The Fashion and Beauty Brands Giving Back for Women’s History Month

We’ve made to March, and as excited as we are about the mere possibility of warmer weather, the month isn’t just about (slightly) higher temperatures. It’s also Women’s History Month, with International Women’s Day today, March 8, marking a time to celebrate the social, economic, political and culture achievements of women around the world.

Subscribe to Observer’s Lifestyle Newsletter

It’s important to note that women deserve more than just a lone day or month of recognition, and also that the gender wage gap is very, very real. On that note, it’s more crucial than ever to support female-owned brands and small businesses, especially during Women’s History Month. This year, a ton of fashion, beauty and wellness brands are donating and giving back to IWD and Women’s History Month initiatives. Below, see just a few of the brands contributing to the conversation by making financial donations to organizations empowering women.

Ba&sh

The chic French brand is joining CARE’s #ImEveryWoman campaign, celebrating women as heroines every day. 100 percent of the profits from Ba&sh’s newly released $60 t-shirt go to the Together for Her Campaign, which provides support for the global response against domestic violence during COVID-19. The brand is also donating 10 percent of all North American sale on IWD to the campaign. Ba&sh.

Commando

Commando is donating 100 percent of all online sales on IWD to the United Way Women United of Northwest Vermont, which is dedicated to creating health, education and financial opportunities for women and families in the region. Commando.

UrbanStems x Bumble

The flower delivery service and the dating app are partnering up for Women’s History Month, with four bouquets named after female activists. Urban Stems and Bumble are donating $20,000 to the ACLU. UrbanStems.

Net-a-Porter

Net-a-Porter is launching a 13-piece capsule collection with 12 female designers (including Stella McCartney, Emilia Wickstead, Tove and Simone Rocha) for IWD, and donating 100 percent of profits from the sales to Women for Women International. In addition, for every post tagged with #PowerToChange, @womenforwomen and @netaporter on TikTok and Instagram from March 1 to March 8, Net-a-Porter will donate $1 to the nonprofit, which provides help and support for female survivors of war. Net-a-Porter.

L’Agence

L’Agence and the Joyful Heart Foundation have partnered up on this “Vive la Femme” campaign in honor of WHM. L’Agence is donating 100 percent of all sales from the limited edition “Vive la Femme” tees to the Joyful Heart Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Mariska Hargitay that works to change society’s response to sexual assault, domestic violence and child abuse and support survivors. L’Agence.

Donni

This month, Donni is partnering with Black Girl Ventures on a limited edition Bright Idea Pearl Necklace, with 100 percent of sale proceeds from the $118 bauble donated to the organization. Donni.

La Ligne

Adorable fashion brand La Ligne is partnering with the Lower Eastside Girls Club for Women’s History Month. La Ligne is releasing a new top, the Angeline Tee, which features embroidery depicting two hands together with a heart; the design was created by 14-year-old Lower Eastside Girls Club member Angeline Qiu. 100 percent of sales from the $95 tee will be donated to the Lower Eastside Girls Club. La Ligne.

Luxella Design

From March 4 to March 8, the sustainable jewelry brand is donating 20 percent of sales from the Ready to Ship collection to Girls Who Code, a nonprofit that works to support women in tech. Luxella Design.

Pangaia

Pangaia collaborated with illustrator Amber Vittoria on a special upcycled t-shirt capsule collection, “More Than Just,” for Women’s History Month. 50 percent of the proceeds from the collection will be donated to Choose Love, a nonprofit that supports the education of female refugees. Pangaia.

Saks Off 5th

Saks Off 5th is partnering with Girls, Inc., a nonprofit that aims to inspire and support young women, for WHM. Saks Off 5th created a special Gold Vermeil Paperclip Chain Bracelet exclusively for the organization; throughout March, 15 percent of the sales proceeds from the $39 bracelet go to Girls Inc. Saks Off 5th.

Circumference

We hear a lot about sustainable fashion, but it’s important to focus on eco-friendly actions in the beauty industry, too. This sustainable beauty brand uses plant-based actives in their formulas, and for IWD, Circumference is donating 10 percent of all online purchases on IWD to Every Mother Counts, which works to make childbirth and pregnancy safe for all mothers. Circumference.

Avec Les Filles

On International Women’s Day, Avec Les Filles is donating 25 percent of every single online sale to Girls, Inc., because you should always shop with purpose. Avec Les Filles.

CJW

From March 5 to 8, the accessories brand is donating all profits from its “History, She Wrote” collection to Girl Rising, which aims to empower and educate young women. CJW.

Roen

On IWD, the beauty brand is donating all sales profits to the Downtown Women’s Center in Los Angeles, which works to help and empower women in L.A. facing homelessness. Roen.

Boden

If you’re planning on buying anything from Boden this month, make sure you complete your purchase on March 8, as the British brand is donating £1 (about $1.40) from every sale on IWD to the Prince’s Trust’s #ChangeAGirlsLife campaign. Boden.

Bellemere New York

Throughout March, the chic sustainable cashmere brand is donating 20 of sales from their Passerina coat to Dress for Success, a global nonprofit that helps provide low-income women with professional apparel to support their job search and interview processes. Bellemere New York.

Papier x Gurls Talk

Papier teamed up with nonprofit Gurls Talk on a notebook for self-reflection to celebrate International Women’s Day, with 100 percent of the profits from the collection donated to Gurls Talk throughout the month of March. Papier.

Ena Pelly

On IWD, the Australian fashion label is donating 10 percent of sales from its new Unstoppable Woman tees to the Sebastian Foundation’s programs that support women dealing with mental health struggles or experiencing domestic violence. Ena Pelly.

Modern Picnic

The female-founded brand is launching a limited edition lunchbox emblazoned with “I’m Speaking,” as a nod to Vice President Kamala Harris’ now-infamous quip towards former VP Mike Pence during the debate last year. Throughout the month, the brand is donating 20 percent of proceeds from the bag to Dress for Success. Modern Picnic.

Underlining

On March 8, the beauty company is donating 10 percent of all sales from brands including Tatbrow, Nailboo and Hide Cosmetics to Step Up, an organization that works to help support and empower young women. Underlining.

Yes And

Sustainable fashion brand Yes And is collaborating with The Women’s Earth Alliance on a limited edition tie-dye sweatshirt and tee for IWD, with 22 percent of net sales donated to the organization, which helps support female-led grassroots ideas to protect the environment and communities. Yes And.

Linné Botanicals

During March, green beauty brand Linné is donating a portion of sales to four organizations that support women, including Girl Effect, Women1One, Girlstart and Malala. Linné Botanicals.

Avre

This female-founded sustainable footwear brand is donating 20 percent of all sales throughout March to Equality Now, to advocate for the protection and rights of women. Avre.

Kendra Scott

The jewelry designer released a special trio of bracelets for International Women’s Day, and from March 1 to 8, 20 percent of the proceeds go to the Kendra Scott Women’s Entrepreneurial Leadership Institute at UT Austin to help empower young female entrepreneurs. Kendra Scott.

Rebecca Vallance

Rebecca Vallance partnered up with online platform i=Change, and is giving $1 from every sale on the designer’s website to initiatives supporting female empowerment. Customers are even able to select which of three projects (Protect the most vulnerable, Protect a woman or Give a new start) they’d love to contribute to upon checkout. Rebecca Vallance.

Aerangis

The female-founded candle brand is giving 20 percent of proceeds throughout March to Girls Inc. Aerangis.

Bikini Beach Australia

It might not seem like it right now, but summer is just around the corner, which means maybe it’s time to start dreaming of new swimwear. This swim label is donating 20 percent of their sales on IWD to We Are Beautiful Inc, an organization focused on helping young women with confidence and self-love. Bikini Beach Australia.

PopSockets

Throughout Women’s History Month, PopSockets is donating 50 percent of sales from its new PopGrip collections to the Malala Fund, which works to provide all girls with free, safe and quality education. PopSockets.

Vitruvi

Essential oils and diffusers are one of our favorite ways to relax these days, and on March 8, this wellness brand is donating 30 percent of sales from all its chic soothing essentials to The Body: A Home for Love, an organization that provides support, community and inspiration for Black women healing from sexual trauma. Vitruvi.

Jiggy

Throughout March, the puzzle brand is donating 20 percent of sales to the Obama Foundation’s Girl’s Opportunity Alliance. Jiggy.

PDPAOLA

The Spain-based jewelry designer is giving 100 percent of proceeds from the limited edition padlock necklace to Plan International, an organization that works to help support gender equality. PDPAOLA.

Pretty Connected x Beautyblender

Pretty Connected and Beautyblender partnered up and are donating $1 from every purchase of this mask and chain set to Black Girl Ventures, to help fund Black and Brown female founders. Pretty Connected.

Electric Picks

The adorable female-founded jewelry brand is donating 20 percent of all sales on IWD to Dress for Success. Electric Picks.

Fleur du Mal

The celeb-approved, female-founded brand is donating 10 percent of all sales from March 6 to March 8 to Gyrl Wonder, a nonprofit that helps provide young women of color with professional development as well as mental and physical health and wellness. Fleur du Mal.