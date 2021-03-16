Home Set: The Best Transitional Springtime Staples

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From retro sunglasses and a jasmine face oil to classic cream-toned denim and a rose-hued jacket, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Valmont Moisturizing With a Mask

We love trying out different masks as an extra step in our skincare routine, and you really cannot go wrong with this ultra-moisturizing mask from Valmont. The Swiss brand is behind quite a few of our all-time favorite beauty products, and now they’ve launched a special edition larger size of their much-loved mask. You’ll notice a difference in your skin so quickly after using this; it’s hydrating, smoothing and plumping. $250, Valmont.

Levi’s x Marrisa Wilson NY Heritage Trucker Jacket

Levi’s partnered up with Guyanese-American designer Marrisa Wilson to celebrate Women’s History Month, with a limited edition, app-exclusive collaboration that includes this custom jacket. It features embroidered phrases like “A Woman’s Worth” and “Respect Is the Minimum.” $268, Levi’s.

Ray-Ban State Street Sunglasses

A chic, retro-inspired pair of tortoise shades that instantly elevate your look. $165, Ray Ban.

Summersalt Feel Free Adjustable Bralette

Summersalt just launched its first intimates collection, with ultra-comfy pieces like this bralette that’s made of recycled plastic water bottles. $18, Summersalt.

Supergoop Mineral Sheerscreen SPF 30

You might have noticed that we’re very into sunscreen around here (seriously, apply it every single day, even when it’s not a summer scorcher), and especially mineral formulations, which are better for both you and the environment. So imagine our excitement over the latest mineral sunscreen launch from Supergoop, which happens to be one of our favorite SPF brands. It’s a super sheer SPF 30 formula, which is a major plus considering the white cast so many mineral sunscreens tend to leave behind, and gives just a hint of a satin-y finish, so it’s also a perfect pre-makeup primer. $38, Supergoop.

Nylora x Molly Sims Jacket

Molly Sims just launched her first three-piece athleisure collection with Nylora, including this rose-toned jacket. $288, Nylora.

Wrangler Wild West 603 High Rise Straight Jean

We know there’s still a ways to go before Memorial Day, but these jeans are more of an off-white sand color, so we think that’s perfectly fine pre-summer! This straight leg, high-waist style is sure to be a go-to for the next few months. $99, Wrangler.

Pai Skincare The Light Fantastic Ceramide Face Oil

We’re big fans of this clean, organic and vegan skincare brand, and their latest face oil does not disappoint. The ultralight, nongreasy formula helps soothe and smooth, and is great even for those with super sensitive, easy irritated skin. $74, Pai Skincare.

Tkees Emma Sandal

Yes, there’s still some time before we can break out the open-toed shoes, but these chic three-strap cream-colored sandals are at the top of our list when the weather starts to warm up. $58, Tkees.

Onzie High Rise Mini Biker Short

Yep, bike shorts season is upon us once again, and we’re not mad about it. This textured pink pair is just as cute to wear working out as they are paired with a chic blazer for a day of errands. $58, Onzie.

Clark’s Botanicals Jasmine Vital Oil

We already loved this clean beauty brand’s jasmine vital cream, so we were truly thrilled when they launched a jasmine vital oil. It’s an ultra-soothing oil that somehow manages to brighten, smooth, sooth and tone skin all at once, and you see results so quickly. As someone with incredibly sensitive, breakout-prone skin, this oil is a total game changer that hasn’t caused any irritation or acne flare-ups. $99, Clark’s Botanicals.

White House Black Market Sculpt High-Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans

Sorry, Gen Z, but we’re not getting rid of our skinny jeans anytime soon. Yes, we love our wider-leg styles, too, but that doesn’t mean we have to give up on the denim we’ve known for so long! This stylish black pair features a very flattering high waist, with tone-on-tone accents that dress them up just the right amount. $89, White House Black Market.