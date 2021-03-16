Elon Musk Is Getting Into the NFT World, Shocking No One

Besides routinely launching rockets and other spacecraft into space and fathering a child with the Canadian musician and producer Grimes, Tesla CEO and SpaceX owner Elon Musk is known for his passion for extremely Internet-brained antics. He once got into a mountain of trouble for tweeting “Am considering taking Tesla private at $420,” a joke in reference to weed, and he’s also a passionate investor in Bitcoin and Dogecoin. Considering Musk’s track record, it’s therefore no surprise that on Monday, the billionaire tweeted that he’d be selling a tweet of his as an NFT, or Non-Fungible Token, the new art object taking the world by storm.

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

“I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT,” Musk wrote. The song itself is predictably bland; it’s just a techno beat with a feminine voice whispering lyrics in the background. “NFT…for your vanity…computers never sleep…it’s verified…it’s guaranteed…NFT.” Not exactly groundbreaking stuff here, but it’s all but guaranteed that fans of Musk will gobble it up. Indeed, reports are emerging that according to the Cent platform “Valuables,” where Musk has listed his NFT for sale, a high bid of $1.12 million has already been entered by Sina Estavi, the CEO of Bridge Oracle.

Given that he’s one of the richest men in the world already, Musk is taking essentially no risk by involving himself in the burgeoning world of NFTs. Last week, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made headlines when it was announced that he would be selling his first tweet as an NFT. However, even though Musk is within his rights to experiment, that doesn’t mean his presence in the NFT world will be beneficial to other artists looking to break through into the space. As always, this NFT sale seems to be just about Musk having a laugh.