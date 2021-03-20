Hims Review (2021): A Closer Look at Hims Products for Men

ForHims.com is a sexual health and wellness company for men that features products for hair loss, erectile dysfunction (ED), and daily living. Confidence is a health issue, too, and Hims might even be able to help with that.

This online group is made for the modern male that wants convenience at his fingertips. We’ve researched the ins and outs, from what medical treatments are available to how to place an order.

Let’s find out exactly what products ForHims.com offers in our Hims review!

ForHims.com First look:

👍 What We Like

Enhanced privacy

Online interaction makes treatment very convenient

Quick delivery times

Up to 90% cheaper than named brands

Instant access to multiple ED treatments

👎 What We Don’t Like

Quite a few questions during the consultation

🎟️ Offers Available

Free online consultation

60-day money-back guarantee

Is ForHims Legit?

CEO Andrew Dudum launched Hims over three years ago, in 2017. The company is located in California, and upon arrival on the market, it quickly became a go-to model for other telehealth businesses online.

Hims comes with a vision to help men achieve better health while squashing the idea that wellness is just for women. They do this by providing a variety of treatments and supplements, though the main focus is on ED and hair loss treatments.

Better yet, given the nature of the system online, you don’t have to leave home to obtain your chosen product. You’ll even have an opportunity to consult a medical professional through the website, and some products, such as the thickening shampoo and minoxidil, don’t require a prescription, either.

Tempting? You’ll want to understand more about Hims first, from how the treatments work to what the ingredients are inside.

Hims Erectile Dysfunction Treatments

Treatments available for sexual health include pills and sprays. Below we cover the details, so you’re able to choose accordingly.

Generic ED Treatment – Tadalafil

Hims offers Tadalafil as a generic ED product. You’ve probably seen a commercial for Cialis, and that’s exactly what Tadalafil is, without the name brand. Tadalafil is meant to help men achieve and maintain an erection when needed, at a fraction of the price of alternative pills.

You’ll benefit from this drug for a full 36 hours versus the four hours you’ll receive from alternatives like Viagra. There’s plenty of research to back that up. Here’s a study showing it to be both safe and effective[1].

Tadalafil Order Process & Dosage

You consume an FDA-approved Tadalafil tablet once per day, as needed. A sample pack is available that contains two tablets each, or you can opt for a larger quantity, as well.Once you’ve selected your product on the website, a medical professional will review your purchase and personal information before it’s confirmed. Tadalafil does require a prescription, but a medical professional will ensure it’s a suitable product for you during a straightforward online consultation.

Branded ED Treatment – Cialis

Do you prefer sticking with name-brand products? Opt for Cialis over Tadalafil in this case. It functions in the same exact way, but you gain peace of mind knowing it’s better tested and more widely used than Tadalafil.

Cialis Order Process & Dosage

Similar to Tadalafil, you consume a single Cialis tablet each day. Cialis tablets also come as a trial pack with two 5 mg tablets or a month’s supply.

Cialis also requires a medical professional’s approval upon payment. Once confirmed, Hims will ship your purchase.

ED Treatment – Sildenafil

What Tadalafil is to Cialis, Sildenafil is to Viagra. You can benefit from that Viagra-like power at a much lower price. It makes for the generic version of this drug.

The main difference between Sildenafil and Tadalafil is that the former works solely on an as-needed basis. It only stays in the body for around two to four hours, as opposed to the 36 hours you’ll get with Tadalafil or Cialis.

This drug improves your body’s circulation and relaxes the blood vessels at large [2]. After arousal, this drug will help you keep a strong erection for longer.

Sildenafil Order Process & Dosage

Take one tablet around four hours before you expect you’ll need it most. Exactly like the pills above, you have the option to buy it as a two-pill starter pack or in a larger quantity. A Hims medical professional will review your history, and if approved, it will ship directly to your door.

Branded ED Treatment – Viagra Connect

As you now know, Viagra is the name-brand alternative to Sildenafil. It is the same exact ingredient but with that infamous high-end label.

Viagra Connect Order Process & Dosage

Similar to Sildenafil, consume one tablet approximately four hours in advance of go time. Choose between the two tablet trial pack or a larger supply. If the medical professional approves the prescription, it will be shipped directly to you.

ED Treatment – Stendra

This drug is lesser known than the name brands above, but it is an increasingly popular option due to how it functions or how quickly it’ll allow you to get there.

It works similar to Viagra but takes a mere 15 minutes or so to set in. This means you’ll still take it on an as-needed basis, but there’s more flexibility around your timing because of this. It’ll remain active in your system for around four hours.

Stendra increases your blood flow once aroused, equating to a harder erection for a longer period of time [3].

Stendra Order Process & Dosage

Take Stendra around 15 minutes before you’ll suspect you’ll need it. The two-pill sample pack of Stendra contains 100 mg tablets, the same dosing if you buy it in a larger supply. As with the other ED medications from Hims, a medical professional has to sign off on your Stendra purchase before it is confirmed.

ED Treatment for Premature Ejaculation – Sertraline

While the above medications and pills focus on maintaining a powerful erection, Sertraline is made for avoiding premature ejaculation. Zoloft is the name brand, and Sertraline contains the same potency and ingredient: Avanafil.

It works on an as-needed basis and hits you within 15 minutes of time at most. Research is limited on Sertraline, but manufacturers originally created it for depression, so it is classified as an SSRI (serotonin reuptake inhibitor).

Sertraline Order Process & Dosage

Use Sertraline around 15 minutes before it’s necessary. The Sertraline sample pack contains two tablets at 50 mg each. You will need a prescription, but again a medical professional at Hims will decide if Sertraline is right for you during an online consultation.

ED Treatment – Premature Ejaculation Spray

Hims also offers a spray for premature ejaculation, and it functions in a similar way to Sertraline.

This treatment contains an active ingredient which is 10 mg of lidocaine, a commonly recognized anesthetic. It works to desensitize your erection, enabling you to last longer. However, research is limited for this drug.

Premature Ejaculation Spray Order Process & Dosage

Since this is an OTC (over-the-counter) product, neither a prescription nor online consultation is needed. Similar to Sertraline, you’ll use the spray in advance, giving it around 10 to 15 minutes of your time to work. The .18 fluid ounce bottle is the only option available.

Hims Hair Loss Treatments

These treatments, designed to prevent hair loss, come in a variety of options. Similar to Hims ED products, a medical professional will check and make sure the prescription is the right fit for you.

Hair Loss Treatment – Minoxidil

This Hims topical treatment is to combat balding, and it features the same ingredient found in the well-known Rogaine products.

The solution contains Minoxidil at 5 percent. People use Minoxidil to treat issues related to blood pressure, but it’s also prescribed for hair loss. Studies point to its efficacy [4].

Minoxidil Order Process & Dosage

Hims sells Minoxidil in a two-fluid-ounce bottle. You’ll apply it twice daily on the areas of concern. Once applied, leave it on your scalp for between two and four hours before wetting it again. The downside is that it could be six months before you notice any results.

Luckily though, you don’t need a prescription or online consultation to purchase minoxidil since it’s an OTC product.

Hair Loss Treatment – Finasteride

If you prefer taking a daily tablet, Finasteride by Hims could be your choice. The brand name of this product is Propecia. Similar to a thickening agent, it works to protect your follicles from weakening by blocking DHT.

DHT, or dihydrotestosterone, functions in tandem with testosterone, producing specific characteristics in the male body like muscle mass and voice tonality. With age, DHT goes unused, and this is when it can cause issues related to age, like baldness.

Finasteride contains only that, and it is one of the better drugs on the market to support your challenges. Research confirms that it slows baldness but might also help with regrowth too [5].

Finasteride Order Process & Dosage

Consume Finasteride according to the manufacturer’s instructions. Once a Hims medical professional approves a prescription based on your information and personal history, you’ll receive your 1-month supply in the mail.

Hair Loss Treatment – Thickening Shampoo

It is a common hair loss substance, and the Hims thickening shampoo works to combat male pattern baldness. It also works as a supposed DHT blocker, similar to the Finasteride topical solution above.

With DHT blocked, you’ll stand a better chance at your follicles remaining strong and in place. As a result, your strands might thicken as well.

It contains natural ingredients such as saw palmetto. It’s a fruit extract used for a variety of medical conditions such as urinary infections. There’s a limited amount of research available as to if this substance is successful at blocking DHT.

Thickening Shampoo Order Process & Dosage

Hims recommends using the thickening shampoo once per day. You’ll want to give your scalp and strands, from root to tip, a good lather. Leave it in place for a minute or two before rinsing and conditioning.

No prescription is necessary. It comes in a 6.4 fluid ounce bottle, and the formula is concentrated and thick. Even though the bottle is small, it should last you for a good while.

Hair Loss Treatment – Thickening Gummies

The Hims biotin gummies feature a variety of vitamins and minerals, making them similar to a multivitamin for skin, hair, and nails.

Ingredients here include vitamin B12, vitamin B6, vitamin D, folic acid, and biotin. B vitamins play a role in cell production and metabolism. They might help strengthen the follicles as a result.

Biotin and folic acid are common components in nail and skin vitamins. Both of these also contribute to cellular health, and biotin offers protein, an important element of hair health and growth [6], [7].

Thickening Gummies Order Process & Dosage

Consume one Hims thickening gummy per day, as instructed by Hims. The gummies come in a single-size package containing 30 gummy bears for a month’s supply. They have a mild cherry flavor. A Hims medical professional isn’t required.

Other Services ForHims.com Offers

Beyond the options above, Hims provides services for skin care, mental health, and more. The pros and cons of each individual product require your discretion before ordering, and many of them come with a medical professional’s consultation, too.

Primary Care

If you’re seeking a telehealth medical professional for general inquiries or concerns, Hims offers a range of certified medical professionals to help you.

Mental Health Support

Hims also provides prescription drugs and psychiatric consultations. The list of available prescriptions includes popular substances for depression, stress, anxiety, and more. These include, but aren’t limited to:

Citalopram (Celexa)

Paroxetine (Paxil)

Escitalopram (Lexapro)

Duloxetine (Cymbalta)

Skin Care Products

The Hims skincare line features an impressive list of remedies for men, such as:

Acne cream

Everyday moisturizer

Anti-aging cream

Vitamin C serum

Wrinkle cream

Supplements

Hims natural remedies offer support for sleep and immunity, among other issues. Choose between the following:

Melatonin for sleep

Vitamin C for immunity

Calming tea

Sleeping tea

Collagen protein powder

Biotin

COVID-19

ForHims.com and its sister company, ForHers.com, also currently offer a COVID-19 at-home test, along with an online assessment to determine if you might have the virus.

What Are Real People Saying About Hims?

To round out our Hims product research, we explored legitimate sites online to find out what customers were saying about Hims in other reviews.

We found various accounts of customers who expressed satisfaction with the ED drugs, in particular. One customer didn’t receive their monthly subscription, relating to a customer service issue. However, the Hims team was quick to jump on it.

Hims Review: Frequently Asked Questions

Is Hims Sildenafil Legal?

Yes, it is a legal drug in the United States.

Is Hims FDA Approved?

As far as we know, most products by Hims are FDA-approved, with the exception of some products like the Thickening Shampoo, Biotin Gummies, Minoxidil, and so on. Moreover, they contain safe ingredients that come with very few side effects to back them up, if any.

How Much Does Hims Cost?

The service cost for a customer of Hims is budget-friendly, so long as you stick with the generic versions for less money. Your credit card shouldn’t take a hit unless you prefer brand-name items.

How Do I Order Hims?

The ordering service is simple. Get your personal information and credit card ready before checkout. If your chosen product requires a medical professional to sign off on it, Hims should confirm it within 24 hours. Otherwise, it’ll be an instant online process.

I sent a few messages back and forth during the online consultation, but overall the process was quick. Plus, I could respond whenever it was convenient for me, which was useful!

How Does Hims Medical Review Work?

A Hims medical professional simply checks your request and medical history to determine if the specified Hims product is right for you. It is a basic procedure to fulfill the law, nothing more.

How Long Does It Take for Hims to Review Information?

It takes a Hims medical professional around 24 hours at maximum to review info from a customer.

Do I Need a Prescription for Hims Products?

That depends.

Some Hims products do not need a prescription or consultation and can be purchased straight away. However, supplements such as Finasteride, Sertraline, and so on require a prescription which can be obtained via a straightforward consultation with a Hims medical professional.

Is Hims Covered by Insurance?

Unfortunately, Hims products are not covered by your insurance plan. But on the upside, they offer generic alternatives which are up to 90% cheaper than named brands.

Does Hims Have Side Effects?

Generally, this would depend on the hair medication or ED product you choose. There are always pros and cons. However, most products come with minimal to no adverse reactions. If you’re concerned, you may want to schedule a consultation with your medical professional.

After a few months, if symptoms start to show, consult a medical professional immediately.

Hims Alternatives

BlueChew also has the same generic ED drugs available, including Sildenafil and Tadalafil.

But the difference between BlueChew and Hims is that the former has promos available on the regular; you can even score free trial packs if you use the code BLUEGIFT at checkout. The registration process is also quick and easy, probably the better option if you’re pressed for time.

Huge provides the same exact drugs as BlueChew and Hims, but it’s all subscription-based. It might be the best option if you forget to get your drugs before they run out or simply prefer the convenience of preplanned monthly delivery services.

Keeps might be the cheapest option on the market. The ordering process is similar to Hims, but based on our review and research, their ED treatment comes at a lower cost. It’s probably the most convenient option if you’re on a budget.

Still, Hims does boast a 60-day money-back guarantee on ED products! Plus, they offer additional services such as treatments for hair loss and mental well-being. Whereas BlueChew and Keeps only has ED-specific products available.

Hims Review: The Takeaway

Based on our Hims review of hair loss products, erectile dysfunction substances, and everyday services for mental and physical health, now is the time to get and use what you need.

The generic price is encouraging, and the time it takes to place an order is well suited to those who don’t want to bother with a lengthy process. Back to back, it shouldn’t take more than 24 hours to receive a purchase confirmation.

There are always pros and cons to a company or medication, and Hims would provide a good, convenient option that many may benefit from, whether it is a monthly subscription or a sample.

Have you tried any of Hims products? Tell us your experience below!

