prompt delivery, customers are not presented with the company’s exchange and return policies.

Along with the ambiguity mentioned above, the company does not list its official contact number or e-mail information. Even though clients can leave a message on the “contact us” form, there is no direct interaction.

3Chi does not ship its products to Idaho, Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi, Montana, Arizona, Delaware, Nevada, Nebraska, or Arkansas.

NuLeaf Naturals produces the best CBD products on the market. Three experts founded NuLeaf Naturals in 2014 in Colorado, USA. Since its inception, NuLeaf stood out in an overcrowded CBD industry because of its healthy, natural, full-spectrum CBD oils.

NuLeaf Naturals provides the most premium D-8 tinctures in the industry. They grow therapeutic hemp to produce 100% organic and pure Delta-8 THC for wellness purposes.

This company claims that they use independent, third-party labs to confirm their products are free from:

Heavy metals

Fungi

Molds

Mycotoxins

Pesticides

Herbicides

Terpenes are compounds that enhance the product with flavor and aroma. NuLeaf Naturals also tests and shows the number of terpenes present in any CBD product. This brand’s products are certified from GMP (Good Manufacturing Practices).

What Is So Unique About Them?

The brand does complete research and development before launching any product on the market. The products are highly concentrated to approximately 50mg/mL of oil, in which one drop = 2.4mg of cannabinoids.

NuLeaf’s new full-spectrum D-8 hemp oil is made with the best ingredients only: organic hemp seed and full-spectrum extracts. This company uses subcritical CO2 extracts to obtain a complete range of terpenes, cannabinoids, and essential oils. This D-8 hemp tincture provides consumers a collaborative result of all the compounds used in it.

NuLeaf has a full range of oils, tinctures, and capsules made from subsidiary cannabinoids such as CBN, CBG, and CBC.

Pros:

100% organic and pure products. Free from all herbicides, pesticides, or fertilizers.

Customers can get fantastic discount, vapor20 for 20% off

Shipping is free for orders within the USA.

All the products are tested and approved by a third-party lab.

Cons:

The products are unflavored.

Customers can only return products if the seal or pack is not broken. Used products cannot be returned, and there is no money-back guarantee for them.

Customer Experience

This product is relatively new to the market, but it has positive reviews and high ratings on the official website. NuLeaf Naturals quickly grabbed consumers’ attention with increased interest in D-8 products.

Most customers gave this brand positive reviews as it helped many people deal with their problems. The standard-issue reported by many novice users was the flavor. However, seasoned customers did not have the same issues, as they are familiar with the earthy and grassy tones of cannabinoids.

Customer Service

You may contact Nuleaf Naturals directly through their email or phone number.

The brand claims that it resolves the customers’ issues as soon as possible.

The brand owns a blog that contains complete details about every product. It also helps customers with their queries.

Customers can buy products from both offline and online stores.

30-day money-back guarantee on any unopened parcel.

Delta-8 Tetrahydrocannabinol Dosage

It can take you days or even weeks to determine the perfect dose for yourself. It may be risky to start taking D-8 THC at the same dosage as CBD. So, you should always go slow and start with a relatively low dose. You may increase the dose as per your needs.

Things To Keep In Mind Before You Try D-8 Tinctures

Delta-8 THC tincture may have certain psychoactive effects. After taking the D-8 tincture, refrain from driving or using any heavy machinery.

If you are using D-8 for medical problems, do not forget to talk to your doctor first.

Delta-8 intake is restricted for people younger than 21.

The dosage depends on your body weight. People with greater body weight should take higher doses.

Check your tolerance to Delta-8 first, and then try it fully.

Look up to your states’ laws before taking any Delta-8 or Delta-9 THC.

Keep the tincture in a familiar and humid environment.

Buying Guidelines For D-8 Tinctures

Buying a Delta-8 tincture is not an easy task. Many companies are selling low-quality products, so it is essential to do thorough research before buying from any brand.

Here are few points you should consider before buying a Delta-8 tincture:

Quality

Make sure to buy from a brand/company that sells 100% pure products. Go for organic products as they are the purest ones. Do not buy from brands that add sweeteners or flavors to the products. Products contaminated with additives can be harmful to your body and will spoil your experience.

Transparency

Always buy a product that is tested by independent, third-party labs. These labs check the purity and potency of a product in an unbiased way.

Reliable brands get their products tested by third-party labs to endure the consistency of the label. The lab must be federally licensed. Such brands are worth the trust, and their products are way safer than the others.

Ingredients

The ingredients label shows the potency of a product. A confident brand always shows its ingredients on its official website. You can check the Certification of Analysis (COA) of the brand’s products on their website (if provided). Such products and brands are worth buying.

Always buy products that are beneficial to your body and mind. Avoid products contaminated with acidic precursors such as p-cymene terpene or vitriolic cannabinoids. These impurities can cause serious health

problems.

Appearance

The most crucial factor in choosing a Delta-8 THC is its color. After you have got your hands on the product, immediately check its color. A transparent and clear tincture shows that it is well distilled.

A dark or deep-colored tincture is of no use as it might be contaminated. If you get an unfiltered product, do not use it. Make sure to return the product to the brand.

Variety

Not everyone has the same taste and flavor. So, people always go for a brand with a large variety in colors, size, flavors, and, most importantly, the tincture’s potencies. Reliable brands offer you an extensive range of products to ensure that you get the experience and dose of your choice.

Reputation

It would be best if you always bought from a well-known brand. Check the reviews of a brand before buying any product. Brands with more positive and good reviews are trustworthy, as they are transparent and responsible.

Cost

All D-8 tinctures are relatively expensive, you should check the product’s quality before buying it. Ensure that you are getting high-quality products and not getting ripped off by the sellers.

FAQS About Delta-8 Tinctures

Q: What is D-8 THC?

A: It is an analog of tetrahydrocannabinol. It is a natural cannabinoid with neuroprotective properties. It binds to cannabinoid receptor CB1 in the central nervous system for its activity.

Delta-8 is considered a cousin of Delta-9, as it resembles its structure. D-9 is the primary form of the cannabinoid found in plants, and Delta-8 is less potent and psychoactive. Both D-8 and D-9 differ slightly in their structures, with a few bonds displaced.

Delta-8 exists in trace amounts only, and scientists produce them through selective breeding.

Q: Can I get high after consuming Delta-8?

A: Delta-8 is much less potent than Delta-9. As such, it may have psychotropic effects and make you feel relaxed. The buzz you get after consuming delta-8 are not extreme, and you may get mild euphoric feelings but without getting stoned.

Q: How is D-8 different from Delta-9?

A: Both D-8 and D-9 are said to be cousins because Delta-8 is derived from Delta-9. The main difference between D-8 and D-9 is the chemical bonding.

D-8 will give you a milder euphoric effect, whereas D-9 is more potent and gets you stoned.

Also, Delta-9 is federally illegal, while Delta-8 is legal in many states.

Q: Is Delta-8 safe to use?

A: Delta-8 THC is safe to use and does not have any severe side effects. But take precautions before using any product to avoid serious health problems.

You must consult your doctor before using Delta-8 for medical diagnosis.

Q: Can I get a positive drug screening test after I have consumed D-8 products?

A: You may fail a drug screening test after consuming Delta-8 THC.

Q: Is Delta-8 THC legal?

A: Yes! Delta-8, unlike Delta-9 THC, is considered legal to use.

For your information, Delta-9 THC is illegal, but THC itself is not.

Q: At what age can I buy Delta-8 THC?

A: There are no federal regulations regarding the age to buy Delta-8 THC. But several states made it mandatory for a person to be at least 21 years old to buy Delta-8 THC.

Q: Is Delta-8 psychoactive?

A: Yes! Delta-8 is psychoactive but not very potent.

It produces very mild effects of euphoria, which will uplift you without making you anxious or sleepy.

Q: Is D-8 natural?

A: Yes! Delta-8 is an organic, natural compound. But it is found in plants in trace amounts. Therefore, scientists grow Delta-8 through selective breeding.

Q: Does D-8 impart any side effects?

A: The existing scientific research does not observe any adverse effects of Delta-8 THC.

Delta-9, which is present in weed, produces effects like confusion and sleepiness in adults.

Anyhow, it is always best to consult a doctor before consuming any such products. If you have an allergic reaction or observe any side effects, you must discontinue using Delta-8 immediately.

Q: How strong is Delta 8?

A: According to most estimates, Delta-8 is 40% less psychoactive than its cousin, Delta-9.

Q: How long will it take to feel the effects of Delta 8?

A: If the effects do not appear, do not take more at that time. Wait for results, or try a higher dosage the next day.

Too large a dosage can lead to stronger psychoactive effects. Here are some guidelines to follow.

Do not intake Delta-8 on an empty stomach.

Edible THC can take 1-1.5 hours to show its effect.

Sublingual THC shows its best results if kept under the tongue for 60 seconds. Effects should begin within 45 minutes.

Vaping can show its effect almost instantly.

Q: Why Is Delta-8 legal when Delta-9 is not?

A: If a product contains less than 0.3% Delta 9, it is considered legal. But those products containing 0.3% or more of it are considered marijuana.

Different states have different regulations regarding marijuana. In some states, it is only legal if used for medical purposes. And in other states, it may be completely illegal.

On the other hand, Delta-8 is milder than Delta-9 and is not considered marijuana. So, Delta-8 is legal federally.