Home Set: The Ultimate Shopping Guide for March

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a 24-karat gold mask and a celestial-inspired ring to the coziest shearing sandals and an enticing tuberose perfume, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Isla Beauty Storm Serum

Even serious beauty product hoarders (yep, that’s us) love a good all-in-one product, like this Isla serum that helps combat dullness, redness, aging and dryness, thanks to a combination of 17 active ingredients. $48, Isla Beauty.

Aurate Luna Gold Bold Ring

Aurate’s new Crescent Collection is inspired by all thing celestial, and we’re over the moon (couldn’t help it, sorry!) for this pretty gold ring. $400, Aurate.

Clé de Peau Beauté Precious Gold Vitality Mask

Sometimes, you just really want to indulge in the most over-the-top self-care, which might include a 24 karat gold-infused face mask, because this is your best self! This mask is filled with antioxidants and will give you a serious glow, and we really love the chic little brush it comes with to paint it onto your face. $295, Clé de Peau Beauté.

Dyson V11 Torque Drive Cordless Vacuum

Why yes, a vacuum is, indeed, on our must-have list right now. Dyson is the gold standard when it comes to vacuums, and considering the amount of time we’re spending at home, making sure the space is clean and dust-free is crucial. We also think it’s important that tidying up be as effortless as possible, which is greatly helped by this high-powered cordless machine. $599.99, Dyson.

Augustinus Bader New Rich Cream

Augustinus Bader’s beloved Rich Cream has been a beauty insider favorite since it first launched in 2018, and now the brand is coming out with a newly improved formulation of the luxurious cream. Founder Dr. Augustinus Bader, a German scientist with a focus on stem cell and biomedical research, revamped the formula so that it’s now entirely vegan and even more effective. We recommend using the cream as part of your evening skincare routine (it’s definitely on the heavier side, but it doesn’t feel sticky), and make sure to apply it every single night for best results. $265, Augustinus Bader.

Birkenstock Arizona Shearling

Yep, we’ve caved into the Birkenstock trend, and are very content living in these furry sandals for the foreseeable future. We’re even okay with donning socks with these incredibly comfortable shoes. $150, Birkenstock.

Hansen and Gretel Noma Top

This raw silk top, with delicate detail stitching, is on our wish list for the second temperatures hit 50 degrees outside. $155, Hansen and Gretel.

Trilogy Vitamin C Energizing Mist Toner

This Vitamin C toner is great to use as the first step post-cleanse in your morning routine, for an extra glow throughout the day. $29, Trilogy.

Bombas Women’s Wild Wear Calf Sock 4-Pack

Why not elevate your sock game with these cheerful patterns? Bombas socks are so well made, and we love that for every pair purchased, a pair is donated to someone in need. $45.70, Bombas.

Cultus Artem Tuberosa

We adore the idea of changing up your fragrance with the season, so if you’re looking to splurge on a new signature scent for spring, consider this tuberose and white floral perfume, with just a hint of spice. $580, Bergdorf Goodman.

Myraswim Hadid One-Piece

This classic black one-piece works as both your new favorite swimsuit and a very chic bodysuit paired with your go-to pants. $190, Myraswim.