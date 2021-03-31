Two ‘Godzilla vs. Kong’ NFT Art Collections Launched by Legendary Entertainment

Legendary Pictures and Warner Bros.’ Godzilla vs. Kong hits American theaters and HBO Max today, March 31, after enjoying a pandemic-best $123 million global opening last week. Given the hype, why not throw another meaty marketing campaign tied to emerging trends against the wall to see if anything sticks? Hollywood is nothing if not innovative.

To help promote the film’s release in a new way, Legendary Entertainment is launching two new exclusive NFT (non-fungible token) collections specially created for fans and art lovers alike. Celebrated fan artist Boss Logic (who has become an online sensation with his Mixed Martial Arts and blockbuster entertainment-themed art) and Terra Virtua Ltd will each offer two unique lines of digital collectibles that represent the long-awaited showdown between these two mighty “Titans,” giving fans a chance to own a unique souvenir from the film.

“Godzilla vs. Kong had an incredible launch internationally, and we are excited to bring that energy to the block-chain. Both BossLogic and Terra Virtua are perfect partners for this project as they are true fans of the brand, incredibly creative and uphold a very high level of quality with their creations. We look forward to delighting fans with this collaboration,” said James Ngo, Executive Vice President of Franchise Management at Legendary Entertainment.

Teaming with Legendary Entertainment, Boss Logic is bringing an exclusive NFT collection to MakersPlace, marking the first collaboration of its kind with a major studio for a film release. The collaboration fits with the rush of emerging new trends and practices in Hollywood to unearth new talent in unexpected places and reach new audiences.

Fans can treat themselves to a unique collection of digital art featuring Godzilla, Kong, and more, with each artwork signed and issued by the creator and made possible by blockchain technology. The seven-piece collection, curated by Vincent Harrison of iv Gallery, includes pieces titled: “God vs. King,” “King vs. God,” “MachineGod,” “Legends will Collide,” “One Will Fall,” “Godzilla Steps Up,” and “Kong Steps Up”—which will be available for a very limited time for fans to purchase starting at 3:30 pm Pacific Daylight Time on March 31.

Here’s a trailer featuring a sneak preview of BossLogic’s Godzilla vs. Kong collection:

“I’m beyond excited to collaborate with Legendary Entertainment on such an epic event with two of cinemas most treasured IPs brought together for one earth-shattering experience. As a massive fan myself, this one is truly special for me,” said BossLogic.

“This is the first official studio NFT art release, a testament to Legendary’s forward, outside-the-box thinking, and support of the arts in many forms,” said Vincent Harrison of iv Gallery.

Also, in celebration of Godzilla vs. Kong, Terra Virtua has created a line of digital collectibles featuring these popular kaiju characters, allowing fans to bring the titans to life in full 3D models. These Titans and other characters will begin rolling into the Terra Virtua marketplace timed to the film’s release on March 31, 2021.

“This franchise is one of the most recognizable brands in the world. These characters have been on our screens for over 88 years, so to say we are excited about bringing this film pairing to our digital collectibles Terradome gallery via our app is an understatement,” said Gary Bracey, Co-Founder of Terra Virtua.