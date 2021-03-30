Home Set: Spring Style Updates to Shop Now

Welcome to Home Set, a recurring feature in which we highlight our favorite accessories and essentials within fashion, wellness, beauty and everything else at home that are brightening up our days right now. From a goddess-worthy necklace and eco-friendly pink workout set to a flirty blue frock and stylish spring tote, here’s what we’re loving and coveting at the moment.

Stoney Clover Lane Blue Jean Large Pouch

It’s time to get organized, and this adorable blue denim pouch is perfect for holding all your favorite hair or beauty products in a very chic way. It’s also customizable, if you feel like getting extra fancy. $98, Stoney Clover Lane.

Awe Inspired Mini Aphrodite Necklace

This dainty gold necklace, which depicts the Greek goddess of love, beauty and gracefulness, is one of our favorite pieces of jewelry right now. $150, Awe Inspired.

Lee European Collection Carol Cropped Jean

We’re very picky when it comes to denim, and these straight-leg jeans have just the right amount of stretch for a perfect (and flattering) fit. $110, Lee.

Michael Stars WOM=N Tee

Michael Stars partnered up with Take the Lead on this exclusive tee for Equal Pay Day (March 24), which highlights the pay gap between men and women in the United States as it symbolizes how far into the year women have to work to earn what men make. $25,000 of the proceeds from the top will be donated to the nonprofit organization. $38, Michael Stars.

The Essentialist Gua Sha Tool

Gua Sha is a truly amazing ancient Chinese technique, which uses a stone to help with lymphatic drainage, while improving circulation and seriously reducing puffiness and redness. The Essentialist’s “wavy” luxe stone is great for those with sensitive skin. $70, The Essentialist.

CleanBoss Mask

Yes, masks are still of the utmost importance, even if you’re vaccinated! This brand’s masks are super comfortable, and they have silver ion anti-microbial fibers woven in that help prevent any odorous bacteria. $19.95, CleanBoss.

Rescue Plastics Mesh Legging and Top Set

We love a good matching workout set, and this pale pink shade is so cute for spring. Plus, this eco-friendly brand only uses recycled plastics for their apparel. $96, Rescue Plastics.

Made by Mary Poppy Hoop Earrings

Elevate your everyday jewelry aesthetic with these delicate gold hoops. $44, Made by Mary.

Azulu Cressida Dress

Honestly, we never realized how much we wanted a donkey-print dress until we spotted this chic blue frock, with its perfectly pleated skirt and flattering cord belt. $480, Azulu.

Passa Paa Mountains x Rafi Nova Vegan Backpack

Rafi Nova created this bag in collaboration with the Passa Paa collective of women in Laos. The vegan leather backpack celebrates the Hmong women from Laos, and feature textiles that are made using a technique that’s been passed down over the generations. $172, Rafi Nova.

Sun Bum SPF 45 Sunscreen Face Mist

Loyal Home Set readers know our dedication to all things sunscreen, and we’re obsessed with this face mist (SPF 45, too!) that is so easy to spritz on as the last step of your skincare routine in the morning. $15.99, Sun Bum.

The Beach People Macrame Tote Bag

As much as we adore a good straw bag during the warmer months, sometimes you need a tote that’s a bit more practical. This stylish carryall fits everything you need, and it’s so chic. $69, The Beach People.

Coach x Sephora Collection Tea Rose Brush Set

We cannot get enough of the Coach x Sephora collection, including this limited-edition glittery stand with five makeup brushes for all your beauty needs. $68, Coach.