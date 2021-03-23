Why Prince William and Kate Middleton Returned to Their Wedding Venue Today

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge returned to their wedding venue for an important and solemn reason today. Prince William and Kate Middleton visited a new COVID-19 vaccination site that has been set up at Westminster Abbey, where the Cambridges married on April 29, 2011.

Prince William and Kate paid tribute to all the staff and volunteers who have been helping with the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, and chatted with the staff about their experiences of being part of the largest vaccine rollout in the U.K.’s history, as well as what it has been like working out of a venue like Westminster Abbey. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge also spoke with some of the people who were getting vaccinated today.

Prince William and Kate’s London visit coincides with the U.K.’s National Day of Reflection, which marks the one-year anniversary since the start of the nation’s first coronavirus lockdown. The Cambridges observed the somber milestone with a one-minute moment of silence, to remember those who lost their lives to the COVID-19 virus, according to People.

Afterwards, Prince William lit a candle in remembrance of the lives lost, while Kate, who wore a cream-colored Catherine Walker coat (very bridal!), left daffodils, per ET Online.

The royal family has been encouraging Brits to get their vaccinations when eligible, and have been showing their thanks for those working on the vaccine rollout. Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip both received their vaccines earlier this year, as did Prince Charles and Camilla Parker-Bowles. Prince William’s first in-person visit of the year was to a vaccine center at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange, which is located near the Cambridges’ Norfolk country home, Anmer Hall, where he paid tribute to the volunteers and vaccinators.

Prince William and Kate’s visit to Westminster Abbey comes just over a month before a major milestone for the couple, as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will celebrate 10 years of marriage in April.