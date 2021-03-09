Disney+ Surpasses 100M Subscribers, Eyes 100 New Series Per Year

Disney+ has surpassed 100 million global paid subscribers in just 16 months since its launch, Bob Chapek, Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company, announced today during the Company’s virtual Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

“The enormous success of Disney+ —which has now surpassed 100 million subscribers—has inspired us to be even more ambitious, and to significantly increase our investment in the development of high-quality content,” Chapek said. “In fact, we set a target of 100+ new titles per year, and this includes Disney Animation, Disney Live Action, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic. Our direct-to-consumer business is the Company’s top priority, and our robust pipeline of content will continue to fuel its growth.”

Thanks to Disney+’s surge, the company is preparing to increase its investment into the service. As announced during the Mouse House’s December investor day, the content budget for Disney+ is expected to balloon to between $8 billion and $9 billion by 2024, doubling the original $4 billion projection. This will cover the cost of increasing original development and production. Among the platform’s most anticipated upcoming content rollouts is more than 10 Marvel TV series, including next week’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and June’s Loki, as well as more than 10 new Star Wars shows, including the upcoming Andor and Kenobi limited series.

Chapek also announced that ESPN+ will launch on Hulu Wednesday, March 10, for customers who subscribe to both services. He also revealed that ESPN+ pay-per-view events will be available for purchase via Hulu beginning this summer. This is an effort to keep customers engaged within the Disney streaming ecosystem and streamlining the content access process. Chapek also described the consumer response to the recently launched overseas Disney+ add-on Star as “overwhelmingly positive.”

Disney+ launched in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, and has rolled out rapidly across Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Latin America, and most recently, Singapore.